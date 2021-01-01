I do wonder if Peel knew this and just used these as useful idiots to get the dock filled in? There's no way they will want it put back as a dock, they'll be happy stopping with the demolition of the stadium.



Peel are delighted with Everton.They used the hysteria about Everton being denied their rights by UNESCO whipped up by the Mayor, to scrap WHS. They had been battling with planners for 10 years before the useful idiots led by Uncle Joe started saying it was all a UN plot to scupper their dream. Now they can build as many glass boxes as they want, when they want on the docks northwards. The BMD site was the least desirable development next to the Sewage treatment works. Everton have filled it in and presumably strengthened the sea wall to contain the weight of the development (there were I believe problems with the new cranes causing the dock wall to crumble at Seaforth).If for whatever reason the ground lies unfinished, Peel have a cleared site. The steel work needs only to be sent up the road to Norton and the concrete will do nicely for hard core when they fill in Collingwood dock (because that will now be a lot easier to do)They will even have the new openings in the grade 2 listed dock wall as a bonus, because I bet they will never be reinstated.