Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27640 on: Today at 04:53:13 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
That post is proper bat shit paranoia crazy


Brilliant

I wouldn't expect anything less from Saint Demented. Only Catcher can out do him in that area.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27641 on: Today at 08:18:26 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 02:27:14 am
Wow, thats off the scale  ;D

Wonder how it sat with him including two former RS players in the Barca list. Liked how he put Rodriguez into the Madrid ranks too, although I suppose he is one of the Blues illustrious former CL winners!   
When they play for the RS they are average / poor...but once they leave they are a 'big miss' and Liverpool are 'lost' without their brilliance. Disaster incoming. Get it?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27642 on: Today at 08:20:24 am »
Catcher was mocking our £7 million profit the other day on his Twitter.

A club that previously had 2 of the 3 highest profits in World football history, over a £100 million plus, we print money now due to our massive turnover we can now dip into our profits now to pay off our stadium expansion loans which will be paid off in 2-3 seasons.

Contrast that with his club, the worst run club in Europe, that haven't recorded a profit in God knows how many years, their last 3 seasons losses are the biggest ever recorded by a English club, and the vanity bowl they're building is off massive loans that are turning it into an Albatross around his entire club's existence.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27643 on: Today at 08:54:09 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:20:24 am
Catcher was mocking our £7 million profit the other day on his Twitter.

A club that previously had 2 of the 3 highest profits in World football history, over a £100 million plus, we print money now due to our massive turnover we can now dip into our profits now to pay off our stadium expansion loans which will be paid off in 2-3 seasons.

Contrast that with his club, the worst run club in Europe, that haven't recorded a profit in God knows how many years, their last 3 seasons losses are the biggest ever recorded by a English club, and the vanity bowl they're building is off massive loans that are turning it into an Albatross around his entire club's existence.
Catcher's mental gymnastic around the RS are legendary and totally unhinged. Brilliant stuff.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27644 on: Today at 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:06:43 am
I remember them acting like they'd won the European Cup when they beat fourth division Wimbledon 8-0 back in a 1978 League Cup match. And that was back when they were relatively sane too.

Imagine if the shite beat us 7-0. They'd be talking about it daily in a hundred years time. They'd probably build a statue of the number seven and put it outside the ground besides Dixie.

The stuff they were sending around to reds after the Villa hammered us was unreal.
All the lockdown gags about not letting in more than six. .
It was like Everton were Villa.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,248
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27645 on: Today at 09:13:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:14:17 am
I'm kinda sad to think that we'll make them a present on Saturday... but we gotta do what we gotta do.
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27646 on: Today at 09:35:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:13:24 am
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D

Theyll still fuck it up.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27647 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:54:09 am
Catcher's mental gymnastic around the RS are legendary and totally unhinged. Brilliant stuff.

Kinda miss reading his essays about us with "worrying times" attached to the end of every single one.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,248
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27648 on: Today at 10:23:24 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:35:29 am
Theyll still fuck it up.

Bit like us beating Kennys Blackburn and United fucking up?

Mind you goes to the last game of the season we need to beat Southampton, they need a point against Bournemouth, we win - Pickford is likely to bollox it up in the last minute keeping Bournemouth up and consigning them to durance vile.

And it would still be our fault.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,074
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27649 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:13:24 am
We still have to play Leeds, Forest, WHU and Southampton.

In our battle for a CL place we may achieve the unforeseen consequence of helping them scrape PL survival.

Sophies choice. ;D

It won't help them. They will be relegated before their last 2 games of the season, against Wolves and Bournemouth ...

Logged
