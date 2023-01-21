« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 683 684 685 686 687 [688]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1596545 times)

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27480 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:20 pm
Southampton beat Leicester, these are fucked.
Amazingly, they arent. I just dont get the relegation fight. Everton seem to lose all the fucking time and yet theres still somehow two teams below them. Its not like theyve got a long climb out of the bottom three.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,166
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27481 on: Today at 07:43:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:30:26 pm
all 3 of the bottom 3 on 21 pts from 25 games.

People would have you believe Bournemouth and Southampton are already down as well. Everton in just as much trouble. Both of those sides bought a couple of players in January and will fight tooth and nail. Everton just look stale every time they play and can't score.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,136
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27482 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:42:36 pm
Amazingly, they arent. I just dont get the relegation fight. Everton seem to lose all the fucking time and yet theres still somehow two teams below them. Its not like theyve got a long climb out of the bottom three.

It is how teams at the bottom of the table operate. They all lose pretty much all the time. Everton got 6 points from Dyche's first home game and then the Coleman fluke. That should have been enough to get them to safety.

It hasn't. If they lose against Forest it is hard to see where their next point comes from.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27483 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.

Only if they beat Forest tomorrow. If they lose, today's results have been awful for them ...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,100
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27484 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
All the pressure on these tomorrow. Even a draw won't do them.

I think their players are on the verge of giving up. A bad result tomorrow and they just might. I'm not sure they've got anything left to give.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,638
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27485 on: Today at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:30:26 pm
all 3 of the bottom 3 on 21 pts from 25 games.

After tomorrow, Southampton and Bournemouth will also have a game in hand. Absolute must not lose scenario for Everton.

Looking at the difficulties of the respective schedules, it looks like Man Utd and Brighton will have a massive say in who goes down.

Bournemouth play six more matches against teams in the top half (Liverpool, Fulham, Brighton, Spurs, Chelsea and Man Utd). But only one of those is away (Spurs). Leeds also play six more matches against teams in the top half (Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Fulham, Man City, Spurs). Three of those are away (Arsenal, Fulham, Man City)

Southampton have nine more fixtures against sides in the top half (Man Utd, Brentford, Spurs, Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, Liverpool). Four of which are away (Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton). Everton play eight more fixtures against sides in the top half (Brentford, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton, Man City). Three of those are away (Chelsea, Man Utd, Brighton).
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27486 on: Today at 08:20:38 pm »
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,787
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27487 on: Today at 08:40:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:38 pm
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D
There's usually one team that are a cert to drop and it's likely to be Bournemouth, well probably anyway. So our brethren will be hoping we smash Bournemouth next week.
One of those dilemnas we all face at times.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,409
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27488 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
Everton's next 5...

Forest (A)
Brentford (H)
Chelsea (A)
Spurs (H)
United (A)

The Forest game is huge for them as not sure I see them getting anything out the other 4.
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27489 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:42:37 pm
Everton's next 5...

Forest (A)
Brentford (H)
Chelsea (A)
Spurs (H)
United (A)

The Forest game is huge for them as not sure I see them getting anything out the other 4.

One of those 4 is Spurs though!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,409
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27490 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 08:49:52 pm
One of those 4 is Spurs though!

I'll accept them getting beat by Forest but beating Spurs and a draw against United :D
Logged

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27491 on: Today at 09:03:07 pm »
I can see them getting out of it, another giddy pitch invasion beckons.

However, if they lose their next 2 games.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:06 pm by Lotus Eater »
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27492 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm »
Premier League's lowest scorers since start of November

Team                  Goals
Nottingham Forest   10
Southampton            9
Crystal Palace            8
Chelsea                    7
Everton                    6
Logged

Offline The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27493 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm »
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27494 on: Today at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Today at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

^^^THIS^^^
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27495 on: Today at 09:36:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:38 pm
I thought Bournemouth were dead and buried.

And Southampton.

But theyre both level with the Ev.  Funny eh? ;D

Bournemouth and Southampton are actually looking much better than Everton at the moment. Bournemouth were very unlucky not to get a point at Arsenal today, and Southampton managed to beat Leicester, despite missing a penalty.

If they lose tomorrow, I can't see Everton avoiding relegation. Their fixture list looks absolutely terrible, and they are the worst attacking team in the league. They are fucked ...
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27496 on: Today at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Today at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.

This. The only thing I worry about is the stadium remaining a shell and a blight on the city.

Otherwise these can fucked and cease to exist for all I care.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27497 on: Today at 09:43:57 pm »
Let hope they go down and stay down, something like a Coventry City or Portsmouth and end up in League 3 eventually.

Disgusting bitter obsessed fanbase.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,128
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27498 on: Today at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Today at 09:09:07 pm
I want them relegated despite coming from a mixed red/blue family.

I cant forgive them for licking the Mancs arses (Buffets at the Brick - probably again tomorrow).
You look after your own and dont help those who treat you as useful idiots. The Mancs despise them.

You dont weaponise a tragedy (Heysel) to cover up your own clubs failings. You dont sing the Mancs vile songs & chants.

I now have relatives who I can no longer talk football with due to their toxicity towards
anything red or associated with Liverpool FC.

They are a parasite living off the attention given to the City due to our successes and
global profile.

I hope they go down and we never have to play them for the foreseeable future.
Agree about how they have become but I dont want them to go down. Got a little niece who would be devastated. Her dad is sound but we cant talk about football hes so bitter but still remember the 70sand80s. Scousers together cant let that go despite their buffets in the brick as sickening as it is
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,409
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27499 on: Today at 10:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:38:17 pm
This. The only thing I worry about is the stadium remaining a shell and a blight on the city.

Genuinely, it's so far down that stretch of dock that it's the last bit of land which would likely be developed anyway. The rest will be done regardless and it won't end up being some eyesore in the middle of a load of new devs.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,787
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27500 on: Today at 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 10:56:07 pm
Agree about how they have become but I dont want them to go down. Got a little niece who would be devastated. Her dad is sound but we cant talk about football hes so bitter but still remember the 70sand80s. Scousers together cant let that go despite their buffets in the brick as sickening as it is
It's a tough one Albie. I keep saying to my lad and my two daughters BF's that my heart say's I mustn't want them to go down. And I don't expect people on here to understand that. But every time they play my head wants them to get beat and I'm taking enormous joy when they do and their demise edges closer.
Timbo's Goals is in the same position as you.
I'm also a bit fortunate as I have a really sensible bluenose brother-in-law and when I text him recently after one defeat his reply was " I just want these c*nts to go down and start again".
They really are an unusual bunch though, it's extremely hard to give a fuck about them when you feel despised by them on a sporting level.
I don't think it's something that we'll face, the fuckers will survive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 683 684 685 686 687 [688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 