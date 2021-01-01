Yeah, everything was a 'sign' of impending doom or bankruptcy...also calling out anyone who disagreed with him as being racist, fascist, Nazi etc.



Someone once pointed out that Wenger said Chelsea were financially doping the market...which meant Catcher accused Wenger of being an anti-Semite due to Ambramovic's Jewish background. The context of the chat was that Liverpool shouldn't complain about state-backed ownership for reasons that were never fully explained.



When supporting a club that by the time their latest accounts are out will have lost about £450m in the last 4 seasons.I saw Swiss rambles analysis of our numbers - oddly enough, he thinks we're in a good position, but one thing jumped out, which was the money other clubs make from their stadiums.Bearing in mind many blues think that the new ground will transform them, the 2 clubs I think Everton should be looking at as comparators are West Ham and Newcastle, who have the highest stadium incomes outside the top 6.Newcastle, one club City, excitement levels high - made £28m. West Ham, free stadium, in London, so could access to Corps, higher capacity, made £41m. Everton currently make £15m. Assuming they match West Ham (unlikely in my view) That's an extra £26m a year. Which will barely cover loan repayments.Worrying times.