I feel as though teams down there normally have fewer than 21/22 points at this stage of the season? They normally pick up towards the end when it's life or death. So maybe closser to 40 points will be required for a change?



Took a look back at the last 5 or so seasons and 17th and 18th place generally have 20 to 25 points at this stage. Last season was the outlier with Norwich (18th) having 17 points.The difference this year is that 20th and 19th have more points than in most other seasons. I think the most comparable season recently was 2017/18. West Brom (20th) had 20 points and Bournemouth (10th) had 28 points. There was also 9 teams on 23 to 27 points after 25 games. End of the season and 34 points would have kept you up (Swansea in 18th had 33pts).This season is similar to 2107/18 in terms of points total and lots of teams being within 3-4 points of relegation zone. I suspect somewhere between 33 and 36 points would probably be the total that will keep a team up Means that Everton probably need a minimum of 12 points from 13 games to stand a chance of staying up. If they get close to 16 points in those remaining 13 games then I think they have a very good chance of staying up. Win 4 games draw 2 and lose 7 might be enough for them to scrape it again.