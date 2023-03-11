« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1617983 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27800 on: March 11, 2023, 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March 10, 2023, 02:48:16 pm
Perhaps.  You'd think they could come up with a better yard dog though!

Just look down the PL table and try and think of the biggest legend in each club's history then compare them to Duncan FFS:

Arsenal - Thierry Henry
Utd - George Best
West Ham - Bobby Moore
City - Shaun Goater
Newcastle - Alan Shearer
Southampton - Matt Le Tissier

Etc. etc...

Everton - Dixie Dean
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27801 on: March 11, 2023, 03:03:36 pm »
Usual pre match 'sack the board' chants outside my flat on County Road before...though it could be aimed us after that result!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27802 on: March 11, 2023, 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 11, 2023, 03:03:36 pm
Usual pre match 'sack the board' chants outside my flat on County Road before...though it could be aimed us after that result!
How long have you been on their board?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27803 on: March 11, 2023, 03:17:43 pm »
We all know what song theyll be singing if they win this game.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27804 on: March 11, 2023, 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 11, 2023, 03:15:39 pm
How long have you been on their board?

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27805 on: March 11, 2023, 04:16:59 pm »
15th as it stands.....one c*nt of a Saturday this
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27806 on: March 11, 2023, 05:40:55 pm »
Horrible, horrible Saturday.
« Reply #27807 on: March 11, 2023, 06:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on March 11, 2023, 04:16:59 pm
15th as it stands.....one c*nt of a Saturday this

Two points above the relegation zone having played one or two games more than everyone else below them. It's been a shit Saturday for us, but it's hardly a time for the blues to be celebrating just yet. Especially when you see the games they have coming up.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27808 on: March 11, 2023, 06:23:25 pm »
Theyre probably safe now. One more win and its essentially guaranteed.
« Reply #27809 on: March 11, 2023, 06:26:39 pm »
They're safe now then.

Just can't flush these rats.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 11, 2023, 06:26:39 pm
They're safe now then.

Just can't flush these rats.

Why do people keep saying this when they still have eleven games to play and they are only two points above the drop zone? Have you even looked at the table and their remaining fixtures? Even the blues don't think they're safe yet.
Quote from: S on March 11, 2023, 06:23:25 pm
Theyre probably safe now. One more win and its essentially guaranteed.

Are you having a laugh? They're two points above the drop zone having played more games than anyone below them and still have eleven games to play.

Honestly, I think our defeat against Bournemouth has turned people's brains into mush today.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 07:14:27 pm by Lycan »
Just found out today's results, massive win for them today but they are far from safe. Lot of shite teams below them but they are still within touching distance of Everton, some with games in hand.

I just hope they don't survive on the last day of the season, I couldn't cope with those County Road celebrations again, cops in full riot gear with dogs lining the streets until 2am etc.

Not sure what Evertons remaining games are but a couple of back to defeats and they could easily be in the bottom 3 again.
Seen a lot of when Everton win and Liverpool lose shite song they sing. They never ever learn, gloating when theyre in a mess.
Quote from: Lycan on March 11, 2023, 06:45:48 pm
Are you having a laugh? They're two points above the drop zone having played more games than anyone below them and still have eleven games to play.

Honestly, I think our defeat against Bournemouth has turned people's brains into mush today.
Not a reaction to today, Ive been saying for weeks that one win is absolutely huge in the relegation fight.
Quote from: S on March 11, 2023, 08:34:10 pm
Not a reaction to today, Ive been saying for weeks that one win is absolutely huge in the relegation fight.

No, it's not though mate. It's a good win for them but as I have already said, they have a fair way to go before they can say they're safe. They've got Chelsea, Spurs, and Man Utd in their next three games. Win all three and perhaps people can start talking about them being safe.
Quote from: Lycan on March 11, 2023, 08:44:22 pm
No, it's not though mate. It's a good win for them but as I have already said, they have a fair way to go before they can say they're safe. They've got Chelsea, Spurs, and Man Utd in their next three games. Win all three and perhaps people can start talking about them being safe.

They'll definitely beat Chelsea, as they always seem to do. And a good chance United roll over for them - another fairly common occurrence. Spurs will beat them.
West Ham are two points behind Everton with two games in hand. It's a bit early to say Everton are safe.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 11, 2023, 08:49:01 pm
They'll definitely beat Chelsea, as they always seem to do. And a good chance United roll over for them - another fairly common occurrence. Spurs will beat them.

Everton who have been absolutely awful all season, especially away from, are going to go to win at Stamford Bridge?... I mean, it's not impossible, but I find that highly unlikely. Spurs at home, yeah, I could see that's a game where they might get something from it though.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 09:05:31 pm by Lycan »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on March 11, 2023, 03:17:43 pm
We all know what song theyll be singing if they win this game.
Glory Glory Man Uni7ed?
One win in 30 years at Chelsea and I think the same at Old Trafford. History suggests they have a better chance of getting a result at Anfield (fucking somehow) - Would be very surprised if they took more than a point from both given their away form
Quote from: Lycan on March 11, 2023, 08:53:48 pm
Everton who have been absolutely awful all season, especially away from, are going to go to win at Stamford Bridge?... I mean, it's not impossible, but I find that highly unlikely. Spurs at home, yeah, I could see that's a game where they might get something from it though.

If everyone played 38 away games they'd get relegated (probably with us).

Problem is too many teams just shit the bed at Goodison, or just aren't up for the battle. Happened last season even though they lost pretty much all their away games. Even Arsenal didn't turn up there the other week which gave their season some momentum again.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on March 11, 2023, 08:22:02 pm
Seen a lot of when Everton win and Liverpool lose shite song they sing. They never ever learn, gloating when theyre in a mess.

They should be pissed off we didn't beat Bournemouth rather than cheering and crowing.

They'd still be cheering on Southampton on the last day.
Quote from: Fromola on March 12, 2023, 05:11:33 pm
They should be pissed off we didn't beat Bournemouth rather than cheering and crowing.

They'd still be cheering on Southampton on the last day.

Too fucking obsessed with us to realise it was a terrible result for the shite yesterday. If, as expected, the shite lose at Chelsea next weekend and Bournemouth can win at Villa, they go 2 above them with a game in hand. Seeing as the shite have Chelsea away, Spurs at the pit and then go to O/T, and Bournemouth have Villa (a) Fulham (h), Brighton (h) and Leicester (a) in the same period, the shite could be well below Bournemouth by Easter.
Quote from: Fromola on March 12, 2023, 05:11:33 pm
They should be pissed off we didn't beat Bournemouth rather than cheering and crowing.

They'd still be cheering on Southampton on the last day.

Theyd rather see us lose than their own team win. Said it for ages theres something seriously wrong with them as a fanbase, filled with bitterness and hate.

Do them good to go down. And everyone else for that matter.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 11, 2023, 08:49:01 pm
They'll definitely beat Chelsea, as they always seem to do. And a good chance United roll over for them - another fairly common occurrence. Spurs will beat them.
Both of those games are away. Everton don't win away. Spurs is their best chance of winning since it is at home. I think they'll get 1 point from those 3 and be in the bottom 3 again.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 12, 2023, 05:48:08 pm
Both of those games are away. Everton don't win away. Spurs is their best chance of winning since it is at home. I think they'll get 1 point from those 3 and be in the bottom 3 again.

3 pts from the Spurs game will make me happy, they can lose the rest though
Quote from: S on March 11, 2023, 08:34:10 pm
Not a reaction to today, Ive been saying for weeks that one win is absolutely huge in the relegation fight.
Theres 5 points between 12th and 20th and they have played more games than the other teams down there.  It was a big win but they are in no way safe, especially with Chelsea and United as the next two away games.
Just went for a coffee and overheard a blue boasting to his mate

"I like Dyche. A proper man's man isn't he"

That's the real quiz obviously

It was a huge win for them but it is so tight at the bottom as pointed out above. They are still 3rd most likely to go down with bookies and statistical websites. But as it is so tight that will change week to week
Evertonians in work have a proper spring in their step today... gloating saying ' youse are getting slapped 6-0 tonight' laughing and just absolutely buzzing.

So weird.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Evertonians in work have a proper spring in their step today... gloating saying ' youse are getting slapped 6-0 tonight' laughing and just absolutely buzzing.

So weird.

Dickheads.

They are a fucking weird bunch, just like the Mancs. Missus has made a couple of comments and I've asked her who they are playing in the CL ;)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Dickheads.

They are a fucking weird bunch, just like the Mancs. Missus has made a couple of comments and I've asked her who they are playing in the CL ;)

I just find it strange that they can gloat, when their shower haven't had a sniff of champions league footy since 2005.  :lmao :lmao
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:12:37 pm
I just find it strange that they can gloat, when their shower haven't had a sniff of champions league footy since 2005 1995  :lmao :lmao

Tidied up for accuracy. ;D
