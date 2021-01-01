I'm really sorry, but I can't go with that.
I'm tired of hearing about Blues who "are sound, just don't talk football with them". If you can't talk football with them, then they're not sound. I'm sick of treading on eggshells around such Blues, cause people are afraid to set them off.
It's one of the reasons they're in this mess. There are actually loads of good Blues, who have effectively been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe; still more who act more or less normal - until they pass the wooden gates and become feral douchebags.
The whole fanbase is contaminated. My dad was a Blue, and a decent enough fella who couldn't stand the nonsense being spouted in the 80s from the likes of Jimmy Hill, who seemed to think Liverpool should just let another club have a turn at the title. He was always of the mind that the best club should win it. But by the 90s, even he would grumble about how Heysel ruined Everton and their ambitions.
Everton fans have to take responsibility for their own actions. If you can't have a sensible discussion with them, then they're not sensible. That's really the end of it.
As I've said before and one of his insane rants ended up as a thread title for the old bitters thread, I worked with an absolute fucking loon of a bitter, but I also work with sound lads, who you can talk football with, they called this other lad a fucking idiot, I've also got a mate who again is a sound blue, happily chat for ages about both clubs with no nastiness, his daughter is a blue, his stepson is a Red, they all get along great on the footy score.
However, like you say, if you can't talk footy with them in a sane way, then they have a problem. Mancs are the same, I know loads I can chat footy with and others I just swerve the subject as it's just not worth listening to