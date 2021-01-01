Other than new ownership, I'm not sure how they can fix their financial issues with their grandiose stadium plans acting as an anchor. That said had they undertaken an approach similar to what Brighton are doing now and the likes of Southampton successfully did for years (astute scouting and player development, a willingness to develop gems and sell them on to build themselves up), they'd be in a far position that they are now. But for whatever reason they deemed that was beneath them and their model of recruiting cast-offs from genuinely bigger sides alongside massive overpays has left them with ridiculously unbalanced squad.



They even used to do something along those lines themselves, but then they got bought by Moshi and thought they were rich when the sensible approach would have been to keep doing what they were doing, be patient and gradually improve, but instead they have thrown money around like it had a use by date on it with their mountain of sacked manager payouts and procession of transfer window victories that have resulted in a squad that would look weak in the championship while also being far too expensive for them to keep when they do get relegated.