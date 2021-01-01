Drove past it at the weekend.



Looks decent enough but can't help thinking that there is not a lot of space around the ground.



Even for segregation purposes it could be a challenge. Unless they have more plans to fill in more?



Concerning from a safety point of view. Getting over 50,000 in and out just seems like a hazard waiting to happen. Particularly until the north docks properly open up, you're basically dispersing the whole crowd down the narrow Dock Road. It's bordered by water on two sides, a wall on another and a sewage farm on the other.