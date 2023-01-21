« previous next »
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:26:05 am
The Premier League will have a very different interpretation of these meetings I'm sure. They're not going to have charged them if there is anything on record where they unequivocally tell them that they're fine.

Mad how they were allowed to spend 80 mill last summer and have a couple of big wage signings on free transfers. They managed to get Richarlison sale onto the previous years accounts by forcing the sale through in the day before the operating period ended. They've been taking the piss for years and were allowed to fob the league off with 170 million pound of Covid losses, at the time, despite the complaints of Burnley and Leeds who found that unfathomable.

I just find it crazy how they've been allowed to get to this point and will still be in the PL next season due to the failure of the PL to act.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
The fact that he surrounds himself with so many "yes men" is enough of a red flag for me. Any competent CEO would have sorted out the books by now or run a mile (as Trevor Birch did). DBB is way out of her depth but wll do and say whatever suits Bill. She is way out of her depth and should never have been given the job.
When it came to appointing a "football person" to the Board, the blindingly obvious candidate was Neville Southall. He's an Everton legend but is also hugely respected on our side of Stanley Park and throughout the game. Most important of all, he calls it as he sees it. He was the perfect person to go in and stir up the failing status quo. Who did Kenwright appoint? Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp - the man who sent out the message during lockdown that club formally dared not and who never says boo to a goose.

There was a story on Toffeeweb that Southall applied for a job in EITC but Lil Miss Dynamite didnt even know who he was and made disparaging comments about his weight and appearance.

Maybe an urban myth but who knows.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:39 am


This will be Everton's defence. The PL had backed them all their way with their bullshit. The PL are complicit in this with Everton and have utterly fucked it. I hope the relegated clubs go to war over it this year.

The Mail running with a quote from an unnamed club. ;D

City getting their defence in early.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 11:35:41 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:26:05 am
The Premier League will have a very different interpretation of these meetings I'm sure. They're not going to have charged them if there is anything on record where they unequivocally tell them that they're fine.

Aye.  "The right side of the line" will be the PL's get out of jail free card. I reckon the cost of sacking Lampard will be what has forced the PL to act. It will be their excuse anyway.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 11:38:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:41 am
Aye.  "The right side of the line" will be the PL's get out of jail free card. I reckon the cost of sacking Lampard will be what has forced the PL to act. It will be their excuse anyway.

They got more for Gordon in Jan though than those costs in the same month and it's for 22/23 accounts. Lampard will presumably have his salary continue to be paid rather than a lump sum.

They still haven't submitted their accounts (21/22 period) but presumably the PL have seen them and that's triggered the referral.

Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 11:53:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:38:06 am
They got more for Gordon in Jan though than those costs in the same month and it's for 22/23 accounts. Lampard will presumably have his salary continue to be paid rather than a lump sum.

They still haven't submitted their accounts (21/22 period) but presumably the PL have seen them and that's triggered the referral.

The sacking of Lampard and the associated costs with his back room staff will be all the proof the PL need that the trend of Everton's finances is not improving, regardless of how they attempt to juggle their money.

They had their let off last year. They're not getting away with it again.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
I don't follow that logic at all. 

if they have cooked the books and broken the rules, they did it to give themselves and advantage now .... that is, they decided to change the competitive landscape before the season even started .... so why TF should they (eg) escape relegation after cheating and be given a chance next season to hang on by their fingernails yet again?

I really can't see other teams in the relegation zone going along with that for 2 seasons in a row.

It is probably also in the PL's best interests to flush Everton before their stadium delusion collapses and makes the situation even worse.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
The fact that he surrounds himself with so many "yes men" is enough of a red flag for me. Any competent CEO would have sorted out the books by now or run a mile (as Trevor Birch did). DBB is way out of her depth but wll do and say whatever suits Bill. She is way out of her depth and should never have been given the job.
When it came to appointing a "football person" to the Board, the blindingly obvious candidate was Neville Southall. He's an Everton legend but is also hugely respected on our side of Stanley Park and throughout the game. Most important of all, he calls it as he sees it. He was the perfect person to go in and stir up the failing status quo. Who did Kenwright appoint? Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp - the man who sent out the message during lockdown that club formally dared not and who never says boo to a goose.

That sounds like a very good reason for their board NOT to appoint him.

The really strange thing about Everton and their bafflingly odd fanbase is that they want everything to change, whilst simultaneously wanting everything to remain the same. They can't have it both ways, yet they moan that it's anti-Everton whenever anyone challenges their policy of failure and their psychologically destructive mindset.

I've never known a club and a fanbase so desperate to cling onto unworkable and self-destructive methods and mindsets.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
I've skipped lots of pages. Hopefully someone has suggested their keeper can help them evade the long am of law.

BRhylliant!!

Personally think that they will see a points deduction this year, sentence passed after the end of the season when Ev have confirmed their "safety".
Offline Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28129 on: Today at 12:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:39 am


This will be Everton's defence. The PL had backed them all their way with their bullshit. The PL are complicit in this with Everton and have utterly fucked it. I hope the relegated clubs go to war over it this year.

March last year would indicate the 20/21 accounts. Those accounts passed because of COVID losses. The accounts that have caused the referral are the 21/22 accounts. The Cooperation this season between EFC and the Premier League would have been based on financial projections Everton had made.

With the referral for me, the likelihood is that the projections were inaccurate which would be down the Everton.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28130 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:35:33 pm
March last year would indicate the 20/21 accounts. Those accounts passed because of COVID losses. The accounts that have caused the referral are the 21/22 accounts. The Cooperation this season between EFC and the Premier League would have been based on financial projections Everton had made.

With the referral for me, the likelihood is that the projections were inaccurate which would be down the Everton.

These are the accounts they've been delaying. Still not publicly released but the Premier League will presumably have seen them. Richarlison was sold a day before the end of the 21/22 reporting period and that was supposedly getting them in line (before they then chucked another 80 mill at the summer window). That was also when Burnley then backed off.

They might be a bit over the scope allowed anyway, triggering the referral, but the fact they've been allowed to take the piss with Covid losses is just a joke. If they're, say, 50 million over the permitted losses, they should have just declared 220 million in Covid losses, rather than 170, and the PL would have waved it through.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28131 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28132 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
I mean its the very essence of Everton.

Theyve cheated

Theyve sent others down in their place.

They are finical dopers


And yet theyve got worse

:lmao

Only Everton eh?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28133 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm »
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28134 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28135 on: Today at 04:43:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:09:01 pm
I mean its the very essence of Everton.

Theyve cheated

Theyve sent others down in their place.

They are finical dopers


And yet theyve got worse

:lmao

Only Everton eh?
"Everton Aren't We."  ::)

They do it to themselves, yet blame everything and everyone but themselves.

I still can't get over the fact I've heard Bitters say with straight face that Everton were the real victims of:

Both World Wars. Due to them being champions when war was declared both times, but dethroned once football resumed.

The Heysel Stadium disaster: Only Everton suffered ... apparently.

The Covid 19 Pandemic: Because poor old Everton suffered bigger financial losses than anyone else ... apparently.

A certain Mayor of our city being exposed as corrupt: Because it deprived them of their corrupt fan who constantly tried to help them out.

Putin's illegal invasion and murder of Ukrainians: Because it deprived them of their covert sportswasher / money launderer.

They're fast running out of things to claim to be the biggest victims of.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28136 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:43:29 pm
The Covid 19 Pandemic: Because poor old Everton suffered bigger financial losses than anyone else ... apparently.
Some of them genuinely seem to believe the line about the massive Covid losses and are carrying on as if Everton was the only club affected by the pandemic.
Their losses should have been less than most clubs because their matchday income is relatively modest. Those losses were due to mismanagement behind the scenes - end of. By accepting the Everton Board's ridiculous excuses, the PL have allowed the people responsible for the mess to continue screwing things up.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28137 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:52:34 pm
Some of them genuinely seem to believe the line about the massive Covid losses and are carrying on as if Everton was the only club affected by the pandemic.
Their losses should have been less than most clubs because their matchday income is relatively modest. Those losses were due to mismanagement behind the scenes - end of. By accepting the Everton Board's ridiculous excuses, the PL have allowed the people responsible for the mess to continue screwing things up.
They accept what the board says only when it suits them. Headlocks on middle-age females? All lies.

Covid losses bigger than anyone else? Absolute truth.

As you say, their losses should have been lower than most clubs.

They'll swallow any lie their board spew out if and when it suits them. A board they've already told the world are a bunch of lying charlatans.

Again, they want it both ways. They want everyone to believe their board speak the truth on things that suit them, while simultaneously spray painting bedsheets calling them all liars.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28138 on: Today at 05:38:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:52:34 pm
Some of them genuinely seem to believe the line about the massive Covid losses and are carrying on as if Everton was the only club affected by the pandemic.
Their losses should have been less than most clubs because their matchday income is relatively modest. Those losses were due to mismanagement behind the scenes - end of. By accepting the Everton Board's ridiculous excuses, the PL have allowed the people responsible for the mess to continue screwing things up.


You lot aren't including them losing out on a world record off season tour & two seasons of quads off the back of that.


Red blinkers the lot of you.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28139 on: Today at 05:58:33 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:52:34 pm
Some of them genuinely seem to believe the line about the massive Covid losses and are carrying on as if Everton was the only club affected by the pandemic.
Their losses should have been less than most clubs because their matchday income is relatively modest. Those losses were due to mismanagement behind the scenes - end of. By accepting the Everton Board's ridiculous excuses, the PL have allowed the people responsible for the mess to continue screwing things up.

Even the loons on GOT know that's bullshit but point to the PL letting them get away with it last year.

The likes of Villa and West Ham's declared Covid losses were less than a third of Everton's at around 50 million. And that's West Ham in their new ground with 55,000 crowds.
Offline G Richards

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28140 on: Today at 06:36:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
I don't follow that logic at all. 

if they have cooked the books and broken the rules, they did it to give themselves and advantage now .... that is, they decided to change the competitive landscape before the season even started .... so why TF should they (eg) escape relegation after cheating and be given a chance next season to hang on by their fingernails yet again?

I really can't see other teams in the relegation zone going along with that for 2 seasons in a row.

I wouldnt object if a points deduction cemented relegation this time.

I just think it seems fairer to apply it and give a whole season to react to it. But its not a hill I would die on.
Offline lfc_col

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28141 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
I don't follow that logic at all. 

if they have cooked the books and broken the rules, they did it to give themselves and advantage now .... that is, they decided to change the competitive landscape before the season even started .... so why TF should they (eg) escape relegation after cheating and be given a chance next season to hang on by their fingernails yet again?

I really can't see other teams in the relegation zone going along with that for 2 seasons in a row.

Wigan just got a points deduction didn't they i know its in the championship but obviously it can be done now
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28142 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
Championship lawyers will be creaming themselves at the thought of getting hold of Evertons books next season.
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28143 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:37:53 pm
Angry Birds to the angry turds:

https://twitter.com/trfcsteve/status/1636783554695774234

Love the aggressive defence about the shit works.
I work in drainageIts not a shit works, its sediment settlement tanks (what is that sediment?
Ive been down there 5 times and it doesnt smell
I live round there and it doesnt smell
Its no worse than being close to Anfield

Everyone knows it stinks.
Offline G Richards

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28144 on: Today at 07:11:58 pm »
I think the wider landscape is the Prem want to stave off an independent regulator, so they will want to show they can run a tight ship. And second, it will give a precedent for when Man City get done. Different level of transgression there though, so hopefully a much bigger punishment.
Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28145 on: Today at 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:02:25 pm
Love the aggressive defence about the shit works.
I work in drainageIts not a shit works, its sediment settlement tanks (what is that sediment?
Ive been down there 5 times and it doesnt smell
I live round there and it doesnt smell
Its no worse than being close to Anfield

Everyone knows it stinks.

It's a ghost town, there's no houses near it. Everton were gifted the site as you can hardly put loads of houses up next to a sewage farm.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28146 on: Today at 07:26:15 pm »
As I said, if the PL are serious, then a points deduction should be applied this season; or just relegate them outright and apply a points deduction for next season because their financial situation this year will break the rules just as badly.

They will either use Everton as a precedent to punish City, or a precedent to let them off. That said, if Everton get punished and City don't, Everton can hardly afford better lawyers to sue the PL with.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28147 on: Today at 07:59:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:02:25 pm
Love the aggressive defence about the shit works.
I work in drainageIts not a shit works, its sediment settlement tanks (what is that sediment?
Ive been down there 5 times and it doesnt smell
I live round there and it doesnt smell
Its no worse than being close to Anfield

Everyone knows it stinks.
United Utilities who actually run the plant certainly disagree with that poster. They say that the Sandon Dock facility deals with 950 megalitres of effluent per day, from a catchment area of one million people.

I drive past there every week, and in warm weather it really does stink.
Offline dikwad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28148 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:59:59 pm
United Utilities who actually run the plant certainly disagree with that poster. They say that the Sandon Dock facility deals with 950 megalitres of effluent per day, from a catchment area of one million people.

I drive past there every week, and in warm weather it really does stink.

I work for a contractor to United Utilities and have just finished a project in Sandon Dock. It's a sewage treatment works... and it stinks
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28149 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm »
Only Everton could move from a woodpile to a shithole and think it was a step up.
Offline Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28150 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
They spent decades dreaming of becoming more affluent only to end up becoming more effulent. Everton that.
Online Hazell

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28151 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm »
So what chance of a points deduction? From what I've been reading, it's less likely than just a fine and/or transfer ban. And even then, it's likely to be next season at the earliest.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28152 on: Today at 09:06:43 pm »
Seems like its nine points for admin in the PL, if the club is staying up before the deduction. If they are relegated as is, 10 points are deducted at the start of the following season. One more as there are more games.

If the same amount are taken off Everton, they could be in for a couple of seasons, as you would not bet against them going down next season even without sanctions.
Offline Sat on the bar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28153 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm »
Id love a point deduction this season, there fans are the most deluded bunch of bitter ba#*ards you could ever come across. Some how I cant see anything happening till next season at best. The fight for the relegation places, is as big a draw as the fight for the top from a spectical point of view. If the premier league hit them with a points deduction now, they are effectively watering down the product from a supporters, fans and viewers appeal. Basically there would only be 2 spots for relegation, rather than 3. We all know how Sky pull there strings, they wouldnt be in favour of this one bit.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28154 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:18 pm
So what chance of a points deduction? From what I've been reading, it's less likely than just a fine and/or transfer ban. And even then, it's likely to be next season at the earliest.

A fine is pointless. They're already up to their eyeballs in debt - unless the fine is huge, which will only add to their financial issues. It's no real punishment at all. Which would make the whole exercise pointless.

A transfer ban would actually be a good first step in sorting their shit out, as it's uncontrolled spending that's put them in this mess. But selling players whilst unable to bring in replacements is likely not what Dyche signed up for. And the inevitable degradation of what little squad quality they have left could likely see them relegated anyway.

Personally, I think Moshiri needs to be barred from holding a directorship. I don't know how the endgame of that would play out for the club though.

If they are found guilty, do the other PL clubs get to vote on suitable sanctions?  Imagine if LFC voted against a points deduction!  The Bitters could only explain it away by claiming we knew the vote would go against Everton anyway so we had nothing to lose by being nice to them!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28155 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:18 pm
So what chance of a points deduction? From what I've been reading, it's less likely than just a fine and/or transfer ban. And even then, it's likely to be next season at the earliest.

Similar infractions in The Championship have resulted in a deduction of 6 pts (i.e Reading). A fine is pointless. The PL may also want to demonstrate they don't need a regulator
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28156 on: Today at 09:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 09:06:43 pm
Seems like its nine points for admin in the PL, if the club is staying up before the deduction. If they are relegated as is, 10 points are deducted at the start of the following season. One more as there are more games.

If the same amount are taken off Everton, they could be in for a couple of seasons, as you would not bet against them going down next season even without sanctions.

Yeah, if a club goes into administration it's a mandatory 9 point deduction. That's why we were all holding our breath during the 2010 takeover. Bear in mind where we were in the league at the time under the Fucking Owl.

But this is a punishment for failing to meet profit and sustainability rules. I'm less sure of what punishments can be applied. Someone posted an extract from the rules a few pages back, suggesting any and all options could be on the table. I imagine if other PL clubs get to vote on it that relegation threatened clubs would happily go for a points deduction more than nine points
Online Hazell

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28157 on: Today at 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:22:24 pm
A fine is pointless. They're already up to their eyeballs in debt - unless the fine is huge, which will only add to their financial issues. It's no real punishment at all. Which would make the whole exercise pointless.

A transfer ban would actually be a good first step in sorting their shit out, as it's uncontrolled spending that's put them in this mess. But selling players whilst unable to bring in replacements is likely not what Dyche signed up for. And the inevitable degradation of what little squad quality they have left could likely see them relegated anyway.

Personally, I think Moshiri needs to be barred from holding a directorship. I don't know how the endgame of that would play out for the club though.

If they are found guilty, do the other PL clubs get to vote on suitable sanctions?  Imagine if LFC voted against a points deduction!  The Bitters could only explain it away by claiming we knew the vote would go against Everton anyway so we had nothing to lose by being nice to them!

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:25:12 pm
Similar infractions in The Championship have resulted in a deduction of 6 pts (i.e Reading). A fine is pointless. The PL may also want to demonstrate they don't need a regulator

Oh I don't doubt a fine is pointless, just from the stuff I've read about it, a points deduction is unlikely. Though admittedly, that's just been people speculating. Agree about a transfer ban being a good step for them and probably more in line with being a suitable punishment.

Didn't know that about Reading but I know Leicester breached FFP in the Championship and just got a fine, though that was after they got promoted. So really, at this stage, it could be anything. Also it seems unlikely anything will happen this season anyway.
