Last year, I believe members of this forum with experience of large construction projects stated that the Bitter Bowl would cost £1 billion. I only assume this cost has gone up since then.



Going by the Bitters, the cost of the Begging Bowl never goes up. It's "a fixed cost." Apparently, BMD is the only thing on planet Earth not currently affected by the global crisis. It's seemingly insulated from the rising costs of just about everything.It's weird though. I drove down the Dock Road last night and the thing is still going up. Amazing when you consider they are in massive debt. They've lost their sportswashing oligarch, Absolutely no one will help fund the project and they haven't made a profit since Jesus was a lad.It's like some kind of kamikaze project where they fix on a target and just keep going until they crash and burn.