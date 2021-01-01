Won't happen.

It has to return to being a dock. That was the agreement.



See, this is what intrigues me. From what I can see, Everton aren't just flirting with relegation here. They're essentially flirting with a financial shit storm that would likely spell the end of their club for the foreseeable. Make no mistake, if this lot go down, they're not just dropping divisions. They're walking into an enforced downsizing that could potentially take them decades to recover from. Forget about bouncing back like Villa/Newcastle/Fulham. You can even forget about yo-yoing like Watford/Nowich/West Brom. If they go, it'll be more like Forest 99, Leeds 04, Blackburn 12.What intrigues me even further is the fact that there seems to be a lack of discussion in the media around what actually awaits Everton if/when they go.