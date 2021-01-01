« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Red Beret
Today at 12:50:48 pm
It's a fatal attraction sort of thing at this point. The spurned fanbase that becomes a vicious stalker.

They blame us for the relationship going sour because we celebrated their almost relegation in the 90s. They felt stabbed in the back, which is fair enough - but we didn't go toxic when they lobbed a coffin in the Mersey after we got relegated. We didn't look for someone else to blame for our ills.

They've always looked down their noses at us, but that's hard to do when we're so far ahead of them.
jillc
Today at 12:52:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:58 pm
I had to laugh this morning. I was walking the dog in Sefton Park and came across another "We Don't Care What The Redshite Say" sticker. I've removed a few of them recently that were stuck on refuse bins (apt).

So hang on a minute. They don't care about us or anything we say ... yet they are compelled to fork out the money to print up rolls of stickers to tell us we don't matter to them.  :lmao

I'd suggest that we matter immensely to them. They never shut the fuck up about us. I hate the phrase 'living rent free' but we really do live in their heads. It's sort of cute, but also deeply sad and pathetic. We have completely consumed them as a club and fanbase.

If they don't care about us why make a miserable sticker about it!  :lmao
4pool
Today at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:52:39 pm
If they don't care about us why make a miserable sticker about it!  :lmao

Or have their club song mention it.
12C
Today at 01:03:45 pm
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 01:25:16 am
These last few comments are genuinely sad in my opinion. I was born an bred in Old Swan in 74, had a good few proper blues as good mates but over the years theyve just got so bitter that I've thought 'ah fuck it, can't be arsed talking about the match anymore with them.

BUT, even as much as I cant stand them (theres a little bit of me that loves them after what they did for us after Hillsborough), I still want them to stay up

The thing is, do you not find that their bitterness is now turning in on themselves. They are booing players during games, the board/owner is scared to attend home games. They chased their brightest young prospect out of the city, a young lad, for not saving them from defeat, whilst other more experienced players have put them in the relegation places over the past few seasons. The Gordon episode was disgusting. I know I disliked his diving and general snark, but he has the makings of a good player. Rafa thought so. But because he was attracting attention from Chelsea, the fans were on to him. Suddenly they reckon his head has been turned, same as when Ross Barkley was attracting attention. Yet the lad didnt leave, and as far as I am aware never agitated for a transfer. He was still there. The final straw was him getting stuck in like they wanted him to do, and him giving away a free kick, from which the other team scored. For that he was chased down the street by coked up headbangers telling him to get out of our club.
Its as though the worst elements of the city have latched onto them and are more interested in getting high and then venting anger than getting behind them. Even the celebrations last season were tinged with an unhealthy violence. The threatening of Viera and the scuffle with the player trying to take a throw is a natural extension of the attack on the Lyon players.
Not good.
