Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.



It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad. It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.



They released a story last month saying the work was slowing down due to the fact that they were now fitting out the interiors of part of the ground, but that it was a normal thing to do.This fixed cost malarkey was spouted when it was £500m. Moshi lad has since pushed the price up by almost 50% in the past year. Now that might be some accounting wizardry right there, the sort that explained away such massive losses by putting a covid label in the spreadsheet. It is definitely the sort of wizardry that attracted Uncle Uzzy to Moshi. The losses this year may be magically wished away by £250m being put into the stadium column as opposed to the running costs (moved to the stadium column because capital investment costs arent included in FFP calculations, a bit like covid losses)I only passed my first year accountancy exams so Im not really as expert in moving money around as Moshi is though.