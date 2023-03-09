« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1613444 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27760 on: March 9, 2023, 08:38:00 pm »
Artwork of Dunc trying to assault Sami on the floor.
Or Dunc actually assaulting someone on the floor.
There is the problem. They equate success as battering someone
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,721
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27761 on: March 9, 2023, 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March  9, 2023, 08:38:00 pm
Artwork of Dunc trying to assault Sami on the floor.
Or Dunc actually assaulting someone on the floor.
There is the problem. They equate success as battering someone

30+ years without playing any good football will do that. I think it was Joe Royle's first game in charge where with Ferguson and co they bullied us off the pitch (not hard to do in the 90s) and used the hoof it to the big man tactic. It's been their identity ever since. Some of the older lot still bang on about the school of science, but to anyone under 40 they're the dogs of war.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27762 on: March 9, 2023, 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March  9, 2023, 10:47:21 am
Much of his loans to the club have been converted to equity. Surely that means he has to include that in the value he places on the club, or he will be simply writing off his investment.
I dont see how they make an operating profit this year, but the fact that the PL are supposed to be overseeing their accounts leads me to believe they have done some excel wizardry to stay out of trouble.
(As I wrote that last piece, an image of the Microsoft paper clip popped into my mind, saying
Would you like some help with those accounts )

I'm a bit behind in this thread, so I've just been speed reading through it. I keep misreading this word as 'loons'.
 :-X
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27763 on: March 9, 2023, 11:36:08 pm »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,269
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27764 on: March 9, 2023, 11:46:03 pm »
It really is astounding. Like they think differently to normal people. If some artist or company were to offer a portfolio of a hundred pieces of artwork reflecting Liverpool FC, I doubt there'd be a single one about a player assaulting another player. Same goes for any other club, I imagine.

Yet to these it's completely normal?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27765 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  9, 2023, 11:46:03 pm
It really is astounding. Like they think differently to normal people. If some artist or company were to offer a portfolio of a hundred pieces of artwork reflecting Liverpool FC, I doubt there'd be a single one about a player assaulting another player. Same goes for any other club, I imagine.

Yet to these it's completely normal?

All things said and done, what is it the Bitters have?

They are not the biggest club in the region and certainly not the city. There are no great European nights to remember, or silverware for a generation. Have Everton ever had a player with skills approaching Bobby Firmino or the drive of Stevie G? Certainly the allure of playing at Woodison isnt enough to attract the best names in football.

What else do Everton have for a sense of identity other than a hatred of us?
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27766 on: Yesterday at 08:33:58 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:45:23 am
All things said and done, what is it the Bitters have?

They are not the biggest club in the region and certainly not the city. There are no great European nights to remember, or silverware for a generation. Have Everton ever had a player with skills approaching Bobby Firmino or the drive of Stevie G? Certainly the allure of playing at Woodison isnt enough to attract the best names in football.

What else do Everton have for a sense of identity other than a hatred of us?

Dixie Dean was an outstanding player, 68 in a season I think it was. They had good players in the 60s and the side from 85 to 87 was the best they've had in my lifetime, they were on a par with us in that period. Players like Reid, Sharpe, Southall, Trevor Stevens, who they should be celebrating not the Barlinnie Brawler.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27767 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  9, 2023, 11:46:03 pm
It really is astounding. Like they think differently to normal people. If some artist or company were to offer a portfolio of a hundred pieces of artwork reflecting Liverpool FC, I doubt there'd be a single one about a player assaulting another player. Same goes for any other club, I imagine.

Yet to these it's completely normal?
Violent aggression is all they have, so that's what they celebrate.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27768 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:45:23 am
All things said and done, what is it the Bitters have?

They are not the biggest club in the region and certainly not the city. There are no great European nights to remember, or silverware for a generation. Have Everton ever had a player with skills approaching Bobby Firmino or the drive of Stevie G? Certainly the allure of playing at Woodison isnt enough to attract the best names in football.

What else do Everton have for a sense of identity other than a hatred of us?

Duncan McKenzie jumped over a Mini, serious skills that
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27769 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:58 am
Dixie Dean was an outstanding player, 68 in a season I think it was. They had good players in the 60s and the side from 85 to 87 was the best they've had in my lifetime, they were on a par with us in that period. Players like Reid, Sharpe, Southall, Trevor Stevens, who they should be celebrating not the Barlinnie Brawler.

But Rob. That team was good but never really got the better of us - we won the double in the middle of their greatest ever run. Whereas Dunc has pashun lad, Pashuuun
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27770 on: Yesterday at 12:02:06 pm »
Everton should change strip from blue to green because it is envy that defines them now. Once it was football and once they were decent, not sure when the freindly derby changed when red and blue sat together, but nowadays Im not sure even Everton know what defines them apart from shithousery and failure. They are a shadow of what they were and that shadow is lost against the greater shadow cast across Liverpool and the Premier League by Anfield. Relegation would help them find themselves again maybe. Who knows?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27771 on: Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  9, 2023, 08:05:16 pm
Bloody hell.


Absolutely baffling how so much of their club identity is defined by that man.  They had so many great player in the 80s but they've built their entire personality around a man who scored about 5 goals a season for them when they were flirting with relegation in the 90s.

It's like going to Anfield and finding they've built a statue of Neil Ruddock turning Cantona's collar down.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,891
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27772 on: Yesterday at 12:55:37 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:45:23 am
All things said and done, what is it the Bitters have?

They are not the biggest club in the region and certainly not the city. There are no great European nights to remember, or silverware for a generation. Have Everton ever had a player with skills approaching Bobby Firmino or the drive of Stevie G? Certainly the allure of playing at Woodison isnt enough to attract the best names in football.

What else do Everton have for a sense of identity other than a hatred of us?

Spare bogies...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27773 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm
Absolutely baffling how so much of their club identity is defined by that man.  They had so many great player in the 80s but they've built their entire personality around a man who scored about 5 goals a season for them when they were flirting with relegation in the 90s.

It's like going to Anfield and finding they've built a statue of Neil Ruddock turning Cantona's collar down.

I think it is due to the thuggery being about all they have now compared to us, so when they look back they also focus on that aspect, since looking back to actually talented players would make the present hurt even more than it already does.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27774 on: Yesterday at 02:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm
I think it is due to the thuggery being about all they have now compared to us, so when they look back they also focus on that aspect, since looking back to actually talented players would make the present hurt even more than it already does.
Perhaps.  You'd think they could come up with a better yard dog though!

Just look down the PL table and try and think of the biggest legend in each club's history then compare them to Duncan FFS:

Arsenal - Thierry Henry
Utd - George Best
West Ham - Bobby Moore
City - Shaun Goater
Newcastle - Alan Shearer
Southampton - Matt Le Tissier

Etc. etc...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,789
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27775 on: Yesterday at 02:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm

It's like going to Anfield and finding they've built a statue of Neil Ruddock turning Cantona's collar down.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27776 on: Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm »
How do we think they'll make out tomorrow?

Personally see them losing. 1-3 Brentford.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27777 on: Yesterday at 03:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm
How do we think they'll make out tomorrow?

Personally see them losing. 1-3 Brentford.
You'll be able to hear the boos on the ISS, so loud they're audible even in the vacuum of space.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,721
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27778 on: Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:45:23 am
All things said and done, what is it the Bitters have?

They are not the biggest club in the region and certainly not the city. There are no great European nights to remember, or silverware for a generation. Have Everton ever had a player with skills approaching Bobby Firmino or the drive of Stevie G? Certainly the allure of playing at Woodison isnt enough to attract the best names in football.

What else do Everton have for a sense of identity other than a hatred of us?

They had Rooney (for 5 minutes) but even his game was based around angry aggression.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,400
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27779 on: Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm »
That interview with Gordon wanting thanks from the club for his part in keeping them up :lmao

Having shite like him was/is the reason theyre in relegation fights. Whats to be thankful for?
Logged
AHA!

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,644
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27780 on: Yesterday at 04:39:06 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
That interview with Gordon wanting thanks from the club for his part in keeping them up :lmao

Having shite like him was/is the reason theyre in relegation fights. Whats to be thankful for?

What's this about? Not seen it.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,697
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27781 on: Yesterday at 04:43:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:55:01 am
Duncan McKenzie jumped over a Mini, serious skills that

...and could chuck a golf ball half way to the moon.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27782 on: Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
They had Rooney (for 5 minutes) but even his game was based around angry aggression.
Incidentally, how many more yellow and red cards would that jug eared shithouse have gotten during his career, if his manager wasn't the hard shoulder shitter?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,566
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27783 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
That interview with Gordon wanting thanks from the club for his part in keeping them up :lmao

Having shite like him was/is the reason theyre in relegation fights. Whats to be thankful for?

He got out alive?

I saw a clip of him on SSN, he looked like he was scared when they touched on him leaving.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm
Incidentally, how many more yellow and red cards would that jug eared shithouse have gotten during his career, if his manager wasn't the hard shoulder shitter?

He'd have been banned more than Suarez  ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27784 on: Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
That interview with Gordon wanting thanks from the club for his part in keeping them up :lmao

Having shite like him was/is the reason theyre in relegation fights. Whats to be thankful for?

Absolutely cannot fathom how Gordon's ego has gotten as big as it is. Has achieved absolutely fuck all in professional football up until now.

6 g/a in 35 games last year. Pathetic stats for an attacker, and I'm fairly sure the majority of his goals took wild deflections. A huge part of the reason why they were fighting relegation in the first place.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27785 on: Yesterday at 06:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm
Absolutely cannot fathom how Gordon's ego has gotten as big as it is. Has achieved absolutely fuck all in professional football up until now.

6 g/a in 35 games last year. Pathetic stats for an attacker, and I'm fairly sure the majority of his goals took wild deflections. A huge part of the reason why they were fighting relegation in the first place.

Is this just a big ego or is it merely him pushing back against the narrative from the bitter mob that singled him out for far more abuse than most of their shite squad, despite or perhaps because of him being young and local.

While that g/a return isn't exactly astounding, put in the context of how fucking shite they are as a club, you'd reasonably consider him to be more of an asset than a lot of their dross, until refs caught onto his diving he would also win them set-pieces too.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,283
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27786 on: Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm »
Our sleeve sponsor >> their shirt sponsor


Bless.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,178
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27787 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm
Our sleeve sponsor >> their shirt sponsor


Bless.

According to Deloitte's Football Money League report, our commercial revenue last season was 275 million, and Everton's 59 million. That is all we need to know about the difference in size ...
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27788 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
I remember turning to my brother on the kop when Sharp scored that volley and saying "If you're gonna lose a derby, it may as well be to a goal like that". He told me to f#ck off. The blues won't even watch that goal now such is their hate for Sharp now.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27789 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 02:48:16 pm
Perhaps.  You'd think they could come up with a better yard dog though!

Just look down the PL table and try and think of the biggest legend in each club's history then compare them to Duncan FFS:

Arsenal - Thierry Henry
Utd - George Best
West Ham - Bobby Moore
City - Shaun Goater
Newcastle - Alan Shearer
Southampton - Matt Le Tissier

Etc. etc...

To be fair they have had great players in the past ..certainly in the same era as Moore and Best.  I dont think anyone at Everton would have Ferguson as their number 1 legend. Dixie Dean would get that.

Also I am ashamed to say that for all the amazing football we are blessed with at Anfield, I have considered getting a picture of Gerrard smashing Fellaini when he was at united. I was at the 5-0 away last season, the 7-0 last week, and the 3-3 with Ruddocks header, and I still think its my favourite moment in that fixture, It was the way Gerrard pretended to lead with the elbow but actually just head butted him .. Poetry in motion.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm by Redbonnie »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27790 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
To be fair they have had great players in the past ..certainly in the same era as Moore and Best.  I dont think anyone at Everton would have Ferguson as their number 1 legend. Dixie Dean would get that.

Also I am ashamed to say that for all the amazing football we are blessed with at Anfield, I have considered getting a picture of Gerrard smashing Fellaini when he was at united. I was at the 5-0 away last season, the 7-0 last week, and the 3-3 with Ruddocks header, and I still think its my favourite moment in that fixture, It was the way Gerrard pretended to lead with the elbow but actually just head butted him .. Poetry in motion.
I'll be honest, the whole post was built around a Shaun Goater joke that was cruelly under appreciated...
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27791 on: Today at 02:10:54 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  9, 2023, 08:05:16 pm
Bloody hell.



Its got to be fake. That stuff at the bottom, I cant believe its real
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27792 on: Today at 06:22:14 am »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:10:54 am
Its got to be fake. That stuff at the bottom, I cant believe its real

Oh it's definitely real





The most disturbing thing on their site though is probably this  ;D

Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27793 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
My mate who is a ST holder at Goodison Park has decided to skip the game and go birdwatching instead today. I dont blame him but why today especially??
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Up
« previous next »
 