Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1634714 times)

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28080 on: Yesterday at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:18:42 pm
I mean, that's not accurate, is it? They said they would monitor Everton, and after monitoring them have referred them to an independent commission for judgement. As fas as collusion goes, that's pretty terrible.

They let them write off 170 million pounds worth of losses as Covid related when Goodison makes about 20 million a season with matchday revenue.

They literally let them cook their books and circumvent their own rules without any punishment which has allowed them to stay in the PL at the expense of others. And they'll stay up again.
  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28081 on: Yesterday at 04:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:42:55 am
Bit harsh on Simon Weston that. I'd have said Mickey Rourke. Big in the 80s but now you can barely recognise him.

Yeah but Simon Weston was fucked over by a war, maybe a tenuous link though considering it only happened to him once...
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28082 on: Yesterday at 04:51:13 pm »
  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28083 on: Yesterday at 04:53:49 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:30:12 pm
The difficulty for the PL is that they passed those accounts by accepting the most ludicrous of excuses. Nobody else bought the idea that Everton incurred the greatest Covid losses (by a country mile) and it's hard to see where they go from there re. excuses for financial mismanagement.

I don't think it's difficult for them at all. If promises were made by Moshiri and were not kept, the PL are well within their rights to re-evaluate their finances. But if they got a grace period then the expected punishment should be all the harsher if they've blown it.

I just hope the punishment is applied this season.
  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28084 on: Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:40:04 pm
Yeah but Simon Weston was fucked over by a war, maybe a tenuous link though considering it only happened to him once...

Yeah, but Simon Weston only became famous (in a fashion) AFTER what had happened to him. And he didn't choose to end up like that.

Whereas Mickey Rourke (and Everton) were famous, and went down a path that has left them almost unrecognisable from their peak.  Everton chose this.
  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28085 on: Yesterday at 05:04:01 pm »
The Esk has spoken! Some of them aint going to like his realistic take on things though.

https://toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/comment/editorial/43340.html
  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28086 on: Yesterday at 05:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:56:38 am
And the PL signed this off:



Absolute joke.

Long time coming for these clowns.
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28087 on: Yesterday at 05:16:30 pm »
I think we will be found guilty of breaching the £105m limit. I suspect it will be a sporting sanction, transfer embargo and point deduction in 23/24 season. It's not going to be resolved this season (The Esk)

Oh please mate, wouldn't that be something
  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28088 on: Yesterday at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:18:22 am


That last post. :lmao Do they seriously believe FSG are a diplomatic arm of the United States? :lmao Yes lad, LeBron is doing Biden's dirty work exerting 'soft power' in the UK.

Someone hasn't come out of their basement in a while. Qanon has nothing on this lot.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:21:54 pm by Kopenhagen »
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28089 on: Yesterday at 05:19:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:04:01 pm
The Esk has spoken! Some of them aint going to like his realistic take on things though.

https://toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/comment/editorial/43340.html

 This comment:
Quote
Mal van Schaick
10 Posted 25/03/2023 at 17:01:10Looks like a stitch up to me. The Premier League has lead us down the garden path, by apparently signing off our dealings and then back tracked on the accounts and left is in limbo.
Everton should rebuff the allegations and wheel out accountants and prove that they were signed off and approved. The Everton should make counter allegations about the Premier League and its own failings in this matter.
;D
  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28090 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:56:38 am
And the PL signed this off:


Jeez, didn't know Covid had such a selective targeting capabilities withing parts of a city, never mind a counrty...
  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28091 on: Yesterday at 05:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:19:22 pm
This comment:  ;D

:lmao

"It's the PL's fault because they didn't sanction us last year!"

By all means, wheel out the accountants you no longer have to tell everyone that everything was above board. You colossal numpty. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28092 on: Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm »
This might be a Bury.    Rename themselves Bitter FC
  • aka 54F
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28093 on: Yesterday at 05:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
What planet do these idiots live on at all? ;D

Cosmic sausages. Those 5G masts are homing beacons for aliens
  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28094 on: Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:12:30 pm
They let them write off 170 million pounds worth of losses as Covid related when Goodison makes about 20 million a season with matchday revenue.

They literally let them cook their books and circumvent their own rules without any punishment which has allowed them to stay in the PL at the expense of others. And they'll stay up again.
Seems an oddly timed message to be stating that the PL colluded with Everton and didn't punish them..

Do you think it might be best to chill out for a little and wait and see, before trying to second guess the outcome and saying the PL have been helping them
  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28095 on: Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm »
Also the 30 million they got as a sweetener for USM to be able just to have first dibs on naming rights , how that was allowed to be legitimate I dont know , was as bad as city asking for more sponsorship payments for the previous season through etihad
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28096 on: Yesterday at 05:50:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:04:01 pm
The Esk has spoken! Some of them aint going to like his realistic take on things though.

https://toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/comment/editorial/43340.html
Worrying times when the Esk says this..

Quote
I think we will be found guilty of breaching the £105M limit. I suspect it will be a sporting sanction, transfer embargo and point deduction in 2023-24 season. It's not going to be resolved this season.
  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28097 on: Yesterday at 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm
This might be a Bury.    Rename themselves Bitter FC
Boo-ry.
  • metar made
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28098 on: Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:32:00 pm
I wasn't trying to say Kenwright was blameless. But I think it's a mistake to say he was malicious or selfish in his actions either. His actions need context.
The fact that he surrounds himself with so many "yes men" is enough of a red flag for me. Any competent CEO would have sorted out the books by now or run a mile (as Trevor Birch did). DBB is way out of her depth but wll do and say whatever suits Bill. She is way out of her depth and should never have been given the job.
When it came to appointing a "football person" to the Board, the blindingly obvious candidate was Neville Southall. He's an Everton legend but is also hugely respected on our side of Stanley Park and throughout the game. Most important of all, he calls it as he sees it. He was the perfect person to go in and stir up the failing status quo. Who did Kenwright appoint? Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp - the man who sent out the message during lockdown that club formally dared not and who never says boo to a goose.
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28099 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm »
Uh oh even more worrying times  the stadium is in real doubt now

Im growing to like this Esk character
Quote
Re search for investment, I understand no-one is even close to valuing the equity at a similar level to Moshiri's valuation. Some interest from investors in providing junior debt. However the cost of that funding is extremely high, coupons in the low to mid teen range. Not great

Quote
With financing costs so high it reduces the financial benefit of the new stadium. If Moshiri issues more equity it costs him, if the club takes on the debt it costs the club. Down to Moshiri
What interest are Everton being quoted?

Quote
Rate of interest on the debt, 13/14% for example
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28100 on: Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
Seems an oddly timed message to be stating that the PL colluded with Everton and didn't punish them..

Do you think it might be best to chill out for a little and wait and see, before trying to second guess the outcome and saying the PL have been helping them

They let them write off 170 million pound as Covid losses on accounts they signed off on. They've been taking the piss for years and the PL at best have looked the other way and they'll still be in the PL next season as a direct result.

The league have been forced into finally doing something, so we'll see what comes of it, but they were happy for Everton to be used as a money laundering operation for Usmanov until the war broke out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm by Fromola »
  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28101 on: Yesterday at 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm
They let them write off 170 million pound as Covid losses on accounts they signed off on. They've been taking the piss for years and the PL at best have looked the other way and they'll still be in the PL next season as a direct result.

The league have been forced into finally doing something, so we'll see what comes of it, but they were happy for Everton to be used as a money laundering operation for Usmanov until the war broke off.
As I said, looks like youve picked the wrong week to say the league colluded with Everton - there's a news story developing that was announced in the past 24 hours that suggests your idea the league let them get away with COVID losses might be a premature shout

I'm intrigued how you think the league was forced into doing something. is that an overly dramatic way of the saying that the league has written rules that everton are alleged to have broken, and so the league has responded with opening an investigation?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm by classycarra »
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28102 on: Yesterday at 06:13:14 pm »
This time next year they'll all be Wrexham fans.
  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28103 on: Yesterday at 06:17:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:13:14 pm
This time next year they'll all be Wrexham fans.

Can't see that, Wrexham play in red. ;)
  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28104 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm »
The Esk is a cult hero on Rawk.

Remember the excitement on Fridays here and GoT to see his Friday morning exclusive own transfer rumours that never happened that ended with the immortal 3 words of "Usual Caveats Apply". ;D

#Legend
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28105 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm »
I think two things in the wider context will hurt Everton. The Prem wants to stave off an independent regulator, so it will want to be tougher on this sort of thing to demonstrate it can handle its own affairs. I also think a big name precedent, should they punish Everton, will help the Prem to follow through on sanctioning Man City.

The Esk seems sensible. I dont think a points deduction is in order this season. That is fundamentally changing the competitive landscape three quarters of the way through. Let this season play out. Hit Everton with a 10pt deduction for the start of next season, whatever league they are in, and add a transfer ban.

That would all seem sensible enough. If the stadium project falls apart because Everton cant get the money, that is not the Prems fault. The Prem should enact punishment, and if there are subsequent knock on effects, so be it.

And then on to Man City, with the precedent of Everton in play for the Premier League. Only this time, Citys 100+ charges are seen as much more of a transgression, over multiple years too. The same points deduction and transfer ban that Everton got wont nearly suffice. What further censure is required? Relegation? Stripping away titles?

If the Prem cant run a tight ship, the appointment of an independent regulator is urgent. The Prem will want to show that they can.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm by G Richards »
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28106 on: Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm
I dont think a points deduction is in order this season. That is fundamentally changing the competitive landscape three quarters of the way through. Let this season play out. Hit Everton with a 10pt deduction for the start of next season, whatever league they are in, and add a transfer ban.

I don't follow that logic at all. 

if they have cooked the books and broken the rules, they did it to give themselves and advantage now .... that is, they decided to change the competitive landscape before the season even started .... so why TF should they (eg) escape relegation after cheating and be given a chance next season to hang on by their fingernails yet again?

I really can't see other teams in the relegation zone going along with that for 2 seasons in a row.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:21 pm by SamLad »
  • aka 54F
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28107 on: Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm
The Esk is a cult hero on Rawk.

Remember the excitement on Fridays here and GoT to see his Friday morning exclusive own transfer rumours that never happened that ended with the immortal 3 words of "Usual Caveats Apply". ;D

#Legend

Those caveats :lmao
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28108 on: Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm »
Imagine where Everton would be without FFP forcing them to at least try and get their accounts in order and control their spending. They'd be bust already like what happened with Portsmouth.
  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28109 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
I've skipped lots of pages. Hopefully someone has suggested their keeper can help them evade the long am of law.
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28110 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
I've skipped lots of pages. Hopefully someone has suggested their keeper can help them evade the long am of law.

No... I think you were first mate.  ;D
  • More flop than flip.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28111 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
Points deduction this season or next it makes no difference that's them down either way. They've been getting away with murder running the club like gangsters for years now and in the long term dropping down a division or two will do them good.
  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28112 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
No... I think you were first mate.  ;D
Nah, that statement makes him the Captain.  ;D
  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28113 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm »
Everton FC

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28114 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:18:43 pm
Those caveats :lmao

Only the usual ones...
  • emo
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28115 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
I don't follow that logic at all. 

if they have cooked the books and broken the rules, they did it to give themselves and advantage now .... that is, they decided to change the competitive landscape before the season even started .... so why TF should they (eg) escape relegation after cheating and be given a chance next season to hang on by their fingernails yet again?

I really can't see other teams in the relegation zone going along with that for 2 seasons in a row.
Exactly, Imagine you are Leeds and your relegation rivals have been let off the hook twice while you dangle around the drop
  • emo
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28116 on: Today at 12:13:55 am »

I would think this is what Moshiri's yacht will look like in Bramley Dock in a few years time
