I'm so conditioned to them never actually getting relegated that I can't bring myself to believe it might happen this season. I've been hurt too many times before.



Last time I thought they were getting relegated they'd just lost to Arsenal 4-0 funnily enough (in 98) but they blagged out of it on the last day that next week.I briefly got my hopes up last season the day Burnley came back to win at Watford which put Everton adrift but Chelsea (who kept them up in 98 by beating Bolton) phoned it in at Goodison the next day which proved crucial and then Rodgers's Leicester gifted them a win the next week. I always knew they'd scab out of it though.I'm a bit more 50/50 on it but i'd lean more to another last day blag with them playing Bournemouth at home. They'd need to be down before then. Last day of the PL has been utter shit for us with the exception of Blackburn winning the league at Anfield and that Aguero goal. If they lose the next 2 I think they're done though but they could get 4-6 points.