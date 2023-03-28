Doesnt matter? Some are so bitter they wont have a red cherry on a cake. Blue Nose Day, Blue Santa suits, blue poppies?Can just hear St Domingo and Davek We would have had a stadium ifitwasntforthatredshiterust
The scab six getting pelters for wanting to leave the premier league. Even though that wasn't the case.
Worrying times.
Malagas demise is a cautionary tale for our Bitter chums.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65042578
Everton would have had to have been in a Champions League QF for this comparison to work
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/30/everton-tell-manager-sean-dyche-they-have-not-broken-premier-league-rules
Almost word for word of Pep - "Abu Dhabi have told me they've not broken rules"
"What would Man City say? They always get it right!"
They'll get filed today but probably only available on CH some time next week. Same as our accounts. Filed 28 Feb but only shown online on 2 March
Final day to publish the accounts then. What do we reckon. 1 minute to 5, or do they really stretch it and go for 11.59?I think that ifitadnerbinfer the Richie la sale, it would be another 9 figure loss.
They normally puiblish these well in advance of the deadline. Last year was the first time they delayed as long as they did. The fact they are dragging it out again this year does not bode well. Even with the sale of Richarlison, they are still expected to makes losses around £50m.
Even with the Richi-la and Gordon sales they only made about £30m profit on transfers. What probably helped them more was getting a lot of high earners off the books by releasing them (Allan, Rondon, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-named).
It flew under the radar a little, but they also got £25m in for Kean recently too. Juventus werent obliged to make it a permanent deal until conditions were met by the end of this season so the Ev may have taken a lower fee perhaps. Still not going to be pretty.
