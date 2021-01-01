« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:18:32 pm
Their potential investor isn't even meeting Moshiri's already low valuation. What is £105m going to do for them at this point? I guess something is better than nothing but that's basically their yearly operating loss without even getting into the stadium expenses.

It will postpone their bankruptcy for a year, and that is only if they stay up ...
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sorry, you don't understand. The money goes to transfers. Just ask any Blue.
This is true. If a new owner is worth , say £1B, then that is £1B to spend on transfers. Just simple bitter maths.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm
This is true. If a new owner is worth , say £1B, then that is £1B to spend on transfers. Just simple bitter maths.

Everton aren't we.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:29:49 pm
It will postpone their bankruptcy for a year, and that is only if they stay up ...
A fair summary.  Between that and the sale of Moises Kean they've bought themselves some time and maybe a few more bricks for their stadium.

If they do finally get relegated though then all bets are off.  They will be in need of a fire sale to just keep the wolves from the door.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
A fair summary. 

Other than the fact the club isn't getting the money I'll hasten to add again :D
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm
Other than the fact the club isn't getting the money I'll hasten to add again :D

Like we have already discussed, the money is not going to Moshiri either. Everton have some dubious loans with some dubious financial institutions, under God knows what conditions. They have already mortgaged they future TV revenues, and God knows what else. Even if he sells 25% of the club, Moshiri will not pocket the money. He will simply use it to postpone the inevitable ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm
Like we have already discussed, the money is not going to Moshiri either. Everton have some dubious loans with some dubious financial institutions, under God knows what conditions. They have already mortgaged they future TV revenues, and God knows what else. Even if he sells 25% of the club, Moshiri will not pocket the money. He will simply use it to postpone the inevitable ...

We've not discussed it, you stated it with absolutely nothing to back it up  ;D

Either way, legally it's a payment to him for his shares. Now if he wanted to then use it to pay down the club's 3rd party debts then fine, but it will go down as money owed to him. Now obv there could be other ways for this to be done (such as an equity injection with a share issue, watering down his shareholding) but obv remains to be seen if he'd take that hit.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
We've not discussed it, you stated it with absolutely nothing to back it up  ;D

Either way, legally it's a payment to him for his shares. Now if he wanted to then use it to pay down the club's 3rd party debts then fine, but it will go down as money owed to him. Now obv there could be other ways for this to be done (such as an equity injection with a share issue, watering down his shareholding) but obv remains to be seen if he'd take that hit.

You haven't read the article from the link I posted in our previous discussion. Here it is again ...

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/13/everton-football-club-new-stadium-bramley-moore-dock

Quote
The questions being raised about the clubs finances are not confined to Bramley-Moore Dock: the source of funds fuelling the Premier League teams day-to-day operations is also not entirely clear.

An analysis of Evertons publicly available filings suggests the club has run up a debt of about £150m with an opaque lender of offshore funds.

Today, the majority of Evertons current external loans  largely secured on property around Goodison Park  have been taken out with a company called Rights and Media Funding Limited (RMFL), a small player in the world of financing that has also lent money to West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Spanish top-flight teams.

However, while it has two directors, the company does not possess a single employee, according to its latest set of unaudited accounts. Nor does the lender have a website, a phone number or a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registration  although Everton erroneously claimed to the Guardian that the firm was regulated. RMFL, meanwhile, said it did not need to be regulated, as it is not undertaking regulated activity.

But what RMFL lacks in corporate accoutrements, it makes up for in confidence.

Lawyers for the Cheshire-based firm said its client competed with some of the largest names in sports financing, and stated: RMFLs competitors in this area are  the likes of Ares, Blackstone, Apollo, Macquarie, MSD, CVC, TPG 

All of those companies have many billions of dollars under management, yet RMFL had just £190m by June 2021, itself borrowed from anonymous sources based in offshore secrecy jurisdictions including the Bahamas, the Isle of Man and the British Virgin Islands, official filings suggest.

Having borrowed £190m, RMFL then lent that money out again. Strikingly, at that point, more than half of it  about £100m via three loans  was owed by Everton, according to official records.

Everton would not say if it knew the identity of the ultimate source of the funds bankrolling its operations  but its owner and board appear to have been confident enough in the moneys provenance to have gone back for more.

Since June 2021, the teams debt to RMFL is believed to have ballooned to £150m, with the extra borrowing revealed by two further charges on the clubs assets filed at Companies House.

While the first four of Evertons five RMFL loans are guaranteed against property, the collateral on the most recent debt is unclear. Neither Everton nor RMFL would disclose exactly what underpins that final loan  but both said the debt complied with Premier League rules.

RMFL added: The Premier League is fully aware of, and has approved, every single facility advanced by RMFL to Premier League clubs.

But the statement appears confusing for two reasons: first, loans secured against real estate do not need Premier League consent; and, second, RMFLs claim that its loans are all approved was directly contradicted by the Premier League to the Guardian. RMFL later said it was its approach that had been approved by the league.

So why would a prestigious top-flight football club  with an owner whose wealth is estimated at £1.7bn and whp therefore should have a phonebook of top banking contacts  choose to finance itself in this way?

Again, the responses pose as many questions as they answer.

Moshiri said that Everton had been borrowing from RMFL before he bought into the club, in a relationship that dated back 11 years. Over these 11 years and 12 seasons, the club has worked with RMFL in all but three seasons, he said through a spokesman.

Yet RMFL started appearing in Evertons financial filings only seven years ago in 2015. An analysis of the clubs Companies House filings suggests that Moshiris statement could make sense if Evertons owner considers RMFL to be linked to Vibrac, a controversial former lender of offshore funds to football clubs whose business model was cited as a reason behind a 2018 change in Premier League rules.

Such a link has long been rumoured within football finance circles, but RMFLs lawyers flatly denied it . They told the Guardian there was no common ownership or control at all between those entities and said the lender had its own sources of funding.

Everton added it was confident its overall finances were robust and that the stadium would be built on time.

A spokesman for Moshiri said he was perplexed by the Guardians questions about the clubs finances and suggested there was no public interest in analysing the clubs funding. He added that Everton was in rude financial health with access and relationships to a range of well-known lenders.

As evidence of the clubs robust finances, the owner also said that Everton had low borrowings  pointing to net debts of £58.2m to the end of June 2021.

That figure is correct and comes directly from the clubs accounts  but it is arguably not quite the full story as it masks the size of the owners contribution: arcane accounting standards mean that a further £248.2m in loans owed to Moshiri when the accounts were filed have been classified as equity.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:13:03 am
Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.

It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad.  :rollseyes It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.
Harrison Reeds transfer fee hasn't risen in 6 years from when Big Dog first posted about our #swoop for the 28 year old youngster.
Wow they really in a perilous situation, absolute bonkers they still went forward with a new stadium, but our new main stand forced their hand, like some posted earlier, they exist to vicariously live through LFC even to the financial detriment they'll still go through with it stupidly thinking they can keep up with us even though we are light years ahead of them off and on the pitch.

£415 million gap we have over them in turnover, just shows how far behind they are and the gap keeps widening every season.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm
You haven't read the article from the link I posted in our previous discussion. Here it is again ...

I don't need to read the article, it's the way business laws work in the UK.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
I don't need to read the article, it's the way business laws work in the UK.

Since you are obviously experienced in this type of matters, how do you suggest Everton will cover their debt to these dubious lenders, considering that Moshiri will pocket all the money from the partial sale, to cover at least a part of the £248 million he has loaned to the club?

Even after Moshiri pockets the £105 million, Everton will still owe him £143 million, and will owe RMFL £150+ million, if that amount is not even higher since November ...
Thing is, if construction stops because of lack of funding, & they can't get anyone to invest & complete the build, they have to restore BMD to it's original state, so they can't just leave the stadium half built, like Valencia have done with their new stadium.

They're fucked.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
I don't need to read the article, it's the way business laws work in the UK.

Ok, i'm with you.

MSP apparently want to buy 25% of Everton for £105 million.

That's his money. He can take it and use none of it on Everton.

But then what?

Is he just keeping the creditors at bay until Everton stay up or relegated?

If they stay up, he continues with the financial circus he's created with high interest loans.

However, if Everton get relegated he's fucked with monies due the creditors and a stadium to finish. At this point does he just declare Bankruptcy. Cut his losses and keeps his £105 mil.

Everton are left at the precipice as a club. Get's points deductions, drops down the leagues, maybe cease to exist as a club, and Moshiri just leaves town the villian.
Do they have the squad to come back up immediately if they go down?
Barring Pickford, and I'd question even that, they have no premier league quality players. If they put the whole lot on the market, I doubt they could raise a 150 million.
By our own accounts the cost of running stadiums has gone up by 40% over the past year. If they dont come back up immediately I think they'll end up losing a lot if money in operations itself. Throw in rising construction costs and then interest on loans and its just a black hole for losing money. Its baffling how they can find themselves in this bad a situation when they've outspent us in most seasons under Moshiri.
The amount he's committed to the club is nearing on a billion already, so thay 400milion valuation would leave him massively short changed. It'll take years to bring the club anywhere close to the valuation he needs.
Pickford won't be staying at Everton if they go down. Some other premier league club would be stupid enough to buy him. Hopefully, Man Utd.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:29:01 am
Pickford won't be staying at Everton if they go down. Some other premier league club would be stupid enough to buy him. Hopefully, Man Utd.

T-Rex will be gone even if they stay up, T-Rex new contract was so Everton could get value when they sell him, otherwise he would have gone on a free.
You're probably right.
Question is, which club is stupid enough & desperate enough to sign T-Rex, United or City signing him would be hilarious. ;D
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:45:50 am
United or City signing him would be hilarious. ;D

That would be brilliant.  ;D  Can't see it being Newcastle because he's a Mackem and hated by the Geordies. Plus Pope is better. Spurs could be an option.
Spurs signing T-rex, as replacement for Lloris would be hilarious too, given Lloris is prone to blunders, it'd be out of the frying pan, into the fire, & so very Spurs. ;D
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:45:50 am
Question is, which club is stupid enough & desperate enough to sign T-Rex, United or City signing him would be hilarious. ;D



Lets hope he goes to Real Madrid. Ideally in the next few days, but the end of the season would be ok.
