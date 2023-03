All idle speculation but1, Everton are no longer holding AGMs2, BDO are not prepared to audit their accounts3, The cost of building the Bitter Bowl is soaringThe Bitters started building Poo Park without full finance in place. Therefore, they were unable to purchase many of the materials needed to build it in advance. As inflation has soared, so have their costs.All the above indicates their finances are in an utter shambles.4, Manchester City will lawyer their way out of their charges and the Premier League knows this.The Premier League does not want the embarrassment of Everton becoming the next Portsmouth and wants to save face when City get off their charges. Punishing a club that nobody beyond a few Merseyside post codes and North Wales cares about, solves the issue.