Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27600 on: Today at 01:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:50:47 pm
Our old friend Saint D over at GOT. Hes not been able to discuss the Devils Clubs corruption much this season given Liverpools poor results. But todayoh boyhes making up for it.


It's amazing how dumb some people are!

"a defence that was as leaky as a sieve has now not conceded in 4 league games" - Yeah probably because we have players back from injury and rested, oh and some of them are world class!

"an attack force that was struggling with question marks over all of them is now rampant again" - Yeah probably because we have new players to bed in and a couple back from injury and rested, oh and some of them are world class!

Coupled with one of the best managers around and his entire backroom staff

But no, no, it's PEDS

Fucking idiot
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27601 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm »
Talking of PEDS, did anyone see the second Everton goal?  It came from Everton easily winning three headers in a row.  They were like the Harlem Globetrotters!  There's no way that could happen unless they were jacked up on PEDS.

Oh... actually... it's because they have a team of overgrown Grocks and a cave man as a manager.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27602 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm »
That post is proper bat shit paranoia crazy


Brilliant
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27603 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Is he praising our fantastic manager and how he gets the best out of, what he sees as, our average players there? Fair play to him.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27604 on: Today at 01:56:36 pm »
You know when Lance Armstrong was winning the Tour de France, does he think he just popped a few pills or stuck a few needles in his arm the day before the event started? Is that how he thinks PEDs work?

It's like he thinks we're Popeye eating spinach.

Conceding 12 goals in 4 games? No worries, just take some steroids and you'll keep 5 clean sheets in a row.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27605 on: Today at 01:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:57:38 am
These aren't coping well with their 7-0 defeat yesterday. 😂

They'll be grand once United unload some of their shit players unto them yet again for mad money.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27606 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
Ha ha.
Who'd have thought that football was a team game and not just a list of individuals eh?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27607 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:13:56 pm
Other than new ownership, I'm not sure how they can fix their financial issues with their grandiose stadium plans acting as an anchor. That said had they undertaken an approach similar to what Brighton are doing now and the likes of Southampton successfully did for years (astute scouting and player development, a willingness to develop gems and sell them on to build themselves up), they'd be in a far position that they are now. But for whatever reason they deemed that was beneath them and their model of recruiting cast-offs from genuinely bigger sides alongside massive overpays has left them with ridiculously unbalanced squad.

They even used to do something along those lines themselves, but then they got bought by Moshi and thought they were rich when the sensible approach would have been to keep doing what they were doing, be patient and gradually improve, but instead they have thrown money around like it had a use by date on it with their mountain of sacked manager payouts and procession of transfer window victories that have resulted in a squad that would look weak in the championship while also being far too expensive for them to keep when they do get relegated.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27608 on: Today at 02:51:17 pm »
Are Norwich flags at half mast on County Road today?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27609 on: Today at 03:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:59:17 pm
They'll be grand once United unload some of their shit players unto them yet again for mad money.

What mad money? Everton are broke ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27610 on: Today at 03:46:13 pm »
Another massive game for them at the weekend. Nothing less than a win will do I'd say given the next 3 fixtures are Chelsea, Spurs and United.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27611 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm »
The question was, how many times has Liverpool lost in the League at Anfield, with crowds in, since Jurgen Klopp became manager.


Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:09:27 pm
Palace 15/16
Man utd 15/16
Swansea 16/17
Palace 16/17
Leeds 22/23

5 home defeats in 7 seasons not bad for a season ticket holder.



Wonder how many home defeats for Everton in that time frame?  :wave
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27612 on: Today at 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:46:13 pm
Another massive game for them at the weekend. Nothing less than a win will do I'd say given the next 3 fixtures are Chelsea, Spurs and United.

If Brentford beat Fulham at home tonight, they will be very close to the European places, and will have every motive to beat Everton on the weekend ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27613 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:44:20 am
Yep, those PEDs are certainly evolving.  Passing ability, shooting accuracy, vision.  All benefits of using PEDs
Knowing Everton, they are all sucking on Kazoos that Bill found backstage somewhere, cut price inhalers suck dont blow
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27614 on: Today at 06:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:43:11 pm
They even used to do something along those lines themselves, but then they got bought by Moshi and thought they were rich when the sensible approach would have been to keep doing what they were doing, be patient and gradually improve, but instead they have thrown money around like it had a use by date on it with their mountain of sacked manager payouts and procession of transfer window victories that have resulted in a squad that would look weak in the championship while also being far too expensive for them to keep when they do get relegated.

If he knew his history, he would know that the first team to win the league using PEDs were
Everton.
They actually did news articles on how amphetamines helped them perform better.
Another first
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27615 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:24:11 pm
If he knew his history, he would know that the first team to win the league using PEDs were
Everton.
They actually did news articles on how amphetamines helped them perform better.
Another first
They were high as kites on Purple Hearts when they won the league that season, yet the clowns on GoT have the gall to push this entirely false claim about our side these days.

Mind you, they know full well they're talking bollocks. It's just a coping strategy for them to help them deal with our success. It's all rather sad, but I suppose they have to cope in any way that works for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27616 on: Today at 07:15:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:03:45 pm
The thing is, do you not find that their bitterness is now turning in on themselves. They are booing players during games, the board/owner is scared to attend home games. They chased their brightest young prospect out of the city, a young lad, for not saving them from defeat, whilst other more experienced players have put them in the relegation places over the past few seasons. The Gordon episode was disgusting. I know I disliked his diving and general snark, but he has the makings of a good player. Rafa thought so. But because he was attracting attention from Chelsea, the fans were on to him. Suddenly they reckon his head has been turned, same as when Ross Barkley was attracting attention. Yet the lad didnt leave, and as far as I am aware never agitated for a transfer. He was still there. The final straw was him getting stuck in like they wanted him to do, and him giving away a free kick, from which the other team scored. For that he was chased down the street by coked up headbangers telling him to get out of our club.
Its as though the worst elements of the city have latched onto them and are more interested in getting high and then venting anger than getting behind them. Even the celebrations last season were tinged with an unhealthy violence. The threatening of Viera and the scuffle with the player trying to take a throw is a natural extension of the attack on the Lyon players.
Not good.

Yeh mate you're spot on with everything you say there, it's just what they did after Hillsborough for us that wants me deep down for them not to go down, plus there are a still a few decent ones left. I do take your point though
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27617 on: Today at 07:28:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:14:14 pm
Talking of PEDS, did anyone see the second Everton goal?  It came from Everton easily winning three headers in a row.  They were like the Harlem Globetrotters!  There's no way that could happen unless they were jacked up on PEDS.

Oh... actually... it's because they have a team of overgrown Grocks and a cave man as a manager.
Talking of PEDs. That Everton team is so bad, how could they possibly stay up, and be that angry on a football pitch, if they werent on PEDs?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27618 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:28:11 pm
Talking of PEDs. That Everton team is so bad, how could they possibly stay up, and be that angry on a football pitch, if they werent on PEDs?

Well, Pickford is definitely on something ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27619 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27620 on: Today at 07:39:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:32:47 pm
https://twitter.com/since1878couk/status/1632800425882574852?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Duncans story.
:lmao

What a story it is too.

Attacked a player on the pitch. Got jailed. Came out. Joined the shite. Put a few players in headlocks. Smacked a couple of burglars. Retired. Popped up a few times as caretaker manager. Rolled sleeves up. Won fuck all. Achieved nothing.

Everton 'legend'.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27621 on: Today at 07:41:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:32:47 pm
https://twitter.com/since1878couk/status/1632800425882574852?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Duncans story.



Is that real or a parody? Genuinely asking cos him being a thug outweighs him winning a trophies by a ratio of 2 to 1 in that pic.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27622 on: Today at 07:43:08 pm »
Hell be able to add in a story of how he was sacked in his first managerial gig.
