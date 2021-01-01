« previous next »
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27520 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm
It's a fatal attraction sort of thing at this point. The spurned fanbase that becomes a vicious stalker.

They blame us for the relationship going sour because we celebrated their almost relegation in the 90s. They felt stabbed in the back, which is fair enough - but we didn't go toxic when they lobbed a coffin in the Mersey after we got relegated. We didn't look for someone else to blame for our ills.

They've always looked down their noses at us, but that's hard to do when we're so far ahead of them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27521 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:58 pm
I had to laugh this morning. I was walking the dog in Sefton Park and came across another "We Don't Care What The Redshite Say" sticker. I've removed a few of them recently that were stuck on refuse bins (apt).

So hang on a minute. They don't care about us or anything we say ... yet they are compelled to fork out the money to print up rolls of stickers to tell us we don't matter to them.  :lmao

I'd suggest that we matter immensely to them. They never shut the fuck up about us. I hate the phrase 'living rent free' but we really do live in their heads. It's sort of cute, but also deeply sad and pathetic. We have completely consumed them as a club and fanbase.

If they don't care about us why make a miserable sticker about it!  :lmao
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27522 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:52:39 pm
If they don't care about us why make a miserable sticker about it!  :lmao

Or have their club song mention it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

12C

  aka 54F
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27523 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 01:25:16 am
These last few comments are genuinely sad in my opinion. I was born an bred in Old Swan in 74, had a good few proper blues as good mates but over the years theyve just got so bitter that I've thought 'ah fuck it, can't be arsed talking about the match anymore with them.

BUT, even as much as I cant stand them (theres a little bit of me that loves them after what they did for us after Hillsborough), I still want them to stay up

The thing is, do you not find that their bitterness is now turning in on themselves. They are booing players during games, the board/owner is scared to attend home games. They chased their brightest young prospect out of the city, a young lad, for not saving them from defeat, whilst other more experienced players have put them in the relegation places over the past few seasons. The Gordon episode was disgusting. I know I disliked his diving and general snark, but he has the makings of a good player. Rafa thought so. But because he was attracting attention from Chelsea, the fans were on to him. Suddenly they reckon his head has been turned, same as when Ross Barkley was attracting attention. Yet the lad didnt leave, and as far as I am aware never agitated for a transfer. He was still there. The final straw was him getting stuck in like they wanted him to do, and him giving away a free kick, from which the other team scored. For that he was chased down the street by coked up headbangers telling him to get out of our club.
Its as though the worst elements of the city have latched onto them and are more interested in getting high and then venting anger than getting behind them. Even the celebrations last season were tinged with an unhealthy violence. The threatening of Viera and the scuffle with the player trying to take a throw is a natural extension of the attack on the Lyon players.
Not good.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27524 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
The kindest thing for them might be for them to go down, because they are just going to flirt with relegation for the foreseeable.

At least if they go down they might be able to fix the financial issues they are clearly in, maybe their fanbase can give their heads a wobble, even see some success with a promotion, and learn to not measure themselves against us constantly.

Other than new ownership, I'm not sure how they can fix their financial issues with their grandiose stadium plans acting as an anchor. That said had they undertaken an approach similar to what Brighton are doing now and the likes of Southampton successfully did for years (astute scouting and player development, a willingness to develop gems and sell them on to build themselves up), they'd be in a far position that they are now. But for whatever reason they deemed that was beneath them and their model of recruiting cast-offs from genuinely bigger sides alongside massive overpays has left them with ridiculously unbalanced squad.
kloppismydad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27525 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:46:08 am
This whole it would be bad for the city thing strikes me as weird, there's no real benefit from having two clubs in the PL, they have already ruined the derby, most visitors to the city only know them as not Liverpool anyway and they need to get away from defining themselves in relation to us to have a hope of resetting their mindset towards their own club.

They'll bring in more people to the city playing 23 home games in the Championship than 19 in the PL. Already some positive for the city from them going down. ;D
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27526 on: Today at 01:28:51 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:03:45 pm
The thing is, do you not find that their bitterness is now turning in on themselves. They are booing players during games, the board/owner is scared to attend home games. They chased their brightest young prospect out of the city, a young lad, for not saving them from defeat, whilst other more experienced players have put them in the relegation places over the past few seasons. The Gordon episode was disgusting. I know I disliked his diving and general snark, but he has the makings of a good player. Rafa thought so. But because he was attracting attention from Chelsea, the fans were on to him. Suddenly they reckon his head has been turned, same as when Ross Barkley was attracting attention. Yet the lad didnt leave, and as far as I am aware never agitated for a transfer. He was still there. The final straw was him getting stuck in like they wanted him to do, and him giving away a free kick, from which the other team scored. For that he was chased down the street by coked up headbangers telling him to get out of our club.
Its as though the worst elements of the city have latched onto them and are more interested in getting high and then venting anger than getting behind them. Even the celebrations last season were tinged with an unhealthy violence. The threatening of Viera and the scuffle with the player trying to take a throw is a natural extension of the attack on the Lyon players.
Not good.

Being Everton: Chased Down the Street by Coked Up Headbangers
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27527 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:17:11 pm
Mine has a 'LFC' number plate - I'd have been sh!tting myself!  ;D

Asking for trouble there mate, not just from these but generally. It reminds me of that episode of Fantasy football which was hosted by Frank Sinner, a West Brom fan. Anyway a Man United fan sent him a pendant  for him to stick up on the inside of his car window, along with a cheeky note saying that 'really and deep down every football fan is also a Man United fan'. Skinner thanked him for the kind gift but said he wouldn't put it up in his car quite yet just in case he came home from the pub one night, see it hanging there and forget that it was his car and inadvertently put a brick through the window!
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27528 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:13:56 pm
Other than new ownership, I'm not sure how they can fix their financial issues with their grandiose stadium plans acting as an anchor. That said had they undertaken an approach similar to what Brighton are doing now and the likes of Southampton successfully did for years (astute scouting and player development, a willingness to develop gems and sell them on to build themselves up), they'd be in a far position that they are now. But for whatever reason they deemed that was beneath them and their model of recruiting cast-offs from genuinely bigger sides alongside massive overpays has left them with ridiculously unbalanced squad.

I was about to say if they do get relegated surely they will not be able to complete the new stadium, it's not like they are going to fill it should they be in the Championship. I can see huge financial issues for them whether they survive or not.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27529 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:58 pm
I had to laugh this morning. I was walking the dog in Sefton Park and came across another "We Don't Care What The Redshite Say" sticker. I've removed a few of them recently that were stuck on refuse bins (apt).

So hang on a minute. They don't care about us or anything we say ... yet they are compelled to fork out the money to print up rolls of stickers to tell us we don't matter to them.  :lmao
what??  I never knew that existed.  says it all.

jesus christ. 
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27530 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:19:58 am
I'm really sorry, but I can't go with that.

I'm tired of hearing about Blues who "are sound, just don't talk football with them". If you can't talk football with them, then they're not sound. I'm sick of treading on eggshells around such Blues, cause people are afraid to set them off.

It's one of the reasons they're in this mess. There are actually loads of good Blues, who have effectively been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe; still more who act more or less normal - until they pass the wooden gates and become feral douchebags.

The whole fanbase is contaminated. My dad was a Blue, and a decent enough fella who couldn't stand the nonsense being spouted in the 80s from the likes of Jimmy Hill, who seemed to think Liverpool should just let another club have a turn at the title. He was always of the mind that the best club should win it. But by the 90s, even he would grumble about how Heysel ruined Everton and their ambitions.

Everton fans have to take responsibility for their own actions. If you can't have a sensible discussion with them, then they're not sensible. That's really the end of it.

As I've said before and one of his insane rants ended up as a thread title for the old bitters thread, I worked with an absolute fucking loon of a bitter, but I also work with sound lads, who you can talk football with, they called this other lad a fucking idiot, I've also got a mate who again is a sound blue, happily chat for ages about both clubs with no nastiness, his daughter is a blue, his stepson is a Red, they all get along great on the footy score.

However, like you say, if you can't talk footy with them in a sane way, then they have a problem. Mancs are the same, I know loads I can chat footy with and others I just swerve the subject as it's just not worth listening to
Fuck the Tories

A Red Abroad

  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27531 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Asking for trouble there mate, not just from these but generally. It reminds me of that episode of Fantasy football which was hosted by Frank Sinner, a West Brom fan. Anyway a Man United fan sent him a pendant  for him to stick up on the inside of his car window, along with a cheeky note saying that 'really and deep down every football fan is also a Man United fan'. Skinner thanked him for the kind gift but said he wouldn't put it up in his car quite yet just in case he came home from the pub one night, see it hanging there and forget that it was his car and inadvertently put a brick through the window!
 ;D

 ;D  ;D

As an aside... I had to go to a motorcycle dealership in Manc (Hunts... no... HUNTS :) ) to collect a part for a Honda.

After I'd collect the part, I went outside the shop and my motor (with LFC plate) was surrounded by half a dozen teenage scallies who started giving me (verbal) stick - I just jumped in and drove away - quickly. :)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:57 pm by A Red Abroad »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

4pool

  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27532 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm
Was watching a video where a ST holder for Everton, in their Captains Table area, was invited down to a virtual stadium tour of BMD. He said that Everton want £6,000 for a season ticket for a similar style seat. Which is £4,000 more than he pays now.

Plus, and here's the kicker, they want a 10% deposit up front to guarantee their spec. For a spec they won't use until 2024. ( Provided the stadium is finished).

He did say that if they go down this season there will be a reduction in next season ST price.


Vid is here, it's in the beginning.
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPGa2CiGUEk
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27533 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:55 pm
what??  I never knew that existed.  says it all.

jesus christ.

This will be grown men involved with this too, not just kids! When you try and explain the levels of bitterness and childishness that we see to other fanbases they can't believe it and think we are making it up! I mean if you think about their hatred of anything red, well its just hilarious really.
 :lmao
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27534 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:00 pm
Was watching a video where a ST holder for Everton, in their Captains Table area, was invited down to a virtual stadium tour of BMD. He said that Everton want £6,000 for a season ticket for a similar style seat. Which is £4,000 more than he pays now.

Plus, and here's the kicker, they want a 10% deposit up front to guarantee their spec. For a spec they won't use until 2024. ( Provided the stadium is finished).

He did say that if they go down this season there will be a reduction in next season ST price.


Vid is here, it's in the beginning.
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPGa2CiGUEk

They are struggling to fill Goodison.

How the hell are they planning to fill a bigger stadium with a 200% ticket prices increase?
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27535 on: Today at 02:06:43 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:58:06 pm
This will be grown men involved with this too, not just kids! When you try and explain the levels of bitterness and childishness that we see to other fanbases they can't believe it and think we are making it up! I mean if you think about their hatred of anything red, well its just hilarious really.
 :lmao


My grandson loves be a contrarian. When I talk about the Red team he says he roots for the Blue team. Yet, he wears his LFC Red polo or other Red gear so i tease him back.

Anyway, he was on one of his root for the Blue team teases and I told him, ok then. No more Ketchup for you because it is Red. I will just have to get you Blue Ketchup. He didn't believe it existed until I showed him a picture of it. Then went into the Blue Santa suit and showed him a picture of that. He claimed that is just weird. I told him that is what rooting for the Blue team does.

He doesn't tease me much anymore about rooting for the Blue team. :lmao :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27536 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:59:39 pm
They are struggling to fill Goodison.

How the hell are they planning to fill a bigger stadium with a 200% ticket prices increase?

He mentioned, iirc, that the cheapest ST at BMD will be £1,500. But I don't remember if that was just in the area he was looking at or for the stadium as a whole.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27537 on: Today at 02:16:03 pm
Wonder how they'll shift all of those extra half season tickets with a bigger stadium and being in L1?
A Red Abroad

  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27538 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:06:43 pm
My grandson loves be a contrarian. When I talk about the Red team he says he roots for the Blue team. Yet, he wears his LFC Red polo or other Red gear so i tease him back.

Anyway, he was on one of his root for the Blue team teases and I told him, ok then. No more Ketchup for you because it is Red. I will just have to get you Blue Ketchup. He didn't believe it existed until I showed him a picture of it. Then went into the Blue Santa suit and showed him a picture of that. He claimed that is just weird. I told him that is what rooting for the Blue team does.

He doesn't tease me much anymore about rooting for the Blue team. :lmao :lmao

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27539 on: Today at 02:41:52 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:52:05 pm
;D  ;D

As an aside... I had to go to a motorcycle dealership in Manc (Hunts... no... HUNTS :) ) to collect a part for a Honda.

After I'd collect the part, I went outside the shop and my motor (with LFC plate) was surrounded by half a dozen teenage scallies who started giving me (verbal) stick - I just jumped in and drove away - quickly. :)
Before I learned to drive I decided to buy a number plate for a bit of fun and maybe an investment. I was thinking of getting one with KOP or LFC on but decided against it due to the potential of attracting unwanted attention from Bitters and bitter Mancs once I put it on a car. In the end I went for something unrelated to football instead. It's not worth the hassle, regardless of what club you follow. Some weirdo will always look to cause damage.

However, I do regret not buying SP10 KOP when I saw that years later, just for investment purposes. The closest to SPION KOP I've seen on a plate. It was snapped up very quickly.

But anyway, football plates can attract too much of the wrong attention. I once saw a Man United one driving through Sefton. I'm a mild mannered kind of guy, but even I wanted to brick the car. 😃

I did see a nice Ferrari California with an LFC plate in Sefton Park last week though. Very nice indeed.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27540 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:41:52 pm
Before I learned to drive I decided to buy a number plate for a bit of fun and maybe an investment. I was thinking of getting one with KOP or LFC on but decided against it due to the potential of attracting unwanted attention from Bitters and bitter Mancs once I put it on a car. In the end I went for something unrelated to football instead. It's not worth the hassle, regardless of what club you follow. Some weirdo will always look to cause damage.

However, I do regret not buying SP10 KOP when I saw that years later, just for investment purposes. The closest to SPION KOP I've seen on a plate. It was snapped up very quickly.

But anyway, football plates can attract too much of the wrong attention. I once saw a Man United one driving through Sefton. I'm a mild mannered kind of guy, but even I wanted to brick the car. 😃

I did see a nice Ferrari California with an LFC plate in Sefton Park last week though. Very nice indeed.

Wow!

Rare car.

My plate is on a Chrysler Voyager (and was on an earlier Voyager before that) - it was my footie wagon - home games, all the finals, all over Europe with six of us in it. The earlier wagon racked up the miles in 2001 as you might imagine.

I moved abroad when Brexit became a reality (and gave my business to my staff - I'm now retired) - so the car is sat here in France - although, I've got a long drive back to the UK tomorrow as it goes - sorting some stuff out in the south of England. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27541 on: Today at 02:54:16 pm »
My plate is...... Y N W A.

Of course over here it isn't an issue. It has attracted some minor attention from other Liverpool supporters locally. A couple times I was asked if it was ok to take a picture of it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27542 on: Today at 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:54:16 pm
My plate is...... Y N W A.

Of course over here it isn't an issue. It has attracted some minor attention from other Liverpool supporters locally. A couple times I was asked if it was ok to take a picture of it.

Whereabotus are you mate?
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27543 on: Today at 02:56:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:55:30 pm
Whereabotus are you mate?

West coast in the USA.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27544 on: Today at 02:59:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:56:35 pm
West coast in the USA.

Cool.  8)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27545 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Cool.  8)

When I lived in Indiana for a couple years I had... LIVRPL.. as my plate.

Moved to Texas and that was taken..lol. So switched to Y N W A. Had that ever since.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27546 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:02:26 pm
When I lived in Indiana for a couple years I had... LIVRPL.. as my plate.

Moved to Texas and that was taken..lol. So switched to Y N W A. Had that ever since.

So, you still have a Texas plate on the car - even though you moved (again)?
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27547 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:41:52 pm
Before I learned to drive I decided to buy a number plate for a bit of fun and maybe an investment. I was thinking of getting one with KOP or LFC on but decided against it due to the potential of attracting unwanted attention from Bitters and bitter Mancs once I put it on a car. In the end I went for something unrelated to football instead. It's not worth the hassle, regardless of what club you follow. Some weirdo will always look to cause damage.

However, I do regret not buying SP10 KOP when I saw that years later, just for investment purposes. The closest to SPION KOP I've seen on a plate. It was snapped up very quickly.

But anyway, football plates can attract too much of the wrong attention. I once saw a Man United one driving through Sefton. I'm a mild mannered kind of guy, but even I wanted to brick the car. 😃

I did see a nice Ferrari California with an LFC plate in Sefton Park last week though. Very nice indeed.

I remember when 51 plates came out and customers we're picking up brand new cars from Peoples in Speke. They clocked the new plates, MU51 XXX and loads told them to "get the fucking plate of my car now" ;D

This is not far from ours, boss plate on a boss car

Fuck the Tories

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27548 on: Today at 03:08:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:04:51 pm
So, you still have a Texas plate on the car - even though you moved (again)?

Yes and no..lol.

I still have the Texas plate, and Indiana plate, hanging in the garage.

When you move to a new State you need to register your car in that State. Which means you get a new plate from that State. You get to keep the old plate.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27549 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:20 pm
I remember when 51 plates came out and customers we're picking up brand new cars from Peoples in Speke. They clocked the new plates, MU51 XXX and loads told them to "get the fucking plate of my car now" ;D


 :o  ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:20 pm
This is not far from ours, boss plate on a boss car



 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27550 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:08:07 pm
When you move to a new State you need to register your car in that State. Which means you get a new plate from that State. You get to keep the old plate.

Yeah, I know. That's why I asked dude.

So you managed to keep/get YNWA again for your 'new' state? Cool.  8)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:39 pm by A Red Abroad »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27551 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:09:53 pm
Yeah, I know. That's why I asked dude.

So you managed to keep/get YNWA again for your 'new' state? Cool.  8)

Correct. YNWA was not taken, so i was able to register my car and get that plate.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27552 on: Today at 03:17:00 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:15:37 pm
Correct. YNWA was not taken, so i was able to register my car and get that plate.

 :thumbup
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27553 on: Today at 03:58:16 pm »
9 teams separated by just 6 points down at the bottom
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27554 on: Today at 03:59:48 pm »
Still in the bottom 3 yet played a game more opportunity missed today!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27555 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm »
They really needed to win today given their next 4 games.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27556 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:58:16 pm
9 teams separated by just 6 points down at the bottom

I think it's 3 from Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton and Forest. Think all the others have wins in them, and Palace, West Ham and Leicester all still have a new manager bounce to fall back on if needs be. I actually think Palace are the most vulnerable of those cos they've been in stinking form for a while now. Wolves will be absolutely fine.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27557 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Massive opportunity lost for them today. They have to be beating similar rubbish teams around them to stay up. Can't see them winning any of their next 4 they really are in trouble now.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27558 on: Today at 04:06:30 pm »
Everton score 2 goals today, which is only the 3rd time this season that they have scored more than one goal in a League match.

And still don't win.

Everton that.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27559 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:02:53 pm
I think it's 3 from Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton and Forest. Think all the others have wins in them, and Palace, West Ham and Leicester all still have a new manager bounce to fall back on if needs be. I actually think Palace are the most vulnerable of those cos they've been in stinking form for a while now. Wolves will be absolutely fine.

Leeds as well.

A run in Europe won't help West Ham and Leicester really need to get rid of Rodgers.

Palace should be okay but looking at their fixtures they play 6 games in April all against teams below them in the league! Home to Forest as well last day and only need 2 or 3 wins. They'd have to go into freefall.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
