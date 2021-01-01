They will surely finish the stadium. I think that's a given as long as Moshi can afford to do so - which he can, albeit most likely with usury loans. As far as Moshi is concerned it will likely end up as one of those Grand Design episodes where he's filmed looking longingly at his creation having sold it at barely a break even point after a decade of stress.



I think Everton's fate will ultimately be decided by whoever buys them next. For every good owner in English football there are a dozen or more bad owners so the odds aren't in their favour. Moshi will surely just take the highest bid and if that happens to be vulture capitalists then so be it.



The lower divisions in England are littered with clubs that spent big on new stadiums and haven't come close to filling them for many years. Derby, Coventry, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Bolton etc.