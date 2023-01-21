So what chance of a points deduction? From what I've been reading, it's less likely than just a fine and/or transfer ban. And even then, it's likely to be next season at the earliest.



A fine is pointless. They're already up to their eyeballs in debt - unless the fine is huge, which will only add to their financial issues. It's no real punishment at all. Which would make the whole exercise pointless.A transfer ban would actually be a good first step in sorting their shit out, as it's uncontrolled spending that's put them in this mess. But selling players whilst unable to bring in replacements is likely not what Dyche signed up for. And the inevitable degradation of what little squad quality they have left could likely see them relegated anyway.Personally, I think Moshiri needs to be barred from holding a directorship. I don't know how the endgame of that would play out for the club though.If they are found guilty, do the other PL clubs get to vote on suitable sanctions? Imagine if LFC voted against a points deduction! The Bitters could only explain it away by claiming we knew the vote would go against Everton anyway so we had nothing to lose by being nice to them!