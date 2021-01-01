Catcher was mocking our £7 million profit the other day on his Twitter.



A club that previously had 2 of the 3 highest profits in World football history, over a £100 million plus, we print money now due to our massive turnover we can now dip into our profits now to pay off our stadium expansion loans which will be paid off in 2-3 seasons.



Contrast that with his club, the worst run club in Europe, that haven't recorded a profit in God knows how many years, their last 3 seasons losses are the biggest ever recorded by a English club, and the vanity bowl they're building is off massive loans that are turning it into an Albatross around his entire club's existence.