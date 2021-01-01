Yeah agreed, them not getting their house in order makes sense. Although they sacked Lampard in this financial year not last, when they sacked Rafa. The principle's the same though, they don't seem to have improved their position to satisfy the Premier League.



Well don't forget it's last year's accounts that are being investigated; and I doubt things have improved this financial year. Plus, they sold the Pigeon in the summer - but instead of using the money to try and balance the books, they gave it to Fwank.Flogging Gordon might have helped, if not for the payoffs for Lampard and his backroom staff having to be budgeted for. The whole situation for them is a mess, quite fwankly.