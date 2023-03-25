I think two things in the wider context will hurt Everton. The Prem wants to stave off an independent regulator, so it will want to be tougher on this sort of thing to demonstrate it can handle its own affairs. I also think a big name precedent, should they punish Everton, will help the Prem to follow through on sanctioning Man City.



The Esk seems sensible. I dont think a points deduction is in order this season. That is fundamentally changing the competitive landscape three quarters of the way through. Let this season play out. Hit Everton with a 10pt deduction for the start of next season, whatever league they are in, and add a transfer ban.



That would all seem sensible enough. If the stadium project falls apart because Everton cant get the money, that is not the Prems fault. The Prem should enact punishment, and if there are subsequent knock on effects, so be it.



And then on to Man City, with the precedent of Everton in play for the Premier League. Only this time, Citys 100+ charges are seen as much more of a transgression, over multiple years too. The same points deduction and transfer ban that Everton got wont nearly suffice. What further censure is required? Relegation? Stripping away titles?



If the Prem cant run a tight ship, the appointment of an independent regulator is urgent. The Prem will want to show that they can.