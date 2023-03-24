« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28040 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:13 am
Burnley were suing them and then bottled it. It's a shame Leeds didn't go down instead as they were going to go all out.

THey'll get away with it, they always do. Will dogs of war their way to survival for eternity.

Oh enough of shit like this. They're not getting away with it. They're Everton, not fucking Dracula.




Online Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28041 on: Today at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:12:10 am
Whatever misconceptions some of our fans might hold when it comes to our treatment by the footballing authorities  Everton are on another planet. However we shouldn't need to point anything out to anyone at this point. Fans of other clubs will see Everton fans' reaction to this news and should finally start to realise their delusion and self aggrandisement of their own perceived status in the game.

They see themselves as some kind of footballing institution, a school of excellence, beloved by all, who have simply fallen on hard times. Hopefully now they'll be viewed as a gang of bitter, resentful lunatics.

I know a lot of Blues fans and none of them think that they are being treated unfairly, they all moan about the owners and not spending money on players though  ;D


Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28042 on: Today at 10:33:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:21:01 am
Oh enough of shit like this. They're not getting away with it. They're Everton, not fucking Dracula.

They've got away with cooking the books for years, or cheating in plain sight. They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst. The PL are spineless when it comes to punishing their own clubs or not wanting to damage the brand by issuing points deductions (did it once reluctantly with Portsmouth when they were insolvent and in administration).

It's an absolute disgrace they've got to this point unchallenged and allowed to take the piss by cooking the books and massively exaggerating Covid losses to the point that nobody could take seriously, yet the PL let them off and signed off on their accounts. Now they're set to stay up again this season with more cheating. The EFL would never put up with it.


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28043 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:31:31 am
I know they've been referred to the independent commission, but what is the timescale going to be on coming to a final decision & on any punishment that's handed down?

I'd imagine it wouldn't come into effect until next season. I'd imagine in terms of precedents in the PL the Portsmouth situation was different, because they entered into administration. In the Championship, there are loads. When Reading were hit with their points deduction for violating the Football League's FFP in 2021, it appears that Reading were in discussions with the Football League at least two months prior to a penalty being imposed in order to avoid a disciplinary hearing. The Football League's process also requires a business plan that outlines controls for player-related expenditures. Reading were also placed under a transfer embargo.

Offline LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28044 on: Today at 10:53:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:39:18 am
Nothing he did was wrong though. They were flirting with relegation and he steadied the ship. Plus, £20m was quite a lot in the 90s. Comparatively, the £20m he made selling the club was peanuts.

Everything that has gone wrong with that club has been since Moshiri came along. His reactionary behaviour, always pandering to the knee jerking whims of the fans. The board has done everything the fans have asked for. This is all on them.

Bill is like David Moores, with an extra tendency to spout bollocks because he's an actor.
I'm afraid I think you're buying Bill's narrative too. He "steadied the ship" financially by flogging off their training ground, taking loans from strange sources and mortgaging future TV income. In short he didn't have the financial resources to adequately prop up the club. That's no crime. But when he had the opportunity to put the club onto a stronger financial footing by passing it on, he could not bring himself to let go of his trainset. In short he did what was best for Bill Kenwright and not what was best for Everton Football Club. The Kings Dock debacle should have been the end of him (not least because he lied to the fans that he had the funds available). Then when people were queuing up to put money into clubs, Everton mysteriously failed to pique anyone's interest. Was it because of the state of Woodison? Or was there some foundation in the rumours that Kenwright would only accept investment as long as he was left in charge (which would have put off many investors). When shareholders started to ask awkward questions, did he answer them? No - he cancelled the AGMs. The cynic in me also wonders if tales of ill health started to emerge when he was under particular pressure because it got the fans to back off out of respect.
Leaving aside the financial mismanagement prior to Moshiri, there is the absolute vanity of the man. The Everton CL qualifier was televised and I recall watching an attempted pre-match pitch side interview with Moyes. It was difficult because Kenwright was alongside him virtually elbowing the Scot out of the way to be centre screen - as he always does whenever there's a smidgen of good news at the club (we filmed Jurgen as the first elements of Anfield developments were put in place, Kenwright put himself centre stage at BMD). Teary Bill even has his picture on the side of Woodison and I've heard some fans suggest that Kenwright quotes are painted on the walls of Finch Farm. I know we laugh at their relatively modest history, but surely there is enough there that they don't have to refer back to an administrator for some?
As for Moshiri - he IS the owner. But who picked him and why? Who has stayed around like a bad smell whilst Moshiri adopted a hands-off approach? Was Moshiri really responsible for selecting an academic with experience of running a local charity to be CEO (who just happened to be a friend of Kenwright and not likely to rock the boat)? And who has been responsible for the sentimental elements of the club's recruitment - the return of Rooney, the ongoing employment of Drunken and the various Everton has-beens who turned up on the Finch Farm staff? They have Kenwright's hallmark all over them.
The fact that he's got away with over two decades of mismanagement has been helped enormously by friends in the media. Although McNulty on the BBC website is now calling him out, it's taken a while. Perhaps most shocking of all are the recent press releases designed to turn the spotlight away from the Board and onto complaining fans - especially the supposed headlock on DBB which mysteriously failed to get spotted by CCTV or a mobile phone.
If Kenwright had run Liverpool in such a selfish and amateurish fashion, would you be defending him? I'd be livid.
Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28045 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
And the PL signed this off:



Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28046 on: Today at 10:59:41 am »
They've had it this time and so have City. The only thing to be discussed, in my opinion, is how severe the punishment will be for both clubs and when it will be.
Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28047 on: Today at 11:11:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:38 am
And the PL signed this off:


How they thought they could get away with that. Its crazy that they werent charged immediately.
Offline LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28048 on: Today at 11:14:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.

They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.

It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.
I was under the impression that financial rules were in place for two reasons:

(1) To create "a level playing field" (which has clearly failed as we've watched City cooking their books to get round the rules)
(2) For good financial governance and to protect the financial health of a club so that in the event of the owner leaving (e.g. death, resigning), the club does not fail.

Re. (2), I think there was a case in Scotland where the owner had been propping up the club but then died, leaving them in a dire financial state. Hypothetically speaking, if Moshiri were to do the same or pack up and abscond to Uzbekistan, would Everton fold or would they be ok? I suspect they'd be screwed and I'd partly put the blame on the Premier League for accepting that last set accounts and those ludicrous "the losses were all due to Covid" excuses.
The fans should be calling out the Board for mismanagement and not blaming the rules - which Everton signed up to (and to be fair to the likes of The Esk, many are).

Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28049 on: Today at 11:17:29 am »
Hurry up and throw the book at them you c*nts. I'm not arsed about a points deduction this season, but if they were to be started on -9 points or something next season they'd obviously be doomed this time.

Don't think it'll come to that, but surely a transfer ban for a couple of years? Again, I'm fine with that as there's surely no way the same team can keep them up with departures to the likes of Calvert Lewin and Pickford.

You have to say though, 'The Esk' will be loving all this. His time to shine. His World Cup final.


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28050 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:02 am
They've got away with cooking the books for years, or cheating in plain sight. They'll get a slap on the wrist at worst. The PL are spineless when it comes to punishing their own clubs or not wanting to damage the brand by issuing points deductions (did it once reluctantly with Portsmouth when they were insolvent and in administration).

It's an absolute disgrace they've got to this point unchallenged and allowed to take the piss by cooking the books and massively exaggerating Covid losses to the point that nobody could take seriously, yet the PL let them off and signed off on their accounts. Now they're set to stay up again this season with more cheating. The EFL would never put up with it.

If you think they're getting away with a fine after years of systematic abuse then we have to disagree.

As you say, their books are a mess; they posted record losses, their accountants bailed on them. The PL can't afford NOT to punish them. The only question is what form the punishment will take.

A fine will be no deterrent. They'll just add it to the debt. Relegating them will likely see them bankrupt inside of two years. If not, they'll probably end up in League One after the Football League takes them to task too.

Ideally if possible, they should be put into some kind of "special meaures", with an independent board appointed to sort their finances out. I dunno if Moshiri can be forced to sell the club, but he certainly has to be barred from any decision making processes,  or exercising any kind of influence over the club.

They probably also need to be forced to sell players o get their wage bill down, Barcelona style.

Personally, I'd relegate them on top of the three teams going down and have four teams promoted, just so it's clear they're not taking anybody else's place.

But to say they're only going to get a slap on the wrist is an awful take. For one thing, they're imploding anyway,; the PL will be desperate to get rid of them because the optics of them going under will be horrible. At this point they have nothing to lose by punishing them. It might raise awkward questions as to why they didn't act sooner, but it will at least set a precedent when going after Abu Dhabi.





Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28051 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:31:46 am
If you think they're getting away with a fine after years of systematic abuse then we have to disagree.

As you say, their books are a mess; they posted record losses, their accountants bailed on them. The PL can't afford NOT to punish them. The only question is what form the punishment will take.

A fine will be no deterrent. They'll just add it to the debt. Relegating them will likely see them bankrupt inside of two years. If not, they'll probably end up in League One after the Football League takes them to task too.

Ideally if possible, they should be put into some kind of "special meaures", with an independent board appointed to sort their finances out. I dunno if Moshiri can be forced to sell the club, but he certainly has to be barred from any decision making processes,  or exercising any kind of influence over the club.

They probably also need to be forced to sell players o get their wage bill down, Barcelona style.

Personally, I'd relegate them on top of the three teams going down and have four teams promoted, just so it's clear they're not taking anybody else's place.

But to say they're only going to get a slap on the wrist is an awful take. For one thing, they're imploding anyway,; the PL will be desperate to get rid of them because the optics of them going under will be horrible. At this point they have nothing to lose by punishing them. It might raise awkward questions as to why they didn't act sooner, but it will at least set a precedent when going after Abu Dhabi.

The Premier League have bent over backwards for them for years and literally colluded with them to cook their own books and sign off accounts that may as well have been written on a fag packet. They're as complicit as Moshiri.

They're not going to relegate them or dock them points. They'll hope they stabilise/get taken over once they move to BMD and the problem goes away that way, seeing as they can't flush them on the pitch.

Maybe some kind of a transfer ban but we saw with Chelsea what a joke that was, I think they still outspent us the year they had a so-called transfer ban.


Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28052 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
Quote
Benj
@Benjwinst
FFP is in the premier league to keep the franchise 6 happy, no punishment for teams trying to leave the premier league however they come down hard on Everton spending their own money. Pathetic. 🔵
5:25 pm · 24 Mar 2023
·
118.5K
 Views

"Wah, wah waaaahhhh..." It's never their fault, is it? ::)
Online A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28053 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:04:31 pm
"Wah, wah waaaahhhh..." It's never their fault, is it? ::)

This 'trying to leave the PL' nonsense they all keep repeating.

Do they really not know what the ESL was (going to be) about?



Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28054 on: Today at 12:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:03:54 pm
The Premier League have bent over backwards for them for years and literally colluded with them to cook their own books and sign off accounts that may as well have been written on a fag packet. They're as complicit as Moshiri.

They're not going to relegate them or dock them points. They'll hope they stabilise/get taken over once they move to BMD and the problem goes away that way, seeing as they can't flush them on the pitch.

Maybe some kind of a transfer ban but we saw with Chelsea what a joke that was, I think they still outspent us the year they had a so-called transfer ban.

You provide no sound reasoning for them not being properly punished, other than the PL signed off on their books last year. Yet that is the very period they are being investigated for. You really think the PL would work hand in glove with Everton and NOT put a back door in for themselves to escape from?

This has happened because Burnley and Leeds lodged a complaint. If they get an outcome they're not satisfied with, then they'll likely take legal action.

I'm open minded on their punishment, but they're not getting away with just a slap on the wrist.




Offline elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28055 on: Today at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:21 pm
This 'trying to leave the PL' nonsense they all keep repeating.

Do they really not know what the ESL was (going to be) about?
Maybe they mean leaving the PL by being relegated to Championship?
Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28056 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:32:59 pm
You provide no sound reasoning for them not being properly punished, other than the PL signed off on their books last year. Yet that is the very period they are being investigated for. You really think the PL would work hand in glove with Everton and NOT put a back door in for themselves to escape from?

This has happened because Burnley and Leeds lodged a complaint. If they get an outcome they're not satisfied with, then they'll likely take legal action.

I'm open minded on their punishment, but they're not getting away with just a slap on the wrist.

They also backed down very quickly. Leeds lost interest after staying up and Burnley quickly dropped their complaint and then sold half their team to Everton.


Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28057 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:21 pm
This 'trying to leave the PL' nonsense they all keep repeating.

Do they really not know what the ESL was (going to be) about?

You'd think they'd know by now. They've been told enough times. It must be something to do with them not liking to hear the truth from us, so instead, they just choose to ignore it. They're the only fanbase I've seen who keeps parroting that nonsense.
Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28058 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
A welcome bit of pisstaking/fun while waiting for the pile of shite that is international football to finish...but lets be honest - just as with Man City - fuckall of any substance will come of it....


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28059 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:53:27 am
I'm afraid I think you're buying Bill's narrative too. He "steadied the ship" financially by flogging off their training ground, taking loans from strange sources and mortgaging future TV income. In short he didn't have the financial resources to adequately prop up the club. That's no crime. But when he had the opportunity to put the club onto a stronger financial footing by passing it on, he could not bring himself to let go of his trainset.

In short he did what was best for Bill Kenwright and not what was best for Everton Football Club. The Kings Dock debacle should have been the end of him (not least because he lied to the fans that he had the funds available). Then when people were queuing up to put money into clubs, Everton mysteriously failed to pique anyone's interest. Was it because of the state of Woodison? Or was there some foundation in the rumours that Kenwright would only accept investment as long as he was left in charge (which would have put off many investors). When shareholders started to ask awkward questions, did he answer them? No - he cancelled the AGMs. The cynic in me also wonders if tales of ill health started to emerge when he was under particular pressure because it got the fans to back off out of respect.

Leaving aside the financial mismanagement prior to Moshiri, there is the absolute vanity of the man. The Everton CL qualifier was televised and I recall watching an attempted pre-match pitch side interview with Moyes. It was difficult because Kenwright was alongside him virtually elbowing the Scot out of the way to be centre screen - as he always does whenever there's a smidgen of good news at the club (we filmed Jurgen as the first elements of Anfield developments were put in place, Kenwright put himself centre stage at BMD).

Teary Bill even has his picture on the side of Woodison and I've heard some fans suggest that Kenwright quotes are painted on the walls of Finch Farm. I know we laugh at their relatively modest history, but surely there is enough there that they don't have to refer back to an administrator for some?

As for Moshiri - he IS the owner. But who picked him and why? Who has stayed around like a bad smell whilst Moshiri adopted a hands-off approach? Was Moshiri really responsible for selecting an academic with experience of running a local charity to be CEO (who just happened to be a friend of Kenwright and not likely to rock the boat)? And who has been responsible for the sentimental elements of the club's recruitment - the return of Rooney, the ongoing employment of Drunken and the various Everton has-beens who turned up on the Finch Farm staff? They have Kenwright's hallmark all over them.

The fact that he's got away with over two decades of mismanagement has been helped enormously by friends in the media. Although McNulty on the BBC website is now calling him out, it's taken a while. Perhaps most shocking of all are the recent press releases designed to turn the spotlight away from the Board and onto complaining fans - especially the supposed headlock on DBB which mysteriously failed to get spotted by CCTV or a mobile phone.

If Kenwright had run Liverpool in such a selfish and amateurish fashion, would you be defending him? I'd be livid.

You make many valid points, especially on the sentimentality. It's worth noting though, that David Moores behaved in a not too dissimilar fashion; after selling up and making a tidy £88m profit he remained as president for life and had a vote on the board. And yes, Bill picked Moshiri, but nobody forced Moshiri to buy the club, and nobody has forced him to consult the Bullens Wall when it comes to hiring and firing managers.

If you are too invested emotionally in your asset, you could very well convince yourself that your best interest is in fact your club's best interest. And sometimes, yes, it can be difficult to let go, or admit you can't do what you want to do due to lack of money.

I wasn't trying to say Kenwright was blameless. But I think it's a mistake to say he was malicious or selfish in his actions either. His actions need context.




Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28060 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:18:22 am
I read many reductionist takes on the site so far that preclude the possibility of a points-deduction on the basis that it would set precedent against Manchester City. This is the same Manchester City whose Chairman is a high profile, VIP individual in the UAE Khaldoon Al Mubarak whom was yesterday quoted in an RT bulletin as decrying the deterioration of the situation in the West Bank.

Exactly. It's politics. Not business, as usual.
The Americans view the English sport as a dominion where they can exert so-called 'soft-power'. The want competition shut-down. Everton being the very edifice of precisely what they do not want, legitimate competition a stones throw away from them figuratively and literally. Its creeping anti-competitive manifestations include recently: The literal embodiment of this by the Super League attempt. And to my own observation the no longer dubious refereeing but match-fixing level of officiating.

Everton, however have the resources to stick a spanner in the works if they choose to do so. It's not so much the charge which is peculiar but the outcome that is to be looked to as revelatory as to where the club is going.

Points deduction incoming. Setting up Manchester City for the big fall...
fucking hell haha. this evertonian you've quoted should just skip a few steps ahead and join a cult. maybe scientology/JW could do it, at least then they wouldn't have to worry about what clothes to wear
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28061 on: Today at 01:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:38:16 pm
They also backed down very quickly. Leeds lost interest after staying up and Burnley quickly dropped their complaint and then sold half their team to Everton.

They dropped their legal action after the PL said Everton met the required standards. They still lodged a complaint though.

As I said at the start, the PL probably passed Everton's accounts on condition they put their financial house in order, or at least made progress in that direction. Clearly they haven't, and the PL has decided enough is enough. They can't waive them through again, and the clubs below them will go apeshit if Everton only get their knuckles rapped.

But you think what you want to. :thumbup




Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28062 on: Today at 02:02:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:36:27 am
I'd imagine it wouldn't come into effect until next season. I'd imagine in terms of precedents in the PL the Portsmouth situation was different, because they entered into administration. In the Championship, there are loads. When Reading were hit with their points deduction for violating the Football League's FFP in 2021, it appears that Reading were in discussions with the Football League at least two months prior to a penalty being imposed in order to avoid a disciplinary hearing. The Football League's process also requires a business plan that outlines controls for player-related expenditures. Reading were also placed under a transfer embargo.
If they had put them under a transfer embargo in 2015 just imagine how much better off they would be now.


Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28063 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:21 pm
This 'trying to leave the PL' nonsense they all keep repeating.

Do they really not know what the ESL was (going to be) about?

It is not like they would really understand much about how playing in europe works, now would they.  ;D
Online MrGrumpy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28064 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:38:16 pm
They also backed down very quickly. Leeds lost interest after staying up and Burnley quickly dropped their complaint and then sold half their team to Everton.

I remember hearing that the Bitters were supposed to get their books in order over the summer, yet their net spend was higher than ours.

https://www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/premier-league-net-spend-summer-2022-chelsea-man-utd-arsenal-tottenham-liverpool/

Clubs like Leicester and Leeds who did not spend crazy money and are at the wrong end of the table may already be pushing for Everton to be sent down in the background.


Online Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28065 on: Today at 02:05:52 pm »
Quote
Everton being the very edifice of precisely what they do not want, legitimate competition a stones throw away from them figuratively and literally.

I will admit to being terrified.
I thank the silent cabal of evil football masters, that they have taken steps to neuter this obviously legitimately scary prospect.
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28066 on: Today at 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:21 pm
This 'trying to leave the PL' nonsense they all keep repeating.

Do they really not know what the ESL was (going to be) about?

Europe is beyond their comprehension.


Online A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:04:14 pm
It is not like they would really understand much about how playing in europe works, now would they.  ;D

 ;D

Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:08:36 pm
Europe is beyond their comprehension.

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,355
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28068 on: Today at 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:05:52 pm
I will admit to being terrified.
I thank the silent cabal of evil football masters, that they have taken steps to neuter this obviously legitimately scary prospect.

I love how they label themselves "legitimate competition" after blowing £700m and having a net spend way higher than us. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28069 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:08:36 pm
Europe is beyond their comprehension.

Their games last time out vs. Lyon and Atalanta certainly had some proud moments for the blues to savour and reminisce for years and years.




Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28070 on: Today at 02:48:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:17:29 am
Hurry up and throw the book at them you c*nts. I'm not arsed about a points deduction this season, but if they were to be started on -9 points or something next season they'd obviously be doomed this time.

Don't think it'll come to that, but surely a transfer ban for a couple of years? Again, I'm fine with that as there's surely no way the same team can keep them up with departures to the likes of Calvert Lewin and Pickford.

You have to say though, 'The Esk' will be loving all this. His time to shine. His World Cup final.

Nah man, give it to them now. Knowing how jammy they are, they may even escape relegation with -9 next year. Needs to be now
