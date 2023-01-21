« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27480 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:29:20 pm
Southampton beat Leicester, these are fucked.
Amazingly, they arent. I just dont get the relegation fight. Everton seem to lose all the fucking time and yet theres still somehow two teams below them. Its not like theyve got a long climb out of the bottom three.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27481 on: Yesterday at 07:43:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
all 3 of the bottom 3 on 21 pts from 25 games.

People would have you believe Bournemouth and Southampton are already down as well. Everton in just as much trouble. Both of those sides bought a couple of players in January and will fight tooth and nail. Everton just look stale every time they play and can't score.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27482 on: Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
Amazingly, they arent. I just dont get the relegation fight. Everton seem to lose all the fucking time and yet theres still somehow two teams below them. Its not like theyve got a long climb out of the bottom three.

It is how teams at the bottom of the table operate. They all lose pretty much all the time. Everton got 6 points from Dyche's first home game and then the Coleman fluke. That should have been enough to get them to safety.

It hasn't. If they lose against Forest it is hard to see where their next point comes from.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27483 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.

Only if they beat Forest tomorrow. If they lose, today's results have been awful for them ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27484 on: Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm »
All the pressure on these tomorrow. Even a draw won't do them.

I think their players are on the verge of giving up. A bad result tomorrow and they just might. I'm not sure they've got anything left to give.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27485 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
all 3 of the bottom 3 on 21 pts from 25 games.

After tomorrow, Southampton and Bournemouth will also have a game in hand. Absolute must not lose scenario for Everton.

Looking at the difficulties of the respective schedules, it looks like Man Utd and Brighton will have a massive say in who goes down.

Bournemouth play six more matches against teams in the top half (Liverpool, Fulham, Brighton, Spurs, Chelsea and Man Utd). But only one of those is away (Spurs). Leeds also play six more matches against teams in the top half (Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Fulham, Man City, Spurs). Three of those are away (Arsenal, Fulham, Man City)

Southampton have nine more fixtures against sides in the top half (Man Utd, Brentford, Spurs, Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, Liverpool). Four of which are away (Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton). Everton play eight more fixtures against sides in the top half (Brentford, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton, Man City). Three of those are away (Chelsea, Man Utd, Brighton).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27486 on: Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm »
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27487 on: Yesterday at 08:40:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D
There's usually one team that are a cert to drop and it's likely to be Bournemouth, well probably anyway. So our brethren will be hoping we smash Bournemouth next week.
One of those dilemnas we all face at times.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27488 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm »
Everton's next 5...

Forest (A)
Brentford (H)
Chelsea (A)
Spurs (H)
United (A)

The Forest game is huge for them as not sure I see them getting anything out the other 4.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27489 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
Everton's next 5...

Forest (A)
Brentford (H)
Chelsea (A)
Spurs (H)
United (A)

The Forest game is huge for them as not sure I see them getting anything out the other 4.

One of those 4 is Spurs though!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27490 on: Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
One of those 4 is Spurs though!

I'll accept them getting beat by Forest but beating Spurs and a draw against United :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27491 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm »
I can see them getting out of it, another giddy pitch invasion beckons.

However, if they lose their next 2 games.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27492 on: Yesterday at 09:06:46 pm »
Premier League's lowest scorers since start of November

Team                  Goals
Nottingham Forest   10
Southampton            9
Crystal Palace            8
Chelsea                    7
Everton                    6
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27493 on: Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm »
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27494 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

^^^THIS^^^
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27495 on: Yesterday at 09:36:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D

Bournemouth and Southampton are actually looking much better than Everton at the moment. Bournemouth were very unlucky not to get a point at Arsenal today, and Southampton managed to beat Leicester, despite missing a penalty.

If they lose tomorrow, I can't see Everton avoiding relegation. Their fixture list looks absolutely terrible, and they are the worst attacking team in the league. They are fucked ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27496 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

This. The only thing I worry about is the stadium remaining a shell and a blight on the city.

Otherwise these can fucked and cease to exist for all I care.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27497 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Let hope they go down and stay down, something like a Coventry City or Portsmouth and end up in League 3 eventually.

Disgusting bitter obsessed fanbase.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27498 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.
Agree about how they have become but I dont want them to go down. Got a little niece who would be devastated. Her dad is sound but we cant talk about football hes so bitter but still remember the 70sand80s. Scousers together cant let that go despite their buffets in the brick as sickening as it is
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27499 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm
This. The only thing I worry about is the stadium remaining a shell and a blight on the city.

Genuinely, it's so far down that stretch of dock that it's the last bit of land which would likely be developed anyway. The rest will be done regardless and it won't end up being some eyesore in the middle of a load of new devs.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27500 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Agree about how they have become but I dont want them to go down. Got a little niece who would be devastated. Her dad is sound but we cant talk about football hes so bitter but still remember the 70sand80s. Scousers together cant let that go despite their buffets in the brick as sickening as it is
It's a tough one Albie. I keep saying to my lad and my two daughters BF's that my heart say's I mustn't want them to go down. And I don't expect people on here to understand that. But every time they play my head wants them to get beat and I'm taking enormous joy when they do and their demise edges closer.
Timbo's Goals is in the same position as you.
I'm also a bit fortunate as I have a really sensible bluenose brother-in-law and when I text him recently after one defeat his reply was " I just want these c*nts to go down and start again".
They really are an unusual bunch though, it's extremely hard to give a fuck about them when you feel despised by them on a sporting level.
I don't think it's something that we'll face, the fuckers will survive.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27501 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm »
The kindest thing for them might be for them to go down, because they are just going to flirt with relegation for the foreseeable.

At least if they go down they might be able to fix the financial issues they are clearly in, maybe their fanbase can give their heads a wobble, even see some success with a promotion, and learn to not measure themselves against us constantly.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27502 on: Today at 12:19:58 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Agree about how they have become but I dont want them to go down. Got a little niece who would be devastated. Her dad is sound but we cant talk about football hes so bitter but still remember the 70sand80s. Scousers together cant let that go despite their buffets in the brick as sickening as it is

I'm really sorry, but I can't go with that.

I'm tired of hearing about Blues who "are sound, just don't talk football with them". If you can't talk football with them, then they're not sound. I'm sick of treading on eggshells around such Blues, cause people are afraid to set them off.

It's one of the reasons they're in this mess. There are actually loads of good Blues, who have effectively been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe; still more who act more or less normal - until they pass the wooden gates and become feral douchebags.

The whole fanbase is contaminated. My dad was a Blue, and a decent enough fella who couldn't stand the nonsense being spouted in the 80s from the likes of Jimmy Hill, who seemed to think Liverpool should just let another club have a turn at the title. He was always of the mind that the best club should win it. But by the 90s, even he would grumble about how Heysel ruined Everton and their ambitions.

Everton fans have to take responsibility for their own actions. If you can't have a sensible discussion with them, then they're not sensible. That's really the end of it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27503 on: Today at 01:25:16 am »
These last few comments are genuinely sad in my opinion. I was born an bred in Old Swan in 74, had a good few proper blues as good mates but over the years theyve just got so bitter that I've thought 'ah fuck it, can't be arsed talking about the match anymore with them.

BUT, even as much as I cant stand them (theres a little bit of me that loves them after what they did for us after Hillsborough), I still want them to stay up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27504 on: Today at 01:28:36 am »
They're bad for the city of Liverpool, I haven't lived there in years and they were awful then, but they're much worse now, long term it'll do them good and reset their expectations.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27505 on: Today at 04:56:38 am »
I'm awaiting Andy @ Allerton's take on this.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27506 on: Today at 07:12:12 am »
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 01:25:16 am
These last few comments are genuinely sad in my opinion. I was born an bred in Old Swan in 74, had a good few proper blues as good mates but over the years theyve just got so bitter that I've thought 'ah fuck it, can't be arsed talking about the match anymore with them.

BUT, even as much as I cant stand them (theres a little bit of me that loves them after what they did for us after Hillsborough), I still want them to stay up

What some of them did. Some.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27507 on: Today at 08:18:30 am »
I am not a local, but I would also be sad to see a traditional rival like Everton going into administration, and I am afraid that is exactly what is going to happen if they are relegated from the PL.

Their debt is massive compared to their revenues, their wage bill is over 90% of their revenues, despite not having any top quality players, and the BMD project is a huge stone around their neck.

Than again, relegation is probably the only way they can do a total reset of the mentality in and around their club, that has become very toxic during the last 3 decades. They are in a very bad position ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27508 on: Today at 08:59:31 am »
Relegation and a few years in the lower leagues would do them good.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27509 on: Today at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:19:58 am
I'm really sorry, but I can't go with that.

I'm tired of hearing about Blues who "are sound, just don't talk football with them". If you can't talk football with them, then they're not sound. I'm sick of treading on eggshells around such Blues, cause people are afraid to set them off.

It's one of the reasons they're in this mess. There are actually loads of good Blues, who have effectively been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe; still more who act more or less normal - until they pass the wooden gates and become feral douchebags.

The whole fanbase is contaminated. My dad was a Blue, and a decent enough fella who couldn't stand the nonsense being spouted in the 80s from the likes of Jimmy Hill, who seemed to think Liverpool should just let another club have a turn at the title. He was always of the mind that the best club should win it. But by the 90s, even he would grumble about how Heysel ruined Everton and their ambitions.

Everton fans have to take responsibility for their own actions. If you can't have a sensible discussion with them, then they're not sensible. That's really the end of it.

I'm on the same page here, my family is split down the middle red/blues and are mainly scousers plus I have many blue mates most of which I cannot talk to about football. There is never any respect for Liverpool and what the team has have achieved in recent years through fair means, 'doping' is often inferred even amongst the 'sensible' one's because they get together and bitch about conspiracies and all sorts of other shite rather than looking inwardly at their own failings. When you do speak to them about football they always seem to take it as an opportunity to take a snipe at Liverpool, the bitterness always seems to be there with all of them family and friends. I mostly laugh as it's so pathetic and I'm actually too kind to them because I have at least ten times the material to have a go back at them if I was petty enough. A couple of examples - we've sold out as a club!, then another one was taking the piss out of one of our keepers Karius for his performance in the 2018 final - the comment was made in 2019 when we were the current European cup holders! Fancy that lot having the nerve to talk about our keepers when they have that balloon in their nets.
 ;D

And that brings me onto to this incredible and childish blind spot that they have where they don't even acknowledge we've even won anything in the past few years and also that Klopp has built this incredible team through sheer hard work and single mindedness. In fact when you talk to them, you'd think that he isn't even our manager - they can't even bring themselves to say his name, again, pathetic. Recently this was brought into sharp contrast for me when I was out with a few mates and one of the blues was talking to one of the lads who was a United fan and he started complimenting them and their choice of manager, it was  proper cringeworthy suckholing stuff, whereas he talks to me about Liverpool like a gobshite. Made me want to vomit and I just thought, right I'm just going to start taking the piss out of this lot from now on.

In reality however they are too irrelevant to even do that, last year I went to my sisters to watch the Champions League final and had a great night on the ale and then we made our way into town on the Sunday to watch the parade of the other two cups that we'd won. My phone was buzzing with messages from bitters and you know what, I never even opened them because I was too busy celebrating in town. So I guess that is the main reason why I don't or rarely engage them on football topics as they don't have anything of value to say and they are unable to comment on Liverpool in an objective way.

I'm not sure why them getting relegated would be bad for the City and it might actually do their fans some good as they can get it over with and stop fretting about it as the last few years can't have been healthy for them. As a club I'm fairly ambivalent towards them, as I've said they are pretty irrelevant nowadays and not really a rival but the derby is just horrible now. I'd actually like to see the back of it now and for that reason alone I wouldn't mind seeing them relegated. It's a shame because the derby used to be one of my favourite fixtures but I don't think we'll see those times again.     
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27510 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=422136213089173                          planning a night out on 28 may
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27511 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
My family are all reds with the exception of 3 blues. 1 of them loathes the reds and will never hear a good word said about us, just pure hatred. The other two just love Everton and can talk football all day without any sort of bitterness.

I want them to go down and I wont miss them, it might actually do them good.

🌳
