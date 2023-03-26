I am prepared to offer my time, free of charge, to be part of such a group.
Yeah agreed, them not getting their house in order makes sense. Although they sacked Lampard in this financial year not last, when they sacked Rafa. The principle's the same though, they don't seem to have improved their position to satisfy the Premier League.
I am willing to take a Zoom interview for a role if anyone, literally anyone, wants to set a call up. I would be asking for 10,000 dollars/pounds/minutes with my face in a trough per day, or is that a year for my expertise. I can guarantee I'd just fuck off what I was supposed to be doing in my main job to fit this in. I know people.
Agreed. This bit made me laugh... "Whilst all three financial institutions have conducted extensive due diligence and are comfortable with Evertons accounts the possibility of a future points deduction is understood to have caused alarm."Who the fuck is looking at their accounts and current league position and are "comfortable" lending to them?!
So they are comfortable with Everton's accounts without being comfortable with Everton's accounts. Everton that.
Clearly their due diligence was a bit shit then
And the Fail is quoting £550m as the costMoshi has already stated the costs have risen to over £750m They had already prepped the ground for scaling back work on the project by saying they were concentrating on fitting out one of the stands. Worrying Times
They spent decades dreaming of becoming more affluent only to end up becoming more effulent. Everton that.
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/everton-ffp-us-investment-cost-new-stadium-key-charges-2236223
Report in the I saying the breach is probably to do with stadium costs.Interesting
Don't want to derail the thread
I thought stadium infrastructure, community, womens team etc are excluded from the P&S rules?
Everton are basically on Universal Credit but still ploughing ahead building a mansion on someone else's land whilst hoping they win the lottery so they can pay for it.The sheer lunacy of that club is mind boggling.
Except maybe when the overall financial situation is absolutely diabolical, and trying to build a stadium is clearly business suicide?Moshiri must regret not building the stadium out of his own personal pocket when he first arrived and then immediately flogging the basket case of a club on for a profit at the first opportunity.
Annoys me that journos are saying FFP. This isn't fucking FFP.It's the PL profit and sustainability rules.Just lazy journalism
Can they not just sell Dele Alli to wipe out their entire debt?
Open to the salt sea air it will turn red with rust.
Whilst the club have agreed a fixed-price construct with builders Laing O'Rourke a delay in securing funding could see the completion and opening date pushed back.
Everton signed Bolasie from Palace.Palace signed Benteke from Liverpool.Liverpool sign Salah from Roma.MERSEYSIDE MERSEYSIDE MERSEYSIDE
So you're telling me Everton signing one of the worst players in their history somehow lead to us signing one of our greatest?Everton, that.
Someone who works at the sewerage plant was asked about the smell around there if Bramley gets completed.He answered it with "us at the sewerage plant will just have to get used to it".
