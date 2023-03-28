« previous next »
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28280 on: March 28, 2023, 08:36:15 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 28, 2023, 08:33:38 pm
Doesnt matter? Some are so bitter they wont have a red cherry on a cake. Blue Nose Day, Blue Santa suits, blue poppies?
Can just hear St Domingo and Davek
We would have had a stadium ifitwasntforthatredshiterust
Oddly, they love it when their players show pashun getting a Red card.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28281 on: March 28, 2023, 08:36:32 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 28, 2023, 08:33:38 pm
Doesnt matter? Some are so bitter they wont have a red cherry on a cake. Blue Nose Day, Blue Santa suits, blue poppies?
Can just hear St Domingo and Davek
We would have had a stadium ifitwasntforthatredshiterust

 ;D
only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,578
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28282 on: March 28, 2023, 09:29:48 pm
The scab six getting pelters for wanting to leave the premier league. Even though that wasn't the case.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28283 on: March 28, 2023, 09:35:38 pm
Quote from: only6times on March 28, 2023, 09:29:48 pm
The scab six getting pelters for wanting to leave the premier league. Even though that wasn't the case.

No reason to miss an opportunity to get angry aboot it.
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,307
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28284 on: March 28, 2023, 10:45:24 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 28, 2023, 05:12:41 pm
Worrying times.

Comical Times (for us, like)
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,307
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28285 on: March 28, 2023, 10:55:20 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 28, 2023, 07:33:17 pm
Malagas demise is a cautionary tale for our Bitter chums.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65042578

Everton would have had to have been in a Champions League QF for this comparison to work  ;D
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28286 on: March 28, 2023, 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 28, 2023, 10:55:20 pm
Everton would have had to have been in a Champions League QF for this comparison to work  ;D

Fair enough, not EXACTLY the same circumstances but..
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,154
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28287 on: Yesterday at 06:18:12 pm
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,285
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28288 on: Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28289 on: Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:18:59 pm
Almost word for word of Pep - "Abu Dhabi have told me they've not broken rules"

Spooky isn't it?  ;)
quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28290 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
Cheaper to copy from someone else than pay their lawyer to write the same thing.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,406
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28291 on: Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
"What would Man City say? They always get it right!"
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28292 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm
"What would Man City say? They always get it right!"

 ;D
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,792
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28293 on: Yesterday at 08:52:54 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:18:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/30/everton-tell-manager-sean-dyche-they-have-not-broken-premier-league-rules

What did you expect? Everton to tell him we're screwed.

Of course one expects the PL to send a club to an independent commission with bull droppings of a reason and being wrong.

The history is there of the PL wrongly persueing action. Or maybe not eh Dyche?
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,406
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28294 on: Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Why does it even matter. Not like Dyche is going to resign and skip a pay day. He's on some easy money at Everton.

Unless he actually has some integrity. Or, his LFC tendencies surface and he decides what Everton need right now is another massive spanner in the works.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28295 on: Today at 09:25:06 am
Final day to publish the accounts then. What do we reckon. 1 minute to 5, or do they really stretch it and go for 11.59?

I think that ifitadnerbinfer the Richie la sale, it would be another 9 figure loss.
courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28296 on: Today at 09:34:07 am
They'll get filed today but probably only available on CH some time next week. Same as our accounts. Filed 28 Feb but only shown online on 2 March
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28297 on: Today at 09:46:47 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:34:07 am
They'll get filed today but probably only available on CH some time next week. Same as our accounts. Filed 28 Feb but only shown online on 2 March
They normally puiblish these well in advance of the deadline. Last year was the first time they delayed as long as they did. The fact they are dragging it out again this year does not bode well. Even with the sale of Richarlison, they are still expected to makes losses around £50m.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28298 on: Today at 09:48:40 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:25:06 am
Final day to publish the accounts then. What do we reckon. 1 minute to 5, or do they really stretch it and go for 11.59?

I think that ifitadnerbinfer the Richie la sale, it would be another 9 figure loss.

Maybe theyll submit them by fax at the last minute and hope the office lad at Companies House has forgotten to put paper in the fax printer?
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28299 on: Today at 09:51:40 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:46:47 am
They normally puiblish these well in advance of the deadline. Last year was the first time they delayed as long as they did. The fact they are dragging it out again this year does not bode well. Even with the sale of Richarlison, they are still expected to makes losses around £50m.
Even with the Richi-la and Gordon sales they only made about £30m profit on transfers.  What probably helped them more was getting a lot of high earners off the books by releasing them (Allan, Rondon, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-named).

They've surely made another loss but it just remains to be seen whether they can scrape over the extremely low bar set by the Premier League to avoid a penalty.
red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 244
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28300 on: Today at 10:26:57 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:51:40 am
Even with the Richi-la and Gordon sales they only made about £30m profit on transfers.  What probably helped them more was getting a lot of high earners off the books by releasing them (Allan, Rondon, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-named).


It flew under the radar a little, but they also got £25m in for Kean recently too. Juventus werent obliged to make it a permanent deal until conditions were met by the end of this season so the Ev may have taken a lower fee perhaps.

Still not going to be pretty.
No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #28301 on: Today at 10:38:58 am
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 10:26:57 am
It flew under the radar a little, but they also got £25m in for Kean recently too. Juventus werent obliged to make it a permanent deal until conditions were met by the end of this season so the Ev may have taken a lower fee perhaps.

Still not going to be pretty.

That shouldn't affect the accounts being filed now.
