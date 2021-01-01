« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,447
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27680 on: Yesterday at 08:14:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Who knows ...

I mean it's simply how business sales work. They would be buying 25% of his shareholding and the money would go to him.

Now he could decide to then put this money into the club, but it would be further debt or a further share issue (as he's done before).
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,240
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27681 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm
So, £100m. Hows that going to complete a £760m stadium wheres the money going to come from?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27682 on: Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm
So, £100m. Hows that going to complete a £760m stadium wheres the money going to come from?

Is that what it is being priced at now?
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,240
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27683 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27684 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,483
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27685 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D

I wonder why they cant get financing.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,449
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27686 on: Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D

The wood at the pit is worth more than the club these days ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27687 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm
Yep.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/farhad-moshiri-makes-new-760m-25957735

Thanks mate...yikes!

If the council funding is now off the table i'm not sure who would be daft enough to provide the £760m or so needed to get it built considering the debt situation at the club. Thats a massive amount for a team flirting with relegation year-on-year.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27688 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:14:39 pm
I mean it's simply how business sales work. They would be buying 25% of his shareholding and the money would go to him.

Now he could decide to then put this money into the club, but it would be further debt or a further share issue (as he's done before).

I know, but they have so much debt from suspicious sources (as that article suggests), so that money might never reach Moshiri ...
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,815
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27689 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
I wonder why they cant get financing.
Because Uncle Uzzy and chippy tits are no longer an option.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27690 on: Today at 01:31:04 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on March  6, 2023, 12:50:47 pm
Our old friend Saint D over at GOT. Hes not been able to discuss the Devils Clubs corruption much this season given Liverpools poor results. But todayoh boyhes making up for it.
Do they ever mention the corruption on the last day of the season in 1994,when Hans Segers let two goals in that a schoolboy would be embarrassed to concede?
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27691 on: Today at 01:37:32 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club  ;D
They can sell the CL trophies...

Dunno how they are gonna manage to steal the permanent ones from us, Real, Milan, Bayern, Barca, Ajax...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,662
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27692 on: Today at 01:53:38 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
A couple of interesting things, assuming the article is correct. moshi values the club at 500 mill, the amount hes spent on players, so he is willing to take a huge loss.

Some company is willing to spend 105 mill on 25%, making the value even worse. And surely that would be dependent on them staying up.

I don't get why MSP wouldn't just wait until season's end before making a purchase. Other clubs in their portfolio include Augsburg, Spanish third division side AD Alcorcón, Portuguese side Estoril Praia and Belgian second division side SK Beveren
Logged
