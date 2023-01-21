all 3 of the bottom 3 on 21 pts from 25 games.



After tomorrow, Southampton and Bournemouth will also have a game in hand. Absolute must not lose scenario for Everton.Looking at the difficulties of the respective schedules, it looks like Man Utd and Brighton will have a massive say in who goes down.Bournemouth play six more matches against teams in the top half (Liverpool, Fulham, Brighton, Spurs, Chelsea and Man Utd). But only one of those is away (Spurs). Leeds also play six more matches against teams in the top half (Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Fulham, Man City, Spurs). Three of those are away (Arsenal, Fulham, Man City)Southampton have nine more fixtures against sides in the top half (Man Utd, Brentford, Spurs, Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, Liverpool). Four of which are away (Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton). Everton play eight more fixtures against sides in the top half (Brentford, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton, Man City). Three of those are away (Chelsea, Man Utd, Brighton).