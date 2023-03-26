Except maybe when the overall financial situation is absolutely diabolical, and trying to build a stadium is clearly business suicide?



Moshiri must regret not building the stadium out of his own personal pocket when he first arrived and then immediately flogging the basket case of a club on for a profit at the first opportunity.



There was a story in David Conn's book "The Beautiful Game" about a chairman of Notts County who rented exexutive boxes from the club for next to nothing and then leased them back to the club for £90,000. I guess it's the sort of thing that happens when control of the finances ends up in the hands of someone who loves his own bank balance more than the club.Moshiri seems to have been bankrolling the build so far and presumably wants his money back. There have been suggestions in the media that he has been involved in moving ownership of properties around - involving himself and members of the Usmanov family. Given the "it's-all-due-to-Covid" excuses surrounding their last set of accounts, who knows what creative solutions he has up his sleeve for Everton and BMD?