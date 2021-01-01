Our old friend Saint D over at GOT. Hes not been able to discuss the Devils Clubs corruption much this season given Liverpools poor results. But today
oh boy
hes making up for it.
It's amazing how dumb some people are!
"a defence that was as leaky as a sieve has now not conceded in 4 league games" - Yeah probably because we have players back from injury and rested, oh and some of them are world class!
"an attack force that was struggling with question marks over all of them is now rampant again" - Yeah probably because we have new players to bed in and a couple back from injury and rested, oh and some of them are world class!
Coupled with one of the best managers around and his entire backroom staff
But no, no, it's PEDS
Fucking idiot