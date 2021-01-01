« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1590367 times)

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27360 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:09:09 pm
I like that they studiously avoid mentioning the elephant in the room - Liverpool FC - in the entire 7 minutes of sanctimonious wailing. All the airshots of Goodison fail to show our ground just across the park, with us just about visible once with a Bramley Moore drone shot of the city from Wallasey.

The Bitter talking heads refer to Man Utd, City and Arsenal as successful clubs but we don't enter the equation. It's like we're the football version of Macbeth being described as the 'Scottish Play' by actors - as if their luck or their situation could get any worse if they happened to mention us.  ;D

Yes at some point someone says something like once the stadium is built we can start making similar revenue to Arsenal and Man Utd.I laughed out loud at his refusal to speak our name 😂
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27361 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:30:29 pm
Yeah, if Everton do get relegated they'd have to sell all their players to raise funds [who would want to buy any of their players is another issue] & they'd only be able to get in loans or sign players on a free, as their transfers were based on future tv revenue, they'd be fucked for ages, so can see them doing a Leeds or Sheffield Wednesday.
A couple of their potential sellable players (Mina and Doucourestop laughing) are also likely to leave on free transfers in the summer.
Logged
AHA!

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27362 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm »
Love how therere sweating on having the countrys best ground and a team in the championship, if they do go down this season then the inside fit out of the new goodison will be more a B&Q than the gilded palace of luxury they expect. Can see them offering major loss leader seats in order to get the place full, otherwise the slippery slope of expensive STs and low take up could lead to them losing a generation of fans . BOGOF will be their new motto . emere unum ut unum
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27363 on: Today at 03:26:02 pm »
Free iPhone with every half season Christmas special.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,860
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27364 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Image the acoustics of boos in this stadium, if it ever gets built that is...
Abooostics
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27365 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:18:51 pm
A couple of their potential sellable players (Mina and Doucourestop laughing) are also likely to leave on free transfers in the summer.
I've just looked up Mina. 95 games since August 2018, not sure how many were starts. 14 last season and 4 so far this season.
To put that into context, even bloody Keita's made 129 appearances in the same period.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27366 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Needs posting here...   :D


Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 09:09:33 pm
All competitions - terrifyingly bad


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,630
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27367 on: Today at 04:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:30:29 pm
Yeah, if Everton do get relegated they'd have to sell all their players to raise funds [who would want to buy any of their players is another issue] & they'd only be able to get in loans or sign players on a free, as their transfers were based on future tv revenue, they'd be fucked for ages, so can see them doing a Leeds or Sheffield Wednesday.

Likes of Pickford, Gray, DCL, Onana will be sold. Others like Coleman and Davies will probably stay on. They're probably going to try balance between selling and keeping some on. If they can't get out in one season, the Football League's FFP will destroy them
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,251
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27368 on: Today at 04:26:38 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 03:23:32 pm
Love how therere sweating on having the countrys best ground and a team in the championship, if they do go down this season then the inside fit out of the new goodison will be more a B&Q than the gilded palace of luxury they expect. Can see them offering major loss leader seats in order to get the place full, otherwise the slippery slope of expensive STs and low take up could lead to them losing a generation of fans . BOGOF will be their new motto . emere unum ut unum

As I've posted before, someone on here found the docs and the stadium is a proof of concept, they were paying for a certain amount of the build and then they wanted someone else to pay for the rest, they're totally fucked if they think anyone will do that for a Championship club.

I've said this a few weeks ago, they should have gone the same way as the City Of Manchester Commonwealth stadium (Now the Emptyhad) and had it built to a sensible capacity, but with an independent roof, so that building works could be done in the future to raise the capacity. Keeps the costs down and makes sense, but no, they'd rather try and get into a dick swinging contest with FC Big Stand

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,751
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27369 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:26:38 pm
As I've posted before, someone on here found the docs and the stadium is a proof of concept, they were paying for a certain amount of the build and then they wanted someone else to pay for the rest, they're totally fucked if they think anyone will do that for a Championship club.

I've said this a few weeks ago, they should have gone the same way as the City Of Manchester Commonwealth stadium (Now the Emptyhad) and had it built to a sensible capacity, but with an independent roof, so that building works could be done in the future to raise the capacity. Keeps the costs down and makes sense, but no, they'd rather try and get into a dick swinging contest with FC Big Stands
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27370 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Everton's goalscoring record this year (Dyche in bold)


0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Seems Sean is unable to ramp up their almost binary record

Their 'against' seems normal but, as you can see, it started off quite reasonable and is getting worse


1 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 2 0 2 0 2 4
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,263
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27371 on: Today at 04:47:23 pm »
I'm so conditioned to them never actually getting relegated that I can't bring myself to believe it might happen this season.  I've been hurt too many times before.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,251
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27372 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:44 pm
Everton's goalscoring record this year (Dyche in bold)


0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Seems Sean is unable to ramp up their almost binary record

Their 'against' seems normal but, as you can see, it started off quite reasonable and is getting worse


1 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 2 0 2 0 2 4

Translates are "Blue and white shite"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,469
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27373 on: Today at 04:50:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:26:12 pm
Likes of Pickford, Gray, DCL, Onana will be sold. Others like Coleman and Davies will probably stay on. They're probably going to try balance between selling and keeping some on. If they can't get out in one season, the Football League's FFP will destroy them

Pickford signed a new contract recently, so they get value in selling him, rather than letting him go on a free, Pickford will be gone if they stay up.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27374 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:30:29 pm
Yeah, if Everton do get relegated they'd have to sell all their players to raise funds [who would want to buy any of their players is another issue] & they'd only be able to get in loans or sign players on a free, as their transfers were based on future tv revenue, they'd be fucked for ages, so can see them doing a Leeds or Sheffield Wednesday.

And Usmanov will have first dibs on the parachute payments as well.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,073
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27375 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:26:38 pm
As I've posted before, someone on here found the docs and the stadium is a proof of concept, they were paying for a certain amount of the build and then they wanted someone else to pay for the rest, they're totally fucked if they think anyone will do that for a Championship club.

I've said this a few weeks ago, they should have gone the same way as the City Of Manchester Commonwealth stadium (Now the Emptyhad) and had it built to a sensible capacity, but with an independent roof, so that building works could be done in the future to raise the capacity. Keeps the costs down and makes sense, but no, they'd rather try and get into a dick swinging contest with FC Big Stand

At this rate, they'll ended up with a bare bones concrete bowl with the bare minimal cladding and roof, with 30,000 seats and the rest blocked off because health and safety won't allow them anymore. Then they'll brag about how they'll be able to finish it in stages over about 25 years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,073
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27376 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:50:48 pm
Pickford signed a new contract recently, so they get value in selling him, rather than letting him go on a free, Pickford will be gone if they stay up.

He'll definitely be gone if they go down.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27377 on: Today at 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:32:06 pm
Needs posting here...   :D

Rafa signing Gray's the only half decent goal threat they have.  ;D
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27378 on: Today at 06:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:56:26 pm
Rafa signing Gray's the only half decent goal threat they have.  ;D




Yet Rafa is the sole reason why they are in this mess apparently. I think they needed a scapegoatee .
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27379 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27380 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 03:02:40 pm
Yes at some point someone says something like once the stadium is built we can start making similar revenue to Arsenal and Man Utd.I laughed out loud at his refusal to speak our name 😂

The vocal version of Koeman's Xmas tree red decs and the blue and white traffic cones  ;D
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,469
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27381 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:32:06 pm
Needs posting here...   :D



Top scorer hasnt had a start under Dyche. Joint third top scorer is OG.

Worrying times.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,158
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27382 on: Today at 06:34:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:28:42 pm
And Usmanov will have first dibs on the parachute payments as well.

They owe that to the loan company. Next years TV money has been mortgaged. If they go down there wont be enough from TV and so the parachute payments will go to pay that off.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27383 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:47:23 pm
I'm so conditioned to them never actually getting relegated that I can't bring myself to believe it might happen this season.  I've been hurt too many times before.

Last time I thought they were getting relegated they'd just lost to Arsenal 4-0 funnily enough (in 98) but they blagged out of it on the last day that  next week.

I briefly got my hopes up last season the day Burnley came back to win at Watford which put Everton adrift but Chelsea (who kept them up in 98 by beating Bolton) phoned it in at Goodison the next day which proved crucial and then Rodgers's Leicester gifted them a win the next week. I always knew they'd scab out of it though.

I'm a bit more 50/50 on it but i'd lean more to another last day blag with them playing Bournemouth at home. They'd need to be down before then. Last day of the PL has been utter shit for us with the exception of Blackburn winning the league at Anfield and that Aguero goal. If they lose the next 2 I think they're done though but they could get 4-6 points.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:20 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,402
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27384 on: Today at 07:01:54 pm »


We are relegated. We are f***ing relegated
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27385 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:34:46 pm
They owe that to the loan company. Next years TV money has been mortgaged. If they go down there wont be enough from TV and so the parachute payments will go to pay that off.

Is it the British Virgin Isles loan company or the Chinese loan company though?

The plot thickens.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27386 on: Today at 07:45:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:34:46 pm
They owe that to the loan company. Next years TV money has been mortgaged. If they go down there wont be enough from TV and so the parachute payments will go to pay that off.




So what do they pay the wages with? Anyone that they can get off the payroll will be sold, anyone worth more than £1m will be up for sale the minute relegation is confirmed and the team starting v Rotherham in august will be chock full of unknowns. Worrying Times.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27387 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:45:18 pm



So what do they pay the wages with? Anyone that they can get off the payroll will be sold, anyone worth more than £1m will be up for sale the minute relegation is confirmed and the team starting v Rotherham in august will be chock full of unknowns. Worrying Times.

The following years TV money  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,251
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27388 on: Today at 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:03:50 pm
The following years TV money  ;D

Thruppence ha'penny?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27389 on: Today at 08:12:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:03:50 pm
The following years TV money  ;D

The parachute payment money is 55% of the tv money. As Everton have 90% wages to revenue, they might be in a tad bit of bother losing 45% of the tv money.  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • JFT96.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27390 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:44 pm
Everton's goalscoring record this year (Dyche in bold)


0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Seems Sean is unable to ramp up their almost binary record

Their 'against' seems normal but, as you can see, it started off quite reasonable and is getting worse


1 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 2 0 2 0 2 4


2 goals from open play since October I believe, one of those being Gray's against City (cracker to be fair to him) and the other was Coleman's fortunate one. I'm happy to be corrected on that, but I'm sure it is true.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,073
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27391 on: Today at 08:21:25 pm »
At the end of the day, whether they stay up or not is an amusing sideshow for us. Them going down is a huge relief for us as the derby as become so toxic, but if they cling on again then it's only a stay of execution. No club being so badly run can evade the drop forever, and there's no sign of any improvement.

They've got 10 weeks of sleepless nights to look forward to.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27392 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:12:23 pm
The parachute payment money is 55% of the tv money. As Everton have 90% wages to revenue, they might be in a tad bit of bother losing 45% of the tv money.  ;)


They could do 5yr bundles.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,934
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27393 on: Today at 09:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:21:25 pm
At the end of the day, whether they stay up or not is an amusing sideshow for us. Them going down is a huge relief for us as the derby as become so toxic, but if they cling on again then it's only a stay of execution. No club being so badly run can evade the drop forever, and there's no sign of any improvement.

They've got 10 weeks of sleepless nights to look forward to.
And we have 10 weeks of praying to the football gods to look forward to. 🙏
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27394 on: Today at 09:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:44 pm
Everton's goalscoring record this year (Dyche in bold)


0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Seems Sean is unable to ramp up their almost binary record

Their 'against' seems normal but, as you can see, it started off quite reasonable and is getting worse


1 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 2 0 2 0 2 4

A Tarkowski set piece and a Coleman fluke... they can't keep relying on that as their source of goals. If DCL can't get fit soon they're in big trouble - absolutely no quality in the final third without him.

18th place is between these, Forest and Leeds imo. That game on Sunday is as important for Forest as it is for Everton; Forest are awful away from home and, on paper, they don't have many "winnable" home games left so could easily be reeled in. Luckily they've shown already that they've got it in them to get results against the big teams at the City Ground so a few more of those would come in handy.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Up
« previous next »
 