Well results went their way today.



I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.



Nightmare.



Wolves won and Saints currently winning. Neither of those are/would be good results for them.Bournemouth throwing it away was a shame but I feel they're resigned to go down anyway. Good news is more than one team goes!If Forest beat them tomorrow then oh boy. Last year they did pull off some good results at home against the better sides, some of whom they still have to play, they also had Richarlison and a fitter Calvert Lewin (plus a better first half of the season under Rafa) and this year they've just got none of that. I'd worry a bit about Leeds, however.That final day scenario you mention could genuinely happen. Knowing this season we'd probably concede in the last minute while Everton squirm their way out of itI think as long as it's early March, if the bottom two could change managers they still stand a bit of a chance ... AND I WOULD LOVE IT IF THESE c*nts WENT DOWN, I WOULD LOVE IT!!!