« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1640303 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,779
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28200 on: Today at 04:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Another Ev first.
I wonder if we get the blame when the inevitable happens.   ::)

Do you even need to ask?  :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,909
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28201 on: Today at 04:29:46 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:24:13 pm
Drove past it at the weekend.

Looks decent enough but can't help thinking that there is not a lot of space around the ground.

Even for segregation purposes it could be a challenge. Unless they have more plans to fill in more?

Concerning from a safety point of view. Getting over 50,000 in and out just seems like a hazard waiting to happen. Particularly until the north docks properly open up, you're basically dispersing the whole crowd down the narrow Dock Road. It's bordered by water on two sides, a wall on another and a sewage farm on the other.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:19 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28202 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:18:55 am
If it ever gets completed (and at the moment that's a big if) there are so many things that could go wrong if they indulge in an over-the-top first match. There's the possibility of crowd congestion. If it's a still day then it's likely to stink. If it's a stormy day, any number of things could blow off/down. Last year the whole area was cordoned off after a pipework breach at the waste treatment works next door. It would be the ultimate "Everton that"  ;D

Every red in the city flushing their bog at bang on 3pm
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,883
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28203 on: Today at 04:47:14 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:43:36 pm
Every red in the city flushing their bog at bang on 3pm
Someone who works at the sewerage plant was asked about the smell around there if Bramley gets completed.
He answered it with "us at the sewerage plant will just have to get used to it".
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Up
« previous next »
 