From the top division, I believe it was Arsenal (2) and Man Utd (1).



That was the old first division in 1990, after the infamous 21 man brawl at Old Trafford. Arsenal were already on a warning after a 21 man brawl against Norwich the previous season.Middlesbrough were docked 3 points in 96/97 after calling off an away match at Blackburn without authorisation from the premier league to do so, they claimed a sickness bug going through the first team, meant they were down to only a few fit first team players available, daft thing is, Middlesbrough would have stayed up had they played the match with the reserves/youth team & got twatted.