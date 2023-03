I wasn't trying to say Kenwright was blameless. But I think it's a mistake to say he was malicious or selfish in his actions either. His actions need context.



The fact that he surrounds himself with so many "yes men" is enough of a red flag for me. Any competent CEO would have sorted out the books by now or run a mile (as Trevor Birch did). DBB is way out of her depth but wll do and say whatever suits Bill. She is way out of her depth and should never have been given the job.When it came to appointing a "football person" to the Board, the blindingly obvious candidate was Neville Southall. He's an Everton legend but is also hugely respected on our side of Stanley Park and throughout the game. Most important of all, he calls it as he sees it. He was the perfect person to go in and stir up the failing status quo. Who did Kenwright appoint? Graeme "Null-and-Void" Sharp - the man who sent out the message during lockdown that club formally dared not and who never says boo to a goose.