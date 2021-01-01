« previous next »
Arsenal have now beaten Everton 100 times. No other team In English football has lost 100 times to the same opponent.
Dont think we ll be beating them next season.
Arsenal have now beaten Everton 100 times. No other team In English football has lost 100 times to the same opponent.
Dont think we ll be beating them next season.

Another Everton first. :lmao
Another Everton first. :lmao
Do they get a trophy for that?
Do they get a trophy for that?

The cuckoo clock gets a new coat of gloss.
How many hilarious new Everton firsts have we had over the last few years, i've lost count, & what they are? :lmao
Won't happen.
It has to return to being a dock. That was the agreement.

See, this is what intrigues me. From what I can see, Everton aren't just flirting with relegation here. They're essentially flirting with a financial shit storm that would likely spell the end of their club for the foreseeable. Make no mistake, if this lot go down, they're not just dropping divisions. They're walking into an enforced downsizing that could potentially take them decades to recover from. Forget about bouncing back like Villa/Newcastle/Fulham. You can even forget about yo-yoing like Watford/Nowich/West Brom. If they go, it'll be more like Forest 99, Leeds 04, Blackburn 12.

What intrigues me even further is the fact that there seems to be a lack of discussion in the media around what actually awaits Everton if/when they go. 
It's looking like they won't even be able to afford that so I'm assuming some other arrangement would have to be made.

Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies
Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies

If its good quality steel surely we could get it in the cheap to fill in the corners around Anfield? ;D
If its good quality steel surely we could get it in the cheap to fill in the corners around Anfield? ;D
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.
Bravo!  :lmao
It's Blueshite steel, so it would celebrate getting that corner at Anfield.

 ;D
Almost the only thing they do remember is LFC, their own club is a minor side point to that obsession at this point, everything about their club is framed in context relative to us.

They're parasites at this point. Their only claim to fame is being "the other club from Liverpool" - a name most of them cant even say without sounding like they're hacking up a furball.

I'll be glad to see the back of them. I fear even in the lower divisions they will be resentful, bitter and obsessed with all things LFC. They don't know how to support their own club.
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

No, not anymore. As others have said, it's become far too toxic. They've ruined what was once a friendly derby. Started in the mid-90s' and it's just got worse from there. I wouldn't miss them one bit.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says playing against Manchester United is 'the derby' for him

Feel like that's gonna rattle a few blue cages.
Peel will have a filled in dock, and Nortons will get to scrap the steel for readies

Terrys Timber are well pissed off
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

I won't be happy that they go, its good for the City to have two PL sides and I know/have known loads of sound Blues, but the Derby is horrible and toxic these days, the friendlieness has gone, they're fucking horrible. When they go, they will go big style, it'll be at least on a par with Leeds, could even be worse and a full on League 2 drop.
Terrys Timber are well pissed off
They have their eyes on expanding their wood yard onto the BMD
They have their eyes on expanding their wood yard onto the BMD

They had first dibs on Goodison
But will you's really be happy if / when they go down?  Won't you miss the derby games?

Im happy for them to feel the severe pain of being relegated, but only if it were to be guaranteed that they come straight back up. Too many family members and friends who I wouldnt want to see suffering for too long.
Should they be relegated, their "last" season at Goodison Park would be in The Championship. Probably another first. Or is that last.  ;D

That is of course provided BMD gets finished.
