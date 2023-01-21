Thatis very much how he likes to present himself. But he is an actor don't forget. At the end of the day, he was the one who got himself on the Everton board, from there engineered a takeover by his consortium in 1999 for just £20m, all borrowed money. He then ran the club on a shoestring for nearly 2 decades, all the while promising fresh investment, before selling to Moshiri for nearly 10 times what his consortium had paid and netting himself a nifty £20m in the process.



I think £20 million for watching Everton for two decades is fair, I wouldnt do it for that price but I can imagine that some people might.This has been coming down the line for a while now and whilst I would love to see them get a 10 point deduction in the next few weeks, it seems unlikely to pan out that way. The fact that city are also in the firing line - with their resources might actually help the BS to also wriggle out of a crippling punishment (points deduction when already next to bottom of the table) and escape with a fine/transfer ban, the way they do business that is almost a reward.Looking forward to seeing the meltdown but unfortunately this will pull them together and they could actually win a few games now with a seige mentality.