Also forgetting about the price rises needed too.



I always use West Ham as a comparison. Their bigger capacity ground, in London, which was free, generates about £40m tops. Which I think is the biggest number outside Us, both Mancs, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea.



So if, and its a big if, because of the London Corporate market and the larger capacity, Everton match that, it's an extra £25m per season revenue. Factor in repayments and that £25m is gone.



A nicer ground - certainly, but that ignores the wind and cold; and on the days when it's nice - the smell from next door.



As I said, I'm not taking the piss, I'd just love to see an explanation of how they think it will work for them. Even without repayments/interest, an extra £25m is not the game changer that some seem to think.



They are also not getting anywhere near an additional £25m (I know you weren't saying that btw).Everton's most expensive ST price is £690, this is only the 3rd highest price at WHU with two more (£910 and £1,025) being more expensive and making up quite a large proportion of their tickets.That's ignoring the huge number of "premium" options WHU have which Everton will not, and the offers Everton end up putting on to sell.