Nothing he did was wrong though. They were flirting with relegation and he steadied the ship. Plus, £20m was quite a lot in the 90s. Comparatively, the £20m he made selling the club was peanuts.



Everything that has gone wrong with that club has been since Moshiri came along. His reactionary behaviour, always pandering to the knee jerking whims of the fans. The board has done everything the fans have asked for. This is all on them.



Bill is like David Moores, with an extra tendency to spout bollocks because he's an actor.



I'm afraid I think you're buying Bill's narrative too. He "steadied the ship" financially by flogging off their training ground, taking loans from strange sources and mortgaging future TV income. In short he didn't have the financial resources to adequately prop up the club. That's no crime. But when he had the opportunity to put the club onto a stronger financial footing by passing it on, he could not bring himself to let go of his trainset. In short he did what was best for Bill Kenwright and not what was best for Everton Football Club. The Kings Dock debacle should have been the end of him (not least because he lied to the fans that he had the funds available). Then when people were queuing up to put money into clubs, Everton mysteriously failed to pique anyone's interest. Was it because of the state of Woodison? Or was there some foundation in the rumours that Kenwright would only accept investment as long as he was left in charge (which would have put off many investors). When shareholders started to ask awkward questions, did he answer them? No - he cancelled the AGMs. The cynic in me also wonders if tales of ill health started to emerge when he was under particular pressure because it got the fans to back off out of respect.Leaving aside the financial mismanagement prior to Moshiri, there is the absolute vanity of the man. The Everton CL qualifier was televised and I recall watching an attempted pre-match pitch side interview with Moyes. It was difficult because Kenwright was alongside him virtually elbowing the Scot out of the way to be centre screen - as he always does whenever there's a smidgen of good news at the club (we filmed Jurgen as the first elements of Anfield developments were put in place, Kenwright put himself centre stage at BMD). Teary Bill even has his picture on the side of Woodison and I've heard some fans suggest that Kenwright quotes are painted on the walls of Finch Farm. I know we laugh at their relatively modest history, but surely there is enough there that they don't have to refer back to an administrator for some?As for Moshiri - he IS the owner. But who picked him and why? Who has stayed around like a bad smell whilst Moshiri adopted a hands-off approach? Was Moshiri really responsible for selecting an academic with experience of running a local charity to be CEO (who just happened to be a friend of Kenwright and not likely to rock the boat)? And who has been responsible for the sentimental elements of the club's recruitment - the return of Rooney, the ongoing employment of Drunken and the various Everton has-beens who turned up on the Finch Farm staff? They have Kenwright's hallmark all over them.The fact that he's got away with over two decades of mismanagement has been helped enormously by friends in the media. Although McNulty on the BBC website is now calling him out, it's taken a while. Perhaps most shocking of all are the recent press releases designed to turn the spotlight away from the Board and onto complaining fans - especially the supposed headlock on DBB which mysteriously failed to get spotted by CCTV or a mobile phone.If Kenwright had run Liverpool in such a selfish and amateurish fashion, would you be defending him? I'd be livid.