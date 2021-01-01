« previous next »
The Premier League will have a very different interpretation of these meetings I'm sure. They're not going to have charged them if there is anything on record where they unequivocally tell them that they're fine.

Mad how they were allowed to spend 80 mill last summer and have a couple of big wage signings on free transfers. They managed to get Richarlison sale onto the previous years accounts by forcing the sale through in the day before the operating period ended. They've been taking the piss for years and were allowed to fob the league off with 170 million pound of Covid losses, at the time, despite the complaints of Burnley and Leeds who found that unfathomable.

I just find it crazy how they've been allowed to get to this point and will still be in the PL next season due to the failure of the PL to act.
The fact that he surrounds himself with so many "yes men" is enough of a red flag for me. Any competent CEO would have sorted out the books by now or run a mile (as Trevor Birch did). DBB is way out of her depth but wll do and say whatever suits Bill. She is way out of her depth and should never have been given the job.
When it came to appointing a "football person" to the Board, the blindingly obvious candidate was Neville Southall. He's an Everton legend but is also hugely respected on our side of Stanley Park and throughout the game. Most important of all, he calls it as he sees it. He was the perfect person to go in and stir up the failing status quo. Who did Kenwright appoint? Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp - the man who sent out the message during lockdown that club formally dared not and who never says boo to a goose.

There was a story on Toffeeweb that Southall applied for a job in EITC but Lil Miss Dynamite didnt even know who he was and made disparaging comments about his weight and appearance.

Maybe an urban myth but who knows.
This will be Everton's defence. The PL had backed them all their way with their bullshit. The PL are complicit in this with Everton and have utterly fucked it. I hope the relegated clubs go to war over it this year.

The Mail running with a quote from an unnamed club. ;D

City getting their defence in early.
The Premier League will have a very different interpretation of these meetings I'm sure. They're not going to have charged them if there is anything on record where they unequivocally tell them that they're fine.

Aye.  "The right side of the line" will be the PL's get out of jail free card. I reckon the cost of sacking Lampard will be what has forced the PL to act. It will be their excuse anyway.
Aye.  "The right side of the line" will be the PL's get out of jail free card. I reckon the cost of sacking Lampard will be what has forced the PL to act. It will be their excuse anyway.

They got more for Gordon in Jan though than those costs in the same month and it's for 22/23 accounts. Lampard will presumably have his salary continue to be paid rather than a lump sum.

They still haven't submitted their accounts (21/22 period) but presumably the PL have seen them and that's triggered the referral.

