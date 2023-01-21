Correct me if i'm wrong.



Toffees seem to think they haven't been charged with FFP violations.



However, the PL referred Everton to an Independent Commission.



Which means the FA have found a breach or breaches with FFP, and the referral is so that the Independent Commission can review the situation and determine the penalty if found guilty.



They haven't been charged with FFP rules that is UEFA.They have been charged with breaking the Premier league's Profit and sustainability rules.It has nothing to do with the FA. The Premier League is a private company owned by its member clubs that sets its own rules. Everton has breached P&S rules has been charged and have been referred to an Independent panel.