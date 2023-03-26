« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1643038 times)

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,957
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28240 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm
I am prepared to offer my time, free of charge, to be part of such a group.  :)

I am willing to take a Zoom interview for a role if anyone, literally anyone, wants to set a call up. I would be asking for 10,000 dollars/pounds/minutes with my face in a trough per day, or is that a year for my expertise. I can guarantee I'd just fuck off what I was supposed to be doing in my main job to fit this in.  I know people.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,384
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28241 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Yeah agreed, them not getting their house in order makes sense. Although they sacked Lampard in this financial year not last, when they sacked Rafa. The principle's the same though, they don't seem to have improved their position to satisfy the Premier League.

Well don't forget it's last year's accounts that are being investigated; and I doubt things have improved this financial year. Plus, they sold the Pigeon in the summer - but instead of using the money to try and balance the books, they gave it to Fwank.

Flogging Gordon might have helped, if not for the payoffs for Lampard and his backroom staff having to be budgeted for. The whole situation for them is a mess, quite fwankly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28242 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm
I am willing to take a Zoom interview for a role if anyone, literally anyone, wants to set a call up. I would be asking for 10,000 dollars/pounds/minutes with my face in a trough per day, or is that a year for my expertise. I can guarantee I'd just fuck off what I was supposed to be doing in my main job to fit this in.  I know people.
we thank you for your interest and will be in touch in due course, Mr Hancock.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,785
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28243 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm »
I'd ask if they have a pot to piss in but they do have a dock to shit in.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,165
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28244 on: Today at 12:11:35 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Agreed. This bit made me laugh... "Whilst all three financial institutions have conducted extensive due diligence and are comfortable with Evertons accounts the possibility of a future points deduction is understood to have caused alarm."

Who the fuck is looking at their accounts and current league position and are "comfortable" lending to them?!
So they are comfortable with Everton's accounts without being comfortable with Everton's accounts.

Everton that.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28245 on: Today at 12:46:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:11:35 am
So they are comfortable with Everton's accounts without being comfortable with Everton's accounts.

Everton that.

Clearly their due diligence was a bit shit then
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,219
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28246 on: Today at 03:05:38 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:46:14 am
Clearly their due diligence was a bit shit then
No, no, their diligence was just not due...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 07:49:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
And the Fail is quoting £550m as the cost
Moshi has already stated the costs have risen to over £750m

They had already prepped the ground for scaling back work on the project by saying they were concentrating on fitting out one of the stands.
Worrying Times

"Come and take a look at what you could have won" tours of the single stand to supplement their transfer budget in the Championship.  On a matchday the experience is enhanced with a player-accompanied skateboard ride back to the newly-creosoted Goodison Park.

Everton that.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 08:47:03 am »
Worrying times.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,575
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 09:35:45 am »
Report in the I saying the breach is probably to do with stadium costs.

Interesting
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,575
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28250 on: Today at 09:36:36 am »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,575
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28251 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
Everton signed Bolasie from Palace.

Palace signed Benteke from Liverpool.

Liverpool sign Salah from Roma.


MERSEYSIDE MERSEYSIDE MERSEYSIDE
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,575
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28252 on: Today at 09:49:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 26, 2023, 08:36:10 pm
They spent decades dreaming of becoming more affluent only to end up becoming more effulent. Everton that.
Gerrin!!!!
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,345
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28253 on: Today at 09:49:19 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:36:36 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/everton-ffp-us-investment-cost-new-stadium-key-charges-2236223

Seems weird that it would be due to the stadium rather than the massive yearly losses that they have been putting out from general ineptness and mismanagement that is more than sufficient to bankrupt them if it keeps going.
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28254 on: Today at 09:55:30 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:36:36 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/everton-ffp-us-investment-cost-new-stadium-key-charges-2236223

Annoys me that journos are saying FFP. This isn't fucking FFP.

It's the PL profit and sustainability rules.

Just lazy journalism
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28255 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:36:36 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/everton-ffp-us-investment-cost-new-stadium-key-charges-2236223


From that article:

"the club attributing £103m of their £120.9m loss in 2021-22 to Covid"

I think that's bad reporting.

They made a £120.9m loss in the 2020/21 financial year, with a claimed £170m of total Covid losses (of which £103m was attributed to the 2020/21 financial year)

The PL are now looking at the 2021/22 financial year.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,797
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28256 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:46:14 am
Clearly their due diligence was a bit shit then

Their boo diligence was on point.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28257 on: Today at 10:35:51 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:36:36 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/everton-ffp-us-investment-cost-new-stadium-key-charges-2236223
Quote from: only6times on Today at 09:35:45 am
Report in the I saying the breach is probably to do with stadium costs.

Interesting

I thought stadium infrastructure, community, womens team etc are excluded from the P&S rules?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,384
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28258 on: Today at 10:53:05 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:35:51 am
I thought stadium infrastructure, community, womens team etc are excluded from the P&S rules?

Except maybe when the overall financial situation is absolutely diabolical, and trying to build a stadium is clearly business suicide?

Moshiri must regret not building the stadium out of his own personal pocket when he first arrived and then immediately flogging the basket case of a club on for a profit at the first opportunity.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,165
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28259 on: Today at 11:01:01 am »
Everton are basically on Universal Credit but still ploughing ahead building a mansion on someone else's land whilst hoping they win the lottery so they can pay for it.

The sheer lunacy of that club is mind boggling.  :odd :rollseyes :odd

It's completely unsustainable. It's total madness.

Trying to keep up with the Jones' is going to come at one hell of a cost for them.


« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:06 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28260 on: Today at 11:04:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:01:01 am
Everton are basically on Universal Credit but still ploughing ahead building a mansion on someone else's land whilst hoping they win the lottery so they can pay for it.

The sheer lunacy of that club is mind boggling. 



Mind Booogling?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Up
« previous next »
 