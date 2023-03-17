« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline Bullet500

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27840 on: March 17, 2023, 07:40:14 am »
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27841 on: March 17, 2023, 08:57:14 am »
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27842 on: March 17, 2023, 12:09:27 pm »
The fact they are late with their accounts again this year must mean they are in talks with the PL once more.
Offline btroom

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27843 on: March 17, 2023, 12:43:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on March 17, 2023, 12:09:27 pm
The fact they are late with their accounts again this year must mean they are in talks with the PL once more.

I don't get how these clubs who are losing 100+ millions when they get relegated yet they don't sue everton and PL with their dodgey behind the scene business after them clearly breaking FFP rules for last 3 years.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27844 on: March 17, 2023, 02:04:34 pm »
 ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27845 on: March 17, 2023, 02:07:47 pm »
Best view in the stadium that.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27846 on: March 17, 2023, 02:19:37 pm »
The only stadium where restricted view seats are more expensive than normal ones
Offline courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27847 on: March 17, 2023, 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on March 17, 2023, 12:09:27 pm
The fact they are late with their accounts again this year must mean they are in talks with the PL once more.

Not quite. Filing due end of the month

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00036624
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27848 on: March 17, 2023, 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 17, 2023, 02:19:37 pm
The only stadium where restricted view seats are more expensive than normal ones

 ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27849 on: March 20, 2023, 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2023, 02:04:34 pm
;D


Premium spot apparently, sold to those who just cannot take any more but like to say they've been to every match
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27850 on: March 21, 2023, 01:26:57 pm »
Bit of fun on Twitter but obviously blues are lapping it up because they are winning

For those on Twitter, vote😁

https://twitter.com/barclayswsl/status/1638135488627322880?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27851 on: March 21, 2023, 03:48:52 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on March 21, 2023, 01:26:57 pm
Bit of fun on Twitter but obviously blues are lapping it up because they are winning

For those on Twitter, vote😁

https://twitter.com/barclayswsl/status/1638135488627322880?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w

Comical to see some claiming Merseyside is blue when even Everton's own research admits that they are heavily outnumbered in the city.

They probably don't even outnumber reds in their traditional strongholds such as Rhyl.  ;D
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27852 on: March 21, 2023, 04:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 21, 2023, 03:48:52 pm
Comical to see some claiming Merseyside is blue when even Everton's own research admits that they are heavily outnumbered in the city.

They probably don't even outnumber reds in their traditional strongholds such as Rhyl.  ;D

I cant for the life of me work out how they would think there are more blues than reds in the city.

They are vastly outnumbered.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27853 on: March 22, 2023, 05:17:51 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on March 21, 2023, 04:06:27 pm
I cant for the life of me work out how they would think there are more blues than reds in the city.

They are vastly outnumbered.
Pushing such a myth is a ploy often used by the smaller club in a city. It's laughable, but they have to make out they have the local, grassroot support because they know that regionally, nationally, internationally and globally they are dwarfed by us. Abu Dhabi have always tried the ploy in Manchester too. Facts are, both cities are predominantly Red. They know it. We know it and the country knows it. For ego, though, the blue quarters in both cities have to cling to the fantasy that they have the city itself. It's delusional, but there you go. I'm 60 and I've never known my environment to ever be majority blue. Be it locally, at school. At work or wherever. I grew up in the north end and spend my week in both the north and south ends.

Everton have a good, solid core of support in the city, but they are still well in the minority, and they know it. Such polls are a bit of fun. Loads of our rivals would vote for the shite in any such poll just to have a laugh at our expense. Just as loads of us would have voted for City instead of United in any similar poll pre the Abu Dhabi sportswash takeover.
Online 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27854 on: Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm »
I remember starting secondary school. Our maths teacher was doing a data lesson on graphs. He asked who we all supported. Everton had just won the league. We had 23 reds and 7 blues. I recall on one occasion 18 of us actually went the game together. There was only one blue who was a regular. A sound lad he went home and away.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27855 on: Yesterday at 06:46:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm
I remember starting secondary school. Our maths teacher was doing a data lesson on graphs. He asked who we all supported. Everton had just won the league. We had 23 reds and 7 blues. I recall on one occasion 18 of us actually went the game together. There was only one blue who was a regular. A sound lad he went home and away.

I dunno why they think most of the city is blue. I literally have no idea, its like some false sense of security they use.
Online PaulF

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27856 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:46:36 pm
I dunno why they think most of the city is blue. I literally have no idea, its like some false sense of security they use.
It probably looks blue to them because no red would talk to them.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27857 on: Today at 11:04:40 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:46:36 pm
I dunno why they think most of the city is blue. I literally have no idea, its like some false sense of security they use.
It's likely that a greater percentage of their fans are local but that's due to the fact we have a whopping big denominator in our equation (aka a worldwide fan base). They're so desperate for a bit of one-upmanship they've twisted that fact to represent them having a bigger local fan base and it's absolutely hilarious that their own club's research has blown that claim out of the water  ;D
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27858 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm »
Breaking: Premier League refer Everton to an independent commission over alleged breach of Profitability & Sustainability rules (FFP) for period ending with the 2021/22 season. More@TeleFootball. #efc

@JPercytelegraph
Online tubby

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27859 on: Today at 04:40:07 pm »
Uh oh.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27860 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
Good stuff, that whole thing absolutely fucking stunk.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27861 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm »
Online Father Ted

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27862 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
Some kind of points deduction would a horrible shame. Just terrible.

I certainly hope that doesn't happen.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27863 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Oh, what surprising news.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27864 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:45:16 pm
Some kind of points deduction would a horrible shame. Just terrible.

I certainly hope that doesn't happen.

 ;D ;D :wave
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27865 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Link here https://www.premierleague.com/news/3120469


Worrying times :lmao

Just taking after their new Manc role models. A badge of honour.
Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27866 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm »
They need to make an example out of them. As well as City, although City have been blatantly cheating.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27867 on: Today at 04:49:56 pm »
Moshiri is like the worst accountant ever.
Online 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27868 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27869 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
Beeb too:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65068357

Everton: Premier League refers club to independent commission over alleged breach of financial rules

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules.

The Premier League did not specify in their statement the specifics of the club's rule breach.

However, Everton have posted financial losses in several recent seasons.

More to follow.

-----

They're so screwed.
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27870 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 04:38:34 pm
Breaking: Premier League refer Everton to an independent commission over alleged breach of Profitability & Sustainability rules (FFP) for period ending with the 2021/22 season. More@TeleFootball. #efc

@JPercytelegraph

About fucking time.

Wonder what's set this off?  The PL essentially helped them cook the books last year, so I'm not sure why they would suddenly pull the rug out from under them?

Perhaps the PL gave Moshiri a year to get the house in order and instead he's buggered things up further by pressing ahead with the stadium? Or perhaps they've realised Everton are about to go bust so they suddenly had to be seen to be applying the rules? Or maybe the PL just had a panic attack because it looks like Everton might escape relegation again?

Imagine - the PL punishing Everton for FFP with a relegation inducing points deduction, followed by the Football League doing exactly the same next season? ;D
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27871 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Online Gili Gulu

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27872 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Imagine the follow-on court cases if they stay up by one point this season.
Online clinical

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27873 on: Today at 04:58:06 pm »
Their accounts this year won't be much better.

They brought in £25m net. Once you account for signing fees, agent fees, loyalty bonuses etc that won't be much money. They will still be making big losses. I wouldn't be surprised to see another big loss in this year's accounts
Online 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27874 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 04:55:34 pm
Beeb too:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65068357

Everton: Premier League refers club to independent commission over alleged breach of financial rules

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules.

The Premier League did not specify in their statement the specifics of the club's rule breach.

However, Everton have posted financial losses in several recent seasons.

More to follow.

-----

They're so screwed.

What is worrying for them is that they have been working with the PL to ensure this didnt happen.
They sold the Pigeon which should have given them a breathing space, but they must be in deep shit as this is last years accounts.
No wonder their auditors walked away.
22/23 accounts not due until the end of this month.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27875 on: Today at 04:59:15 pm »
