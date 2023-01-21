« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1630913 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,281
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
Correct me if i'm wrong.

Toffees seem to think they haven't been charged with FFP violations.

However, the PL referred Everton to an Independent Commission.

Which means the FA have found a breach or breaches with FFP, and the referral is so that the Independent Commission can review the situation and determine the penalty if found guilty.

They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.

They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.

It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
No because this is black and white.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.

They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.

It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.

Other than I got the organizations wrong...lol...the point stands.

Everton ARE in the dock. Up to the Independent panel to determine the punishment. Unless the PL does not know it's own rules and Everton can show they were within the rules.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,858
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28003 on: Today at 12:47:38 am »
Like has been mentioned the accounts will be in so all the evidence is there for them to get to work on straight away, I'd expect and hope for a verdict on it ASAP as the other clubs in the relegation battle will demand it. Fuck the bitter twats.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,689
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28004 on: Today at 01:35:23 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm
Doubt it. They don't have the same legal backing as Man City.

Exactly. They're fucked. It's surprising this didn't happen to them last season. I'd assume the fact the PL have referred them to an independent commission means they're unlikely to be spared this time around. Also telling that this has occurred before the most recent set of accounts have been filed.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:14:24 pm
However given the PL bent over backwards to fudge their last results, which were the 20/21, it would seem strange they now consider these in breach.

Indeed. What has the PL seen since to cause them to act now?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,722
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28005 on: Today at 01:46:44 am »
There's something about the PL making the City announcement early on a Monday, allowing it to dominate news cycle for the week, and them announcing this one seemingly with an embargo so reporters had articles ready to go for Friday eve.

As others have said, this one is just pure accountancy, and seems pretty cut and dry. Not much to discuss really in terms of did they/didn't they, or ethics or anything. Plus Everton are about the least scrutinised of the medium-sized historic clubs (Villa probably attract more attention).

But in getting this out on a Friday night as if it's nothing too complicated, it's probably fair to say it might ruin a few blues' weekends.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,334
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28006 on: Today at 03:21:42 am »
Imagine the sense of victimhood if these get done due to points deduction or something... the bitterness would be monumental and typify their support.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28007 on: Today at 05:11:41 am »
If they get a points deduction, fair enough. Off yer pop to the Championship.

It will also set a precedent. Man City did much, much worse
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28008 on: Today at 05:18:22 am »
Quote
If, we get hit hard, then the Premier League darlings will be as open as a whore on a Prague stag do. So i'll say with chest, a fine and a possible embargo on player incomings. And to all the clubs lusting after our blood, be very careful what you wish for, it's coming to a cinema near you soon.

Quote
A points deduction will not happen. The Premier League wont do anything to rock their own boat, they haven't the balls. If, and it's a big if Everton are found guilty then you're looking at a fine and at worst, a transfer ban. The fact is that we should never even be in this position in the first place and a further reminder that Mr Kenwright is a cancer that need to be removed from our club.

Quote
I read many reductionist takes on the site so far that preclude the possibility of a points-deduction on the basis that it would set precedent against Manchester City. This is the same Manchester City whose Chairman is a high profile, VIP individual in the UAE Khaldoon Al Mubarak whom was yesterday quoted in an RT bulletin as decrying the deterioration of the situation in the West Bank.

Exactly. It's politics. Not business, as usual.
The Americans view the English sport as a dominion where they can exert so-called 'soft-power'. The want competition shut-down. Everton being the very edifice of precisely what they do not want, legitimate competition a stones throw away from them figuratively and literally. Its creeping anti-competitive manifestations include recently: The literal embodiment of this by the Super League attempt. And to my own observation the no longer dubious refereeing but match-fixing level of officiating.

Everton, however have the resources to stick a spanner in the works if they choose to do so. It's not so much the charge which is peculiar but the outcome that is to be looked to as revelatory as to where the club is going.

Points deduction incoming. Setting up Manchester City for the big fall...

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,345
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28009 on: Today at 06:30:20 am »
^^^ wtf does poor Bill have to do with this? He doesn't OWN the club ffs.  :lmao

I know we take the piss out of him, but he's a tired old man in poor health, who loves his club with all his heart and soul.he acted in good faith selling to saviour Moshiri.  There aren't many Evertonians I'll have much sympathy for, but he's one. He's a well meaning idiot and this will be heart breaking for him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,088
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28010 on: Today at 07:04:45 am »
Scape meet goat :D

They've overspent against the competitions rules and now the bill is due. The funny thing is their cheating made them worse anyway
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28011 on: Today at 07:22:35 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm
This thread was posted a few hours before the news broke

https://twitter.com/Jim_Keoghan/status/1639203946001571840?t=m27U81M4r3MXIiJhu1NQiA&s=19

Everton that

Everton That
Or as they say in Latin  ifit hadna binfor
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:21 am by 12C »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28012 on: Today at 07:31:31 am »
I know they've been referred to the independent commission, but what is the timescale going to be on coming to a final decision & on any punishment that's handed down?
Logged
#Sausages

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28013 on: Today at 07:37:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:18:22 am


So a club getting punished for being in financial disarray has the resources to stick a spanner in the works of the whole league. Ok lads.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28014 on: Today at 07:41:12 am »
I'll only be happy if they finish 17th on goal difference and then cop a 1pt deduction for FFP, sending them down
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28015 on: Today at 07:41:33 am »
The losses, even allowing for covid creativity, are enough evidence to show they broke the regulations
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • Sound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28016 on: Today at 07:43:06 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:18:22 am


Hahahaha the state of that last paragraph
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28017 on: Today at 08:22:21 am »
They seem to be more focused on a possible penalty than the terrible state of their finances. The truth is they should be welcoming some form of intervention to save them from running themselves deeper into the ground.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28018 on: Today at 08:24:08 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:30:20 am
^^^ wtf does poor Bill have to do with this? He doesn't OWN the club ffs.  :lmao

I know we take the piss out of him, but he's a tired old man in poor health, who loves his club with all his heart and soul.he acted in good faith selling to saviour Moshiri.  There aren't many Evertonians I'll have much sympathy for, but he's one. He's a well meaning idiot and this will be heart breaking for him.
Thatis very much how he likes to present himself. But he is an actor don't forget. At the end of the day, he was the one who got himself on the Everton board, from there engineered a takeover by his consortium in 1999 for just £20m, all borrowed money. He then ran the club on a  shoestring for nearly 2 decades, all the while promising fresh investment, before selling to Moshiri for nearly 10 times what his consortium had paid and netting himself a nifty £20m in the process.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28019 on: Today at 08:30:58 am »
Brilliant comment taken off Twitter that sums them up to a tee..Love the last sentence

"Why do they think they are so important?. They have won nothing for almost 30 years and have only been in one cup final since then and finished in the top 4 once yet  they think everyone is conspiring to keep them down. They think they are Brad Pitt but look like Simon Weston".
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,345
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28020 on: Today at 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:24:08 am
Thatis very much how he likes to present himself. But he is an actor don't forget. At the end of the day, he was the one who got himself on the Everton board, from there engineered a takeover by his consortium in 1999 for just £20m, all borrowed money. He then ran the club on a  shoestring for nearly 2 decades, all the while promising fresh investment, before selling to Moshiri for nearly 10 times what his consortium had paid and netting himself a nifty £20m in the process.

Nothing he did was wrong though. They were flirting with relegation and he steadied the ship. Plus, £20m was quite a lot in the 90s. Comparatively, the £20m he made selling the club was peanuts.

Everything that has gone wrong with that club has been since Moshiri came along. His reactionary behaviour, always pandering to the knee jerking whims of the fans. The board has done everything the fans have asked for. This is all on them.

Bill is like David Moores, with an extra tendency to spout bollocks because he's an actor.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,345
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28021 on: Today at 08:42:55 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:30:58 am
Brilliant comment taken off Twitter that sums them up to a tee..Love the last sentence

"Why do they think they are so important?. They have won nothing for almost 30 years and have only been in one cup final since then and finished in the top 4 once yet  they think everyone is conspiring to keep them down. They think they are Brad Pitt but look like Simon Weston".

Bit harsh on Simon Weston that. I'd have said Mickey Rourke. Big in the 80s but now you can barely recognise him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28022 on: Today at 08:50:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:42:55 am
Bit harsh on Simon Weston that. I'd have said Mickey Rourke. Big in the 80s but now you can barely recognise him.

Good shout.

You just reminded me - 'Angel Heart' - great film. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #28023 on: Today at 08:52:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:42:55 am
Bit harsh on Simon Weston that. I'd have said Mickey Rourke. Big in the 80s but now you can barely recognise him.

Haha...Very good
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 696 697 698 699 700 [701]   Go Up
« previous next »
 