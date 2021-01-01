« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Redsnappa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27400 on: Today at 01:31:13 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
ground share, just like Chippy Tits wanted.

I'm not sure that's the one he had in mind, but it's looking increasingly possible.  8)
Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27401 on: Today at 01:34:49 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Tranmere could take it on. They're looking for a new stadium & it's a stone's throw from the Wirral  ;D

Speaking of which, Tranmere have submitted plans for a new stadium at the old Bidston Dock
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-61792280
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27402 on: Today at 08:11:34 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:34:49 am
Speaking of which, Tranmere have submitted plans for a new stadium at the old Bidston Dock
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-61792280

Be funny as fuck if Tranmere get a new ground before this lot ;D

Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm
They have to return the dock to it's original state if stadium not built. Goosed either way.

Peels plan all along? Get these fuckwits to fill the dock in and they develop it?  The shit works aren't an issue, as by the Ship Canal under the Barton Bridge, the shit works there used to stink, especially on a Monday after the Mancs had dumped their sunday roasts, but they were sorted so that you can't smell a thing anymore and housing estates with £400k houses have been built right next to it. Not sure if there are plans to develop the city further in that direction?
Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27403 on: Today at 08:39:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:34 am
Be funny as fuck if Tranmere get a new ground before this lot ;D

 

Wouldn't surprise me, Tranmere are more competently run than these lot are. ;D
So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27404 on: Today at 09:01:38 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:39:33 am
Wouldn't surprise me, Tranmere are more competently run than these lot are. ;D

Just think how much more competent they would be if they replaced Lil Miss Dynamite with Mark Palios.

Food for thought Bill who, by the way Toffeeweb have now decided is a closet RS.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27405 on: Today at 09:22:04 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:39:33 am
Wouldn't surprise me, Tranmere are more competently run than these lot are. ;D
I think Everton are run fantastically well. Other clubs always ask what the Everton board would do, because they always get it right. I have every confidence in them.
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27406 on: Today at 09:35:56 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:04:27 pm
And we have 10 weeks of praying to the football gods to look forward to. 🙏

Indeed. My one worry is that if they can scrape transfer funds together for summer that Dyche can actually improve the squad, but it's so bereft of quality there may be too many holes to fill in. 

Plus, he'll be limited to players in the free to £12m range, when bog-standard goes for £25m minimum. He'll have to go for quantity over quality and pray he stumbles across a gem they can sell on.
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27407 on: Today at 09:37:11 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Tranmere could take it on. They're looking for a new stadium & it's a stone's throw from the Wirral  ;D

My bestie is a Tranmere fan. Trust me - they have no desire to move over this side :D
BarryCrocker

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27408 on: Today at 09:55:56 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Tranmere could take it on. They're looking for a new stadium & it's a stone's throw from the Wirral  ;D

Liverpool FC Women could fill it. I know it's a bit of a demotion from playing at Anfield.
Qston

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27409 on: Today at 10:28:00 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:39:33 am
Wouldn't surprise me, Tranmere are more competently run than these lot are. ;D

They most definitely are. Palios and his wife are extremely competent.

Mind you, you could look at most clubs and say they are better run than Everton
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27410 on: Today at 10:30:31 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm

Agent Sean.  ;D

If these go down, the Rodgers "How am I doing boss?" meme needs to have Brendan replaced with boyhood Red Dyche ;D
moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27411 on: Today at 10:50:28 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:30:31 am
If these go down, the Rodgers "How am I doing boss?" meme needs to have Brendan replaced with boyhood Red Dyche ;D





But it is ALL Rafas fault.
Redsnappa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27412 on: Today at 10:51:22 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:37:11 am
My bestie is a Tranmere fan. Trust me - they have no desire to move over this side :D

I bet.  ;D

My post was in jest ... if we think LFC Twitter is the pits, the Tranmere lot make it look vaguely sane on occasion  ;D
So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27413 on: Today at 10:52:26 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:28:00 am
They most definitely are. Palios and his wife are extremely competent.

Mind you, you could look at most clubs and say they are better run than Everton

The exception would be Peter Lims Valencia.
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27414 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:51:22 am
I bet.  ;D

My post was in jest ... if we think LFC Twitter is the pits, the Tranmere lot make it look vaguely sane on occasion  ;D

No worries, so was mine. Mostly at least. My mate's reaction to the suggestion can best be described as visceral.  8) ;D
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27415 on: Today at 12:22:45 pm
They will surely finish the stadium.  I think that's a given as long as Moshi can afford to do so - which he can, albeit most likely with usury loans.  As far as Moshi is concerned it will likely end up as one of those Grand Design episodes where he's filmed looking longingly at his creation having sold it at barely a break even point after a decade of stress.

I think Everton's fate will ultimately be decided by whoever buys them next.  For every good owner in English football there are a dozen or more bad owners so the odds aren't in their favour.  Moshi will surely just take the highest bid and if that happens to be vulture capitalists then so be it.

The lower divisions in England are littered with clubs that spent big on new stadiums and haven't come close to filling them for many years.  Derby, Coventry, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Bolton etc.
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27416 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:22:45 pm
They will surely finish the stadium.  I think that's a given as long as Moshi can afford to do so - which he can, albeit most likely with usury loans.  As far as Moshi is concerned it will likely end up as one of those Grand Design episodes where he's filmed looking longingly at his creation having sold it at barely a break even point after a decade of stress.

I think Everton's fate will ultimately be decided by whoever buys them next.  For every good owner in English football there are a dozen or more bad owners so the odds aren't in their favour.  Moshi will surely just take the highest bid and if that happens to be vulture capitalists then so be it.

The lower divisions in England are littered with clubs that spent big on new stadiums and haven't come close to filling them for many years.  Derby, Coventry, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Bolton etc.

There's absolutely nothing to suggest Moshiri can or will finish the stadium. He's been trying to secure funding for literally years.

And unless whoever buys them next is a sportswasher then I can't see Moshiri drumming up much interest. he owns something like 96% of the club through equity injections. Whatever happens, he's going to lose a ton of money when he sells up.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27417 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm
Unless they get someone stupid enough to put the money up then I just don't see how the Begging Bowl gets finished. We know Moshilad is daft, but surely he's not insane? Which he'd have to be to fund the entire thing himself.

Maybe he's so scared of being put in a headlock then lynched that he's just saying ''fuck it, build it anyway, I'll stump up.'' Imagine if he did, though. He'd be warned by the Shite's own security not to attend the stadium he bought and paid for in case he gets attacked by their own 'fans'.
kaesarsosei

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27418 on: Today at 01:59:38 pm
SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27419 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm
Begging Booooooo-l
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27420 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Tranmere could take it on. They're looking for a new stadium & it's a stone's throw from the Wirral  ;D

Well, we could use a new stadium for the Ladies team and the U-21's team ...
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27421 on: Today at 02:54:45 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:26:49 pm
There's absolutely nothing to suggest Moshiri can or will finish the stadium. He's been trying to secure funding for literally years.

And unless whoever buys them next is a sportswasher then I can't see Moshiri drumming up much interest. he owns something like 96% of the club through equity injections. Whatever happens, he's going to lose a ton of money when he sells up.
I only think he will finish the stadium because the cost of not finishing it will itself be expensive and he'll have nothing to show for it.  Taking out loans for hundreds of millions at 20%+ interest rate would be preferable for Moshiri to turning back.  He'll have to gamble on recouping the money by selling the club with a nice shiny stadium on its lists of assets.

I wouldn't loan him the money but then I'm not a high roller investor.
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27422 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm
Yeah, if Everton do get relegated they'd have to sell all their players to raise funds [who would want to buy any of their players is another issue] & they'd only be able to get in loans or sign players on a free, as their transfers were based on future tv revenue, they'd be fucked for ages, so can see them doing a Leeds or Sheffield Wednesday.

If they did manage to survive the initial hit and somehow managed to cobble together a usable squad from loans and frees that was able to get them to promotion, they would then have the problem that they wouldn't get a waiver for woodison like they currently get and the PL could refuse promotion due to an inadequate stadium.
Al 666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #27423 on: Today at 04:53:19 pm
Moshi La and Uncle Uzi sold 30% of Arsenal to buy Everton.

Imagine Everton getting relegated in the same season Arsenal win the League.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
