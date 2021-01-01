These last few comments are genuinely sad in my opinion. I was born an bred in Old Swan in 74, had a good few proper blues as good mates but over the years theyve just got so bitter that I've thought 'ah fuck it, can't be arsed talking about the match anymore with them.



BUT, even as much as I cant stand them (theres a little bit of me that loves them after what they did for us after Hillsborough), I still want them to stay up



The thing is, do you not find that their bitterness is now turning in on themselves. They are booing players during games, the board/owner is scared to attend home games. They chased their brightest young prospect out of the city, a young lad, for not saving them from defeat, whilst other more experienced players have put them in the relegation places over the past few seasons. The Gordon episode was disgusting. I know I disliked his diving and general snark, but he has the makings of a good player. Rafa thought so. But because he was attracting attention from Chelsea, the fans were on to him. Suddenly they reckon his head has been turned, same as when Ross Barkley was attracting attention. Yet the lad didnt leave, and as far as I am aware never agitated for a transfer. He was still there. The final straw was him getting stuck in like they wanted him to do, and him giving away a free kick, from which the other team scored. For that he was chased down the street by coked up headbangers telling him to get out of our club.Its as though the worst elements of the city have latched onto them and are more interested in getting high and then venting anger than getting behind them. Even the celebrations last season were tinged with an unhealthy violence. The threatening of Viera and the scuffle with the player trying to take a throw is a natural extension of the attack on the Lyon players.Not good.