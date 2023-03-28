« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1647044 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28280 on: March 28, 2023, 08:36:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March 28, 2023, 08:33:38 pm
Doesnt matter? Some are so bitter they wont have a red cherry on a cake. Blue Nose Day, Blue Santa suits, blue poppies?
Can just hear St Domingo and Davek
We would have had a stadium ifitwasntforthatredshiterust
Oddly, they love it when their players show pashun getting a Red card.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28281 on: March 28, 2023, 08:36:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March 28, 2023, 08:33:38 pm
Doesnt matter? Some are so bitter they wont have a red cherry on a cake. Blue Nose Day, Blue Santa suits, blue poppies?
Can just hear St Domingo and Davek
We would have had a stadium ifitwasntforthatredshiterust

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,578
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28282 on: March 28, 2023, 09:29:48 pm »
The scab six getting pelters for wanting to leave the premier league. Even though that wasn't the case.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28283 on: March 28, 2023, 09:35:38 pm »
Quote from: only6times on March 28, 2023, 09:29:48 pm
The scab six getting pelters for wanting to leave the premier league. Even though that wasn't the case.

No reason to miss an opportunity to get angry aboot it.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,307
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28284 on: March 28, 2023, 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 28, 2023, 05:12:41 pm
Worrying times.

Comical Times (for us, like)
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,307
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28285 on: March 28, 2023, 10:55:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 28, 2023, 07:33:17 pm
Malagas demise is a cautionary tale for our Bitter chums.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65042578

Everton would have had to have been in a Champions League QF for this comparison to work  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,411
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28286 on: March 28, 2023, 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 28, 2023, 10:55:20 pm
Everton would have had to have been in a Champions League QF for this comparison to work  ;D

Fair enough, not EXACTLY the same circumstances but..
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,152
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 06:18:12 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,285
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28288 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28289 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:18:59 pm
Almost word for word of Pep - "Abu Dhabi have told me they've not broken rules"

Spooky isn't it?  ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28290 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Cheaper to copy from someone else than pay their lawyer to write the same thing.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,398
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28291 on: Today at 08:10:25 pm »
"What would Man City say? They always get it right!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28292 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:10:25 pm
"What would Man City say? They always get it right!"

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,791
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28293 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:18:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/30/everton-tell-manager-sean-dyche-they-have-not-broken-premier-league-rules

What did you expect? Everton to tell him we're screwed.

Of course one expects the PL to send a club to an independent commission with bull droppings of a reason and being wrong.

The history is there of the PL wrongly persueing action. Or maybe not eh Dyche?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 