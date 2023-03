That would be my guess, unless this case is already cut and dried... start next season minus 20.



I'd rather them have minus 20 this season, and then the Football League slapping them with minus 20 next season.Dyche has steadied the ship slightly, results wise at least. I hope this hits them like a rogue wave. Nothing worse for a team than playing with uncertainty.I wonder - supposing they escape relegation this season, but the investigation finds against them in the summer? Surely the PL would be within their rights to relegate them retrospectively and reinstate a relegated club. If, say, Leeds went down in 18th place and Everton finished 17th - I'd be furious as a Leeds fan to see Everton get slapped with a points deduction for NEXT season. Especially as this investigation is up to the period where they barely escaped relegation last season.That would arguably be two seasons in the PL that Everton have effectively stolen; and even with a points deduction, no guarantee that they wouldn't escape next year.