Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27640 on: Today at 04:53:13 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
That post is proper bat shit paranoia crazy


Brilliant

I wouldn't expect anything less from Saint Demented. Only Catcher can out do him in that area.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27641 on: Today at 08:18:26 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 02:27:14 am
Wow, thats off the scale  ;D

Wonder how it sat with him including two former RS players in the Barca list. Liked how he put Rodriguez into the Madrid ranks too, although I suppose he is one of the Blues illustrious former CL winners!   
When they play for the RS they are average / poor...but once they leave they are a 'big miss' and Liverpool are 'lost' without their brilliance. Disaster incoming. Get it?
Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27642 on: Today at 08:20:24 am »
Catcher was mocking our £7 million profit the other day on his Twitter.

A club that previously had 2 of the 3 highest profits in World football history, over a £100 million plus, we print money now due to our massive turnover we can now dip into our profits now to pay off our stadium expansion loans which will be paid off in 2-3 seasons.

Contrast that with his club, the worst run club in Europe, that haven't recorded a profit in God knows how many years, their last 3 seasons losses are the biggest ever recorded by a English club, and the vanity bowl they're building is off massive loans that are turning it into an Albatross around his entire club's existence.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27643 on: Today at 08:54:09 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:20:24 am
Catcher was mocking our £7 million profit the other day on his Twitter.

A club that previously had 2 of the 3 highest profits in World football history, over a £100 million plus, we print money now due to our massive turnover we can now dip into our profits now to pay off our stadium expansion loans which will be paid off in 2-3 seasons.

Contrast that with his club, the worst run club in Europe, that haven't recorded a profit in God knows how many years, their last 3 seasons losses are the biggest ever recorded by a English club, and the vanity bowl they're building is off massive loans that are turning it into an Albatross around his entire club's existence.
Catcher's mental gymnastic around the RS are legendary and totally unhinged. Brilliant stuff.
Online 12C

  aka 54F
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27644 on: Today at 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:06:43 am
I remember them acting like they'd won the European Cup when they beat fourth division Wimbledon 8-0 back in a 1978 League Cup match. And that was back when they were relatively sane too.

Imagine if the shite beat us 7-0. They'd be talking about it daily in a hundred years time. They'd probably build a statue of the number seven and put it outside the ground besides Dixie.

The stuff they were sending around to reds after the Villa hammered us was unreal.
All the lockdown gags about not letting in more than six. .
It was like Everton were Villa.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27645 on: Today at 09:13:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:14:17 am
I'm kinda sad to think that we'll make them a present on Saturday... but we gotta do what we gotta do.
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D
Online elbow

  grease
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27646 on: Today at 09:35:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:13:24 am
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D

Theyll still fuck it up.
We are Liverpool!

Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27647 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:54:09 am
Catcher's mental gymnastic around the RS are legendary and totally unhinged. Brilliant stuff.

Kinda miss reading his essays about us with "worrying times" attached to the end of every single one.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27648 on: Today at 10:23:24 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:35:29 am
Theyll still fuck it up.

Bit like us beating Kennys Blackburn and United fucking up?

Mind you goes to the last game of the season we need to beat Southampton, they need a point against Bournemouth, we win - Pickford is likely to bollox it up in the last minute keeping Bournemouth up and consigning them to durance vile.

And it would still be our fault.

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27649 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:13:24 am
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D

It won't help them. They will be relegated before their last 2 games of the season, against Wolves and Bournemouth ...

Online Machae

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27650 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
That's an awful run in, however they had a difficult run in last year and beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle. Jammy wankers won't flush
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27651 on: Today at 11:02:41 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:08:18 am
The stuff they were sending around to reds after the Villa hammered us was unreal.
All the lockdown gags about not letting in more than six. .
It was like Everton were Villa.
No one does vicarious living like the Shite.

They do the square root of fuck all themselves, so have to live through others to make life bearable.

It's both hilarious and tragic at the same time.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27652 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:02:08 am
That's an awful run in, however they had a difficult run in last year and beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle. Jammy wankers won't flush

They were shite against Newcastle until the oil protester chained himself to the post.

Strange how a protest against oil saved a floating turd.
Online Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27653 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Relegation is something you can rarely be certain about, simply because the margins are so tight. They should be cut adrift at the bottom of the table but a completely out of the norm win against Arsenal has them in the bottom three on goal difference only. With so many of the teams around them looking abject, they could lose their next 5 and then beat Palace and still be comfortably within reach of safety.
Offline Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27654 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:18:26 am
Kinda miss reading his essays about us with "worrying times" attached to the end of every single one.
Yeah, everything was a 'sign' of impending doom or bankruptcy...also calling out anyone who disagreed with him as being racist, fascist, Nazi etc.

Someone once pointed out that Wenger said Chelsea were financially doping the market...which meant Catcher accused Wenger of being an anti-Semite due to Ambramovic's Jewish background. The context of the chat was that Liverpool shouldn't complain about state-backed ownership for reasons that were never fully explained.
Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27655 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:19:24 am
Yeah, everything was a 'sign' of impending doom or bankruptcy...also calling out anyone who disagreed with him as being racist, fascist, Nazi etc.

Someone once pointed out that Wenger said Chelsea were financially doping the market...which meant Catcher accused Wenger of being an anti-Semite due to Ambramovic's Jewish background. The context of the chat was that Liverpool shouldn't complain about state-backed ownership for reasons that were never fully explained.

Because Evertons finances were propped by finance stolen from a state?
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27656 on: Today at 11:42:18 am »
Being generous, I can see a maximum of 10 points from that run of fixtures. That might be enough for them. Like I said though, I am being very generous and would depend on Palace and Leicester own situation at the time. If they have nothing to play for they could possibly beat both of those.
Online gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27657 on: Today at 11:43:58 am »
Next five games are massive, think theres quite a few six pointers, so minimal points taken could leave them cut adrift.
AHA!

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27658 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:19:24 am
Yeah, everything was a 'sign' of impending doom or bankruptcy...also calling out anyone who disagreed with him as being racist, fascist, Nazi etc.

Someone once pointed out that Wenger said Chelsea were financially doping the market...which meant Catcher accused Wenger of being an anti-Semite due to Ambramovic's Jewish background. The context of the chat was that Liverpool shouldn't complain about state-backed ownership for reasons that were never fully explained.
When supporting a club that by the time their latest accounts are out will have lost about £450m in the last 4 seasons.

I saw Swiss rambles analysis of our numbers - oddly enough, he thinks we're in a good position, but one thing jumped out, which was the money other clubs make from their stadiums.

Bearing in mind many blues think that the new ground will transform them, the 2 clubs I think Everton should be looking at as comparators are West Ham and Newcastle, who have the highest stadium incomes outside the top 6.

Newcastle, one club City, excitement levels high - made £28m. West Ham, free stadium, in London, so could access to Corps, higher capacity, made £41m. Everton currently make £15m. Assuming they match West Ham (unlikely in my view) That's an extra £26m a year. Which will barely cover loan repayments.

Worrying times.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27659 on: Today at 12:51:41 pm »
New stadiums are always viewed as a panacea that will resolve  a team's fortunes. They very rarely do and there is plenty of research that shows it. Unlike North American sports teams, Everton won't be receiving extensive public funds, or in the case of Tottenham third-party support (NFL). I'm not sure how they think they can balance stadium repayments and upkeep with significant spending on player recruitment
Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27660 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:02:08 am
That's an awful run in, however they had a difficult run in last year and beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle. Jammy wankers won't flush

This year's run in is more difficult, and they no longer have the pidgeon to score the occasional goal. I think they are fucked ...
Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27661 on: Today at 04:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:19:24 am
Yeah, everything was a 'sign' of impending doom or bankruptcy...also calling out anyone who disagreed with him as being racist, fascist, Nazi etc.

Someone once pointed out that Wenger said Chelsea were financially doping the market...which meant Catcher accused Wenger of being an anti-Semite due to Ambramovic's Jewish background. The context of the chat was that Liverpool shouldn't complain about state-backed ownership for reasons that were never fully explained.
He complained to Mods at GoT because posters kept using the term "petro dollars" he found it to be racist. Someone posted out that the term was invented by the WSJ when using articles on OPEC.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27662 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
No worries lads, Uncle Uzi will fund it all.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline cissesbeard

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27663 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm »
still think these will shithouse their way to survival. they'll fluke a few of unexpected wins, probably spurs, leicester, brighton
Online Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27664 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm »
I think the likes of Catcher and Saint Domingo have missed a trick. Considering they can predict with the utmost accuracy when Liverpool will cycle on and off the PEDs. Why haven't they setup a betting syndicate. Imagine knowing exactly when to back against Liverpool.

Both Brighton and Brentford who are miles ahead of them are owned by billionaires who made their money by predicting the results of Football games. If only they had setup that syndicate then Everton would be owned by a couple of billionaires.

Either that or they are chatting absolute wham.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27665 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:41:18 pm
still think these will shithouse their way to survival. they'll fluke a few of unexpected wins, probably spurs, leicester, brighton

I wouldnt bet against them beating Chelsea, given that teams recent form.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27666 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm »
The Brentford match is the big one. It's the easiest on paper and I don't think they can afford to lose it. The others are free hits that they'll want to avoid being blown out in. They probably need at least 3 pts out of their next four matches
Offline Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27667 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:19:36 pm
The Brentford match is the big one. It's the easiest on paper and I don't think they can afford to lose it. The others are free hits that they'll want to avoid being blown out in. They probably need at least 3 pts out of their next four matches

0.75 PPG should be doable as they are averaging 0.84, actually they've upped that to 0.85 after the last game.
 ;D

Still only gives them 32 points, although the predictions since December all seem to suggest a maximum of 34 points - which still isn't enough!


Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27668 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
Fuck me, they're beating Brentford, Spurs and Chelsea now - nearly matching the amount of games they've won all season right there :D
Offline moondog

  dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27669 on: Today at 06:50:09 pm »
Brentford unbeaten in 12 in the league I believe. Not the sure thing they are counting on.
Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27670 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:13:14 pm
I wouldnt bet against them beating Chelsea, given that teams recent form.

I think I had them down for beating Forest and Chelsea. But they already fucked up one of those games, so we shall see!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27671 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:19:36 pm
The Brentford match is the big one. It's the easiest on paper and I don't think they can afford to lose it. The others are free hits that they'll want to avoid being blown out in. They probably need at least 3 pts out of their next four matches

Brentford will twat them
Fuck the Tories

Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,258
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27672 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
The financial murk around Moshiri thickens;

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/news/43298.html
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27673 on: Today at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:38:23 pm
The financial murk around Moshiri thickens;

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/22-23/news/43298.html

:lmao

Can't sell the club as it will reveal the dodgy dealings with Uncle Uzzy
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27674 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:51:22 pm
:lmao

Can't sell the club as it will reveal the dodgy dealings with Uncle Uzzy


So the best they can hope for is getting done for breaking sanctions at a later date  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27675 on: Today at 07:54:26 pm »
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27676 on: Today at 07:55:14 pm »
A couple of interesting things, assuming the article is correct. moshi values the club at 500 mill, the amount hes spent on players, so he is willing to take a huge loss.

Some company is willing to spend 105 mill on 25%, making the value even worse. And surely that would be dependent on them staying up.

And it also mentions the government white paper, allowing them to block takeovers if it hurts the domestic game. Isnt this the same government that forced through the purchase of Saudi fc?
Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27677 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:55:14 pm
A couple of interesting things, assuming the article is correct. moshi values the club at 500 mill, the amount hes spent on players, so he is willing to take a huge loss.

Some company is willing to spend 105 mill on 25%, making the value even worse. And surely that would be dependent on them staying up.

And it also mentions the government white paper, allowing them to block takeovers if it hurts the domestic game. Isnt this the same government that forced through the purchase of Saudi fc?

They desperately need that money ...
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27678 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:58:58 pm
They desperately need that money ...

The money would go to Moshi laaa's pockets, not to Everton.
