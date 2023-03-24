They've got away with cooking the books for years, or cheating in plain sight. They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst. The PL are spineless when it comes to punishing their own clubs or not wanting to damage the brand by issuing points deductions (did it once reluctantly with Portsmouth when they were insolvent and in administration).
It's an absolute disgrace they've got to this point unchallenged and allowed to take the piss by cooking the books and massively exaggerating Covid losses to the point that nobody could take seriously, yet the PL let them off and signed off on their accounts. Now they're set to stay up again this season with more cheating. The EFL would never put up with it.
If you think they're getting away with a fine after years of systematic abuse then we have to disagree.
As you say, their books are a mess; they posted record losses, their accountants bailed on them. The PL can't afford NOT to punish them. The only question is what form the punishment will take.
A fine will be no deterrent. They'll just add it to the debt. Relegating them will likely see them bankrupt inside of two years. If not, they'll probably end up in League One after the Football League takes them to task too.
Ideally if possible, they should be put into some kind of "special meaures", with an independent board appointed to sort their finances out. I dunno if Moshiri can be forced to sell the club, but he certainly has to be barred from any decision making processes, or exercising any kind of influence over the club.
They probably also need to be forced to sell players o get their wage bill down, Barcelona style.
Personally, I'd relegate them on top of the three teams going down and have four teams promoted, just so it's clear they're not taking anybody else's place.
But to say they're only going to get a slap on the wrist is an awful take. For one thing, they're imploding anyway,; the PL will be desperate to get rid of them because the optics of them going under will be horrible. At this point they have nothing to lose by punishing them. It might raise awkward questions as to why they didn't act sooner, but it will at least set a precedent when going after Abu Dhabi.