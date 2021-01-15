« previous next »
Arsenal have now beaten Everton 100 times. No other team In English football has lost 100 times to the same opponent.
Dont think we ll be beating them next season.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:44:47 am
Arsenal have now beaten Everton 100 times. No other team In English football has lost 100 times to the same opponent.
Dont think we ll be beating them next season.

Another Everton first. :lmao
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:46:32 am
Another Everton first. :lmao
Do they get a trophy for that?
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:42:01 am
Do they get a trophy for that?

The cuckoo clock gets a new coat of gloss.
How many hilarious new Everton firsts have we had over the last few years, i've lost count, & what they are? :lmao
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:34 pm
Won't happen.
It has to return to being a dock. That was the agreement.

See, this is what intrigues me. From what I can see, Everton aren't just flirting with relegation here. They're essentially flirting with a financial shit storm that would likely spell the end of their club for the foreseeable. Make no mistake, if this lot go down, they're not just dropping divisions. They're walking into an enforced downsizing that could potentially take them decades to recover from. Forget about bouncing back like Villa/Newcastle/Fulham. You can even forget about yo-yoing like Watford/Nowich/West Brom. If they go, it'll be more like Forest 99, Leeds 04, Blackburn 12.

What intrigues me even further is the fact that there seems to be a lack of discussion in the media around what actually awaits Everton if/when they go. 
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
It's looking like they won't even be able to afford that so I'm assuming some other arrangement would have to be made.

Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:02 am
Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies

If its good quality steel surely we could get it in the cheap to fill in the corners around Anfield? ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:05:44 am
If its good quality steel surely we could get it in the cheap to fill in the corners around Anfield? ;D
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:21:49 am
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.
Bravo!  :lmao
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:21:49 am
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.

 ;D
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Almost the only thing they do remember is LFC, their own club is a minor side point to that obsession at this point, everything about their club is framed in context relative to us.

They're parasites at this point. Their only claim to fame is being "the other club from Liverpool" - a name most of them cant even say without sounding like they're hacking up a furball.

I'll be glad to see the back of them. I fear even in the lower divisions they will be resentful, bitter and obsessed with all things LFC. They don't know how to support their own club.
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

No, not anymore. As others have said, it's become far too toxic. They've ruined what was once a friendly derby. Started in the mid-90s' and it's just got worse from there. I wouldn't miss them one bit.
Quote
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says playing against Manchester United is 'the derby' for him

Feel like that's gonna rattle a few blue cages.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:02 am
Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies

Terrys Timber are well pissed off
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

I won't be happy that they go, its good for the City to have two PL sides and I know/have known loads of sound Blues, but the Derby is horrible and toxic these days, the friendlieness has gone, they're fucking horrible. When they go, they will go big style, it'll be at least on a par with Leeds, could even be worse and a full on League 2 drop.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:12 pm
Terrys Timber are well pissed off
They have their eyes on expanding their wood yard onto the BMD
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:37 pm
They have their eyes on expanding their wood yard onto the BMD

They had first dibs on Goodison
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

Im happy for them to feel the severe pain of being relegated, but only if it were to be guaranteed that they come straight back up. Too many family members and friends who I wouldnt want to see suffering for too long.
Should they be relegated, their "last" season at Goodison Park would be in The Championship. Probably another first. Or is that last.  ;D

That is of course provided BMD gets finished.
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?
I'm not from the City, started following Liverpool around 77/78, back in the 1980s I always used to look out for Everton results and were glad when they won  as long as it didn't affect Liverpool.

I was even pleased when they won the league under Kendall in 1985 and 1987.

Something has changed though, what used to be "The Friendly Derby" where fans stood and watched side by side, remember the non-segregated Cup finals, is now as toxic as the rest of them.

I hope they go down and never come back, I accept people from Liverpool may feel different about them but I want them gone
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:44:47 am
Arsenal have now beaten Everton 100 times. No other team In English football has lost 100 times to the same opponent.
Dont think we ll be beating them next season.
Liverpool have beaten them 124 times, assume you mean league games
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 01:01:09 pm
Feel like that's gonna rattle a few blue cages.

They're not happy. Ignorant German redshite!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:42:15 pm
I'm not from the City, started following Liverpool around 77/78, back in the 1980s I always used to look out for Everton results and were glad when they won  as long as it didn't affect Liverpool.

I was even pleased when they won the league under Kendall in 1985 and 1987.

Something has changed though, what used to be "The Friendly Derby" where fans stood and watched side by side, remember the non-segregated Cup finals, is now as toxic as the rest of them.

I hope they go down and never come back, I accept people from Liverpool may feel different about them but I want them gone

Even as someone who was born & bred in Liverpool I had no problems with them being title winners in 85 & 87. Aside from the usual banter there was a lot of mutual respect back them for both clubs, & I think most of us were proud that Merseyside stood tall in the footballing sense, even if the Thatcher government was doing its best to bring us to our knees. Really sad that no longer exists. I for one won't be sorry if they go down. Its what they deserve.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:42:15 pm
I'm not from the City, started following Liverpool around 77/78, back in the 1980s I always used to look out for Everton results and were glad when they won  as long as it didn't affect Liverpool.

I was even pleased when they won the league under Kendall in 1985 and 1987.

Something has changed though, what used to be "The Friendly Derby" where fans stood and watched side by side, remember the non-segregated Cup finals, is now as toxic as the rest of them.

I hope they go down and never come back, I accept people from Liverpool may feel different about them but I want them gone
I'm born and bred in Liverpool, and I'm with you 100% there.

They killed something unique, and that's unforgivable. They are just as Anti-Scouse now as any bitter Manc.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:11:43 pm
I'm born and bred in Liverpool, and I'm with you 100% there.

They killed something unique, and that's unforgivable. They are just as Anti-Scouse now as any bitter Manc.

As bad as it is, their bitterness and vitriol wouldn't even seem quite so bad if didn't result in them cozying up to the manc clubs that loudly voice their hatred of scousers at every opportunity, just because those are sides that have been in a position to deny us trophies.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:56:17 pm
As bad as it is, their bitterness and vitriol wouldn't even seem quite so bad if didn't result in them cozying up to the manc clubs that loudly voice their hatred of scousers at every opportunity, just because those are sides that have been in a position to deny us trophies.
Agreed. Morphing into Mancunians like they have is shameful. Scouse loyalty always meant so much. We've often been a City with its back against the wall, and we've usually stood shoulder to shoulder with each other when it mattered. Now, they will betray their own City, their friends, their neighbours, their work colleagues as well as Red family members and cozy up to people from outside who despise our city and those who live here. They are a disgrace.
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.
If they beat Forest tomorrow its been a good weekend for them and no mistake. If they lose? Not good
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:45:35 am
See, this is what intrigues me. From what I can see, Everton aren't just flirting with relegation here. They're essentially flirting with a financial shit storm that would likely spell the end of their club for the foreseeable. Make no mistake, if this lot go down, they're not just dropping divisions. They're walking into an enforced downsizing that could potentially take them decades to recover from. Forget about bouncing back like Villa/Newcastle/Fulham. You can even forget about yo-yoing like Watford/Nowich/West Brom. If they go, it'll be more like Forest 99, Leeds 04, Blackburn 12.

What intrigues me even further is the fact that there seems to be a lack of discussion in the media around what actually awaits Everton if/when they go.
Totally agree. I'd even put money on them getting relegated to League 1 like Sunderland.
Lose to Forest tomorrow, before our match, and they will remain in the bottom 3 with a game more played than all those in the bottom 7 positions.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.


You were saying ? ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.

Wolves won and Saints currently winning. Neither of those are/would be good results for them.

Bournemouth throwing it away was a shame but I feel they're resigned to go down anyway. Good news is more than one team goes!

If Forest beat them tomorrow then oh boy. Last year they did pull off some good results at home against the better sides, some of whom they still have to play, they also had Richarlison and a fitter Calvert Lewin (plus a better first half of the season under Rafa) and this year they've just got none of that. I'd worry a bit about Leeds, however.

That final day scenario you mention could genuinely happen. Knowing this season we'd probably concede in the last minute while Everton squirm their way out of it  ;D

I think as long as it's early March, if the bottom two could change managers they still stand a bit of a chance ... AND I WOULD LOVE IT IF THESE c*nts WENT DOWN, I WOULD LOVE IT!!!
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:53:35 pm
Totally agree. I'd even put money on them getting relegated to League 1 like Sunderland.
Be lovely to hear the boos ringing out after a result like Sunderland had at home today.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:40:20 pm
Well results went their way today.

I have a horrible feeling well go into the Southampton game needing a result to get top four and us winning may keep them up.

Nightmare.

I think the issue is that you are looking at it from our perspective. A perspective born from having to win every game.

Teams at the bottom rarely win games or even get a point. If you look at the fixtures then Bournemouth, Leeds and Wolves had games in which they shouldn't have had any real chance of getting points.

For it to be a good weekend they need the teams around them to get zero points.

 
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:10:00 pm
Wolves won and Saints currently winning. Neither of those are/would be good results for them.

Bournemouth throwing it away was a shame but I feel they're resigned to go down anyway. Good news is more than one team goes!

If Forest beat them tomorrow then oh boy. Last year they did pull off some good results at home against the better sides, some of whom they still have to play, they also had Richarlison and a fitter Calvert Lewin (plus a better first half of the season under Rafa) and this year they've just got none of that. I'd worry a bit about Leeds, however.

That final day scenario you mention could genuinely happen. Knowing this season we'd probably concede in the last minute while Everton squirm their way out of it  ;D

I think as long as it's early March, if the bottom two could change managers they still stand a bit of a chance ... AND I WOULD LOVE IT IF THESE c*nts WENT DOWN, I WOULD LOVE IT!!!

The likes if West Ham and Palace seem determined to flirt with relegation as well so even though Wolves won and Southampton have time to throw it away there seems to some sort of group hysteria breaking out in the bottom six - a St Vitus dance of mediocrity.
