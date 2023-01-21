« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1606755 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,448
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27680 on: Yesterday at 08:14:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Who knows ...

I mean it's simply how business sales work. They would be buying 25% of his shareholding and the money would go to him.

Now he could decide to then put this money into the club, but it would be further debt or a further share issue (as he's done before).
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,240
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27681 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm »
So, £100m. Hows that going to complete a £760m stadium wheres the money going to come from?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27682 on: Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm
So, £100m. Hows that going to complete a £760m stadium wheres the money going to come from?

Is that what it is being priced at now?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,240
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27683 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27684 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm »
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,483
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27685 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D

I wonder why they cant get financing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,460
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27686 on: Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D

The wood at the pit is worth more than the club these days ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27687 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
Yep.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/farhad-moshiri-makes-new-760m-25957735

Thanks mate...yikes!

If the council funding is now off the table i'm not sure who would be daft enough to provide the £760m or so needed to get it built considering the debt situation at the club. Thats a massive amount for a team flirting with relegation year-on-year.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,112
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27688 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:14:39 pm
I mean it's simply how business sales work. They would be buying 25% of his shareholding and the money would go to him.

Now he could decide to then put this money into the club, but it would be further debt or a further share issue (as he's done before).

I know, but they have so much debt from suspicious sources (as that article suggests), so that money might never reach Moshiri ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,815
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27689 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
I wonder why they cant get financing.
Because Uncle Uzzy and chippy tits are no longer an option.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27690 on: Today at 01:31:04 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March  6, 2023, 12:50:47 pm
Our old friend Saint D over at GOT. Hes not been able to discuss the Devils Clubs corruption much this season given Liverpools poor results. But todayoh boyhes making up for it.
Do they ever mention the corruption on the last day of the season in 1994,when Hans Segers let two goals in that a schoolboy would be embarrassed to concede?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27691 on: Today at 01:37:32 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D
They can sell the CL trophies...

Dunno how they are gonna manage to steal the permanent ones from us, Real, Milan, Bayern, Barca, Ajax...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,662
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27692 on: Today at 01:53:38 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
A couple of interesting things, assuming the article is correct. moshi values the club at 500 mill, the amount hes spent on players, so he is willing to take a huge loss.

Some company is willing to spend 105 mill on 25%, making the value even worse. And surely that would be dependent on them staying up.

I don't get why MSP wouldn't just wait until season's end before making a purchase. Other clubs in their portfolio include Augsburg, Spanish third division side AD Alcorcón, Portuguese side Estoril Praia and Belgian second division side SK Beveren
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,200
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27693 on: Today at 08:41:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm
The wood at the pit is worth more than the club these days ;D

There is a guy on YouTube who makes guitars out of old timber. Sells em for tens of thousands of dollars. He would make his money back buying Goodison for sure.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27694 on: Today at 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
Yep.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/farhad-moshiri-makes-new-760m-25957735

Last year, I believe members of this forum with experience of large construction projects stated that the Bitter Bowl would cost £1 billion. I only assume this cost has gone up since then.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,983
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27695 on: Today at 09:08:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:38:23 pm
The financial murk around Moshiri thickens;

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/news/43298.html
My 'Club definitely not financed by a Russian oligarch' t-shirt has raised a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,059
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27696 on: Today at 09:13:03 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:55:22 am
Last year, I believe members of this forum with experience of large construction projects stated that the Bitter Bowl would cost £1 billion. I only assume this cost has gone up since then.
Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.

It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad.  :rollseyes It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,448
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27697 on: Today at 11:57:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:13:03 am
Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.

It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad.  :rollseyes It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.

I can only guess they're hoping to get to a certain stage of development in the hope this will help them get funding / attract an investor.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,112
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27698 on: Today at 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:57:43 am
I can only guess they're hoping to get to a certain stage of development in the hope this will help them get funding / attract an investor.

If that is their plan, they are gambling with the very existence of their club, considering the debt they already have, and the new debts they are creating every year ...
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27699 on: Today at 12:02:24 pm »
Seems ripe for redbyrdz especially if they go down 

Maybe red bird can finally own a direct stake in a team in Liverpool in that case.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27700 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:13:03 am
Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.

It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad.  :rollseyes It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.

I'm an estimator and I got a revised quote for an item I priced in back in November a couple of days ago. The price has gone up 50% since then. That's an extreme example of what I am up against on a weekly basis at the moment but the trend is still the same.

If they think they are on a fixed price from a project that started over a year ago they are more deluded than I thought.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,460
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27701 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:57:43 am
I can only guess they're hoping to get to a certain stage of development in the hope this will help them get funding / attract an investor.

I think it was DonkeyWan who posted the info from their own documents/website/something or other, that that is exactly what the plan is. BMD is a proof of concept, they build so much and then someone else comes in and finishes it off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27702 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm »
Did they find new auditors and have they filed the accounts due this month?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,112
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27703 on: Today at 12:35:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:20:44 pm
I think it was DonkeyWan who posted the info from their own documents/website/something or other, that that is exactly what the plan is. BMD is a proof of concept, they build so much and then someone else comes in and finishes it off

What happens if no one comes in? Valencia were winning La Liga titles and playing in CL finals when they started their new stadium ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27704 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
They seem to operate on a "What will the fans make of this?" basis. Stopping construction of the new stadium, however necessary, would set off their already feral fanbase and so they're plowing ahead and hoping it'll work itself out.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,983
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27705 on: Today at 12:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:44:43 pm
They seem to operate on a "What will the fans make of this?" basis. Stopping construction of the new stadium, however necessary, would set off their already feral fanbase and so they're plowing ahead and hoping it'll work itself out.
Seems to work out perfectly well for every gambler with a betting problem. How else are you going to get back to break even other than by chasing your losses?  They just need that one big acca to come in and everything will be fine.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Up
« previous next »
 