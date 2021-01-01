Who knows ...
So, £100m
. Hows that going to complete a £760m stadium
wheres the money going to come from?
Is that what it is being priced at now?
First to have a stadium that's worth more than the totality of the Club
Yep.https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/farhad-moshiri-makes-new-760m-25957735
I mean it's simply how business sales work. They would be buying 25% of his shareholding and the money would go to him.Now he could decide to then put this money into the club, but it would be further debt or a further share issue (as he's done before).
I wonder why they cant get financing.
Our old friend Saint D over at GOT. Hes not been able to discuss the Devils Clubs corruption much this season given Liverpools poor results. But today
oh boy
hes making up for it.
A couple of interesting things, assuming the article is correct. moshi values the club at 500 mill, the amount hes spent on players, so he is willing to take a huge loss.Some company is willing to spend 105 mill on 25%, making the value even worse. And surely that would be dependent on them staying up.
