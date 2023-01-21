I'm really sorry, but I can't go with that.



I'm tired of hearing about Blues who "are sound, just don't talk football with them". If you can't talk football with them, then they're not sound. I'm sick of treading on eggshells around such Blues, cause people are afraid to set them off.



It's one of the reasons they're in this mess. There are actually loads of good Blues, who have effectively been cowed into silence by their own lunatic fringe; still more who act more or less normal - until they pass the wooden gates and become feral douchebags.



The whole fanbase is contaminated. My dad was a Blue, and a decent enough fella who couldn't stand the nonsense being spouted in the 80s from the likes of Jimmy Hill, who seemed to think Liverpool should just let another club have a turn at the title. He was always of the mind that the best club should win it. But by the 90s, even he would grumble about how Heysel ruined Everton and their ambitions.



Everton fans have to take responsibility for their own actions. If you can't have a sensible discussion with them, then they're not sensible. That's really the end of it.



I'm on the same page here, my family is split down the middle red/blues and are mainly scousers plus I have many blue mates most of which I cannot talk to about football. There is never any respect for Liverpool and what the team has have achieved in recent years through fair means, 'doping' is often inferred even amongst the 'sensible' one's because they get together and bitch about conspiracies and all sorts of other shite rather than looking inwardly at their own failings. When you do speak to them about football they always seem to take it as an opportunity to take a snipe at Liverpool, the bitterness always seems to be there with all of them family and friends. I mostly laugh as it's so pathetic and I'm actually too kind to them because I have at least ten times the material to have a go back at them if I was petty enough. A couple of examples - we've sold out as a club!, then another one was taking the piss out of one of our keepers Karius for his performance in the 2018 final - the comment was made in 2019 when we were the current European cup holders! Fancy that lot having the nerve to talk about our keepers when they have that balloon in their nets.And that brings me onto to this incredible and childish blind spot that they have where they don't even acknowledge we've even won anything in the past few years and also that Klopp has built this incredible team through sheer hard work and single mindedness. In fact when you talk to them, you'd think that he isn't even our manager - they can't even bring themselves to say his name, again, pathetic. Recently this was brought into sharp contrast for me when I was out with a few mates and one of the blues was talking to one of the lads who was a United fan and he started complimenting them and their choice of manager, it was proper cringeworthy suckholing stuff, whereas he talks to me about Liverpool like a gobshite. Made me want to vomit and I just thought, right I'm just going to start taking the piss out of this lot from now on.In reality however they are too irrelevant to even do that, last year I went to my sisters to watch the Champions League final and had a great night on the ale and then we made our way into town on the Sunday to watch the parade of the other two cups that we'd won. My phone was buzzing with messages from bitters and you know what, I never even opened them because I was too busy celebrating in town. So I guess that is the main reason why I don't or rarely engage them on football topics as they don't have anything of value to say and they are unable to comment on Liverpool in an objective way.I'm not sure why them getting relegated would be bad for the City and it might actually do their fans some good as they can get it over with and stop fretting about it as the last few years can't have been healthy for them. As a club I'm fairly ambivalent towards them, as I've said they are pretty irrelevant nowadays and not really a rival but the derby is just horrible now. I'd actually like to see the back of it now and for that reason alone I wouldn't mind seeing them relegated. It's a shame because the derby used to be one of my favourite fixtures but I don't think we'll see those times again.