I cant for the life of me work out how they would think there are more blues than reds in the city.



They are vastly outnumbered.



Pushing such a myth is a ploy often used by the smaller club in a city. It's laughable, but they have to make out they have the local, grassroot support because they know that regionally, nationally, internationally and globally they are dwarfed by us. Abu Dhabi have always tried the ploy in Manchester too. Facts are, both cities are predominantly Red. They know it. We know it and the country knows it. For ego, though, the blue quarters in both cities have to cling to the fantasy that they have the city itself. It's delusional, but there you go. I'm 60 and I've never known my environment to ever be majority blue. Be it locally, at school. At work or wherever. I grew up in the north end and spend my week in both the north and south ends.Everton have a good, solid core of support in the city, but they are still well in the minority, and they know it. Such polls are a bit of fun. Loads of our rivals would vote for the shite in any such poll just to have a laugh at our expense. Just as loads of us would have voted for City instead of United in any similar poll pre the Abu Dhabi sportswash takeover.