« Reply #28160 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm
It's a ghost town, there's no houses near it. Everton were gifted the site as you can hardly put loads of houses up next to a sewage farm.
  I've been called worse...


 ;D
« Reply #28161 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm
They spent decades dreaming of becoming more affluent only to end up becoming more effulent. Everton that.
;D

I'm nicking that!
« Reply #28162 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
Who was the last PL team to receive a points deduction?, was it Derby County?

Think it was Portsmouth, as far as know they're the only PL club to get a deduction for financial problems, only other club to get a deduction was Middlesbrough for postponing a game
« Reply #28163 on: Today at 12:21:34 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm
Didn't know that about Reading but I know Leicester breached FFP in the Championship and just got a fine, though that was after they got promoted.

Under the current financial fair play rules, Reading was deducted six points in 2021/22. And it sounds like they may have another six points deducted this season or next based on reports earlier this month that they are again in breach of financial fair play rules. Birmingham was deducted nine points in 2018/19 for breaches related to allowed losses

« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:10 am by rafathegaffa83 »
« Reply #28164 on: Today at 12:40:02 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:34 am
Under the current financial fair play rules, Reading have been deducted six points on two occasions (2021/22 and 2022/23) and Birmingham was deducted nine points in 2018/19 for breaches related to allowed losses


Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:13:54 am
Think it was Portsmouth, as far as know they're the only PL club to get a deduction for financial problems, only other club to get a deduction was Middlesbrough for postponing a game

were those deductions applied to the season that the investigation took place? or the following season?
« Reply #28165 on: Today at 12:50:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:40:02 am
were those deductions applied to the season that the investigation took place? or the following season?

For Reading it was November (2020/21). It looks like the deduction this season hasn't happened yet, but sounds extremely likely to happen.

For Birmngham it was applied in March (2018/19)

Portsmouth's case was different as they went into administration. But that was also applied in the season that it occurred.

« Reply #28166 on: Today at 02:27:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:50:41 am
For Reading it was November (2020/21). It looks like the deduction this season hasn't happened yet, but sounds extremely likely to happen.

For Birmngham it was applied in March (2018/19)

Portsmouth's case was different as they went into administration. But that was also applied in the season that it occurred.
thanks rafa
« Reply #28167 on: Today at 08:39:38 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:52:34 pm
Some of them genuinely seem to believe the line about the massive Covid losses and are carrying on as if Everton was the only club affected by the pandemic.
Their losses should have been less than most clubs because their matchday income is relatively modest. Those losses were due to mismanagement behind the scenes - end of. By accepting the Everton Board's ridiculous excuses, the PL have allowed the people responsible for the mess to continue screwing things up.

Their delusional covid figures go well beyond being unrealistic compared to their matchday revenue, their declared loss due to covid is about as much as their actual annual income, which puts the delusion into a starker contrast.
« Reply #28168 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:40:02 am
were those deductions applied to the season that the investigation took place? or the following season?

For the Boro one it was applied the same season. They cancelled a shame at short notice as they said they had too many players out sick. They were deducted three points and got relegated. Had they just played the game and lost it, theyd have stayed up. Oops.

Obviously that one is unrelated to any financial shenanigans but still funny!
« Reply #28169 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Interesting that the Esk has pointed out what a few on here have been saying for a while.

Basically saying that the only finance they'll get will be at 13-14% which would make the whole thing unviable. £200m @ 13.5% is £27m interest only.
« Reply #28170 on: Today at 09:56:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
Who was the last PL team to receive a points deduction?, was it Derby County?

From the top division, I believe it was Arsenal (2) and Man Utd (1).
« Reply #28171 on: Today at 10:18:55 am »
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
I work for a contractor to United Utilities and have just finished a project in Sandon Dock. It's a sewage treatment works... and it stinks
If it ever gets completed (and at the moment that's a big if) there are so many things that could go wrong if they indulge in an over-the-top first match. There's the possibility of crowd congestion. If it's a still day then it's likely to stink. If it's a stormy day, any number of things could blow off/down. Last year the whole area was cordoned off after a pipework breach at the waste treatment works next door. It would be the ultimate "Everton that"  ;D
« Reply #28172 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:56:16 am
From the top division, I believe it was Arsenal (2) and Man Utd (1).

That was the old first division in 1990, after the infamous 21 man brawl at Old Trafford. Arsenal were already on a warning after a 21 man brawl against Norwich the previous season.

Middlesbrough were docked 3 points in 96/97 after calling off an away match at Blackburn without authorisation from the premier league to do so, they claimed a sickness bug going through the first team, meant they were down to only a few fit first team players available, daft thing is, Middlesbrough would have stayed up had they played the match with the reserves/youth team & got twatted.
« Reply #28173 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Whats the chance of this shower being deducted points ?
« Reply #28174 on: Today at 11:08:45 am »
I just hope the investigation is concluded quickly. I suspect the PL will want to delay punishment until next season. That said, maybe they're as desperate as we are to see this turd flush so they go bust in the Championship.
« Reply #28175 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:08:45 am
I just hope the investigation is concluded quickly. I suspect the PL will want to delay punishment until next season. That said, maybe they're as desperate as we are to see this turd flush so they go bust in the Championship.

I mentioned it the other day, but does anyone know what the timescale is on the final verdict & any punishment handed out, is going to be, feel it might be drawn out like City is going to be?
« Reply #28176 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:27:37 pm
I mentioned it the other day, but does anyone know what the timescale is on the final verdict & any punishment handed out, is going to be, feel it might be drawn out like City is going to be?

I personally have no clue, only guesses.

I'd say Everton's situation is far less complex, and a quick decision would help establish a precedent for dealing with City. But I've no idea what kind of timescale we're looking at.
« Reply #28177 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:43:46 pm
I personally have no clue, only guesses.

I'd say Everton's situation is far less complex, and a quick decision would help establish a precedent for dealing with City. But I've no idea what kind of timescale we're looking at.

That's true, City's is far more complex & will take a few years.

 It's so very Everton to get themselves in this situation & be worse off both on & off the pitch. :lmao
« Reply #28178 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:43:46 pm
I personally have no clue, only guesses.

I'd say Everton's situation is far less complex, and a quick decision would help establish a precedent for dealing with City. But I've no idea what kind of timescale we're looking at.

True plus City have countries top lawyer..Everton will go  with ' Claims'R'Us - No win No Fee' on County Road
« Reply #28179 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:56:38 pm
True plus City have countries top lawyer..Everton will go  with ' Claims'R'Us - No win No Fee' on County Road

 ;D
« Reply #28180 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Wonder what their losses are going to be for 21/22. Their accounts have to be released soon I think?
« Reply #28181 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:51:31 pm
That's true, City's is far more complex & will take a few years.

 It's so very Everton to get themselves in this situation & be worse off both on & off the pitch. :lmao


I think Everton have no money left for lawyers which won't help their cause[and maybe they will struggle with their defence


« Reply #28182 on: Today at 01:43:14 pm »
Hilarious isn't it, remember these getting giddy thinking it was us when it was reveled a premier league team was making millions in loses a couple of years ago, the fewm when turned out to be them instead. ;D
« Reply #28183 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:43:14 pm
Hilarious isn't it, remember these getting giddy thinking it was us when it was reveled a premier league team was making millions in loses a couple of years ago, the fewm when turned out to be them instead. ;D

Did they? That's brilliant.
« Reply #28184 on: Today at 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Did they? That's brilliant.

Yeah isn't there where that phrase worrying times for started well from them about us  ::) ???
« Reply #28185 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
Apologies if I'm wrong but wouldn't it be unheard of for a club to be punished (fines aside) for the current season? A points deduction would be next season at the absolute earliest, even if the PL have already reached a verdict.
« Reply #28186 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm »
This will make a fascinating drama when the book is written and someone adapts it to the screen, you actually could not make all this up because no-one would believe you.


They will have to have a big banner


TRUE STORY-REALLY, IT IS!


A bit like the Viv Nicholson story


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viv_Nicholson
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:07 pm by Black Bull Nova »
« Reply #28187 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:39:50 pm
Yeah isn't there where that phrase worrying times for started well from them about us  ::) ???

I thought that was just one idiot (catcherintherye wasn't it)?
« Reply #28188 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:43:34 pm
Apologies if I'm wrong but wouldn't it be unheard of for a club to be punished (fines aside) for the current season? A points deduction would be next season at the absolute earliest, even if the PL have already reached a verdict.

Not normal circumstances though are they & you would think that this year the other Clubs around the bottom have been proactive.
« Reply #28189 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm »
I think Everton's conundrum is that normally as a club you would want to delay proceedings and to push back any punishment until next season at the earliest. Their issue is that it will be almost impossible to raise finance for the BMD whilst this investigation is hanging over them. 
