Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27320 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm »
I think Bournemouth and Southampton are toast. Then Everton are one of about 5-6 who could join them. They do not have a goalscorer and might pay the price.

It is shameful, given all the money they have spent, that they are down there. But thats where they deserve to be. Such a poorly run club.

I remember a friendlier time. If we were living in those days I would want them to stay up. But now? No way. Bitter, horrible outfit. Hopefully they go down and struggle for a few years out of sight.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27321 on: Today at 12:01:00 am »
Looking quite promising on FiveThirtyEight.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27322 on: Today at 12:15:59 am »
Finally I believe the bitter turd is going to be flushed down the pan. Sadly the Scouse camaraderie has been eroded by those of acidic vitriolic persuasion.  5 wins in 25 so far. They will need at least another 4 from 13 to have any chance of survival.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27323 on: Today at 12:17:38 am »
That Forest game looks another massive one now, Forest have the chance to create a gap and everyone else above Everton is playing better than them right now.
As for Bournemouth and Southampton, I'm thinking their fixtures are tough (as are Everton's) but Everton v Bournemoth and Southampton V Bournemouth stand out, I have a feeling Bournemouth will improve, let's see what Selles can do.
As for Everton 17 goals in 25 games is appalling and the legs on the defence appear to be failing now.
New manager bounce over, let's see what Sean the red can pull out of a hat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27324 on: Today at 12:34:57 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:15:59 am
Finally I believe the bitter turd is going to be flushed down the pan. Sadly the Scouse camaraderie has been eroded by those of acidic vitriolic persuasion.  5 wins in 25 so far. They will need at least another 4 from 13 to have any chance of survival.

Ped, of Toffee tv, thinks they need 5 wins.

Also, Everton have the lowest amount of goals scored (17) in the top 5 Leagues. Which includes the National League.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27325 on: Today at 01:07:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:34:57 am
Ped, of Toffee tv, thinks they need 5 wins.

Yea, that sounds about right, maybe 4 wins would do it? Wolves being safe and Bournemouth relegated will help them in the last 2 games,
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27326 on: Today at 02:55:05 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:07:41 am
Yea, that sounds about right, maybe 4 wins would do it? Wolves being safe and Bournemouth relegated will help them in the last 2 games,

Only if they find a goal scorer by then.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27327 on: Today at 03:52:55 am »
I'll only start to believe if they're like 5 points from safety with 3 games to go.

They have a bad habit doing just enough to avoid the drop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27328 on: Today at 04:05:12 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:52:55 am
I'll only start to believe if they're like 5 points from safety with 3 games to go.

They have a bad habit doing just enough to avoid the drop

Yeah, same. I don't want to get my hopes up just yet.


Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27329 on: Today at 05:32:06 am »
I still think the jammy twats will stay up by the skin of their teeth. Could really do with Leeds and Forest getting something from their games in hand to really put the pressure on.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27330 on: Today at 06:56:10 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Image the acoustics of boos in this stadium, if it ever gets built that is...

They go down and it'll be scrapped. They are fucked financially and the EFL will not protect them in the same way as the PL has done, they'll probably get a points deduction at some point for their finances and end up in league 1.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27331 on: Today at 07:22:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:34:57 am
Ped, of Toffee tv, thinks they need 5 wins.

Also, Everton have the lowest amount of goals scored (17) in the top 5 Leagues. Which includes the National League.

Another way of looking at it: they need another 10 points on the board before the last two games of the season to stand a fighting chance - anything less and I think the players will struggle to raise themselves.

Ten points from 11 games. Let's see how they do.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27332 on: Today at 07:25:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:56:10 am
They go down and it'll be scrapped. They are fucked financially and the EFL will not protect them in the same way as the PL has done, they'll probably get a points deduction at some point for their finances and end up in league 1.

But won't they incur severe penalty clauses if they pull the plug on the stadium?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27333 on: Today at 07:50:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm
Recent years 35 points has been enough, but Everton's, run in is

Forest, A
Brentford, H
Chelsea, A
Spurs, H
United, A
Fulham, H
Palace, A
Newcastle, H
Leicester, A
Brighton, A
City, H
Wolves, A
Bournemouth, H
Tough fixture list that for them. Hope they are destroyed and get relegated soon ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27334 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:25:05 am
But won't they incur severe penalty clauses if they pull the plug on the stadium?

Dunno, but they haven't got the money to build it now as a PL club, so as a Championship club it's never happening. They'll have to demolish and leave the dock filled in for Peel to use it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27335 on: Today at 08:08:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:50:31 am
Tough fixture list that for them. Hope they are destroyed and get relegated soon ;D

Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon. Would want them down before Bournemouth at home on the final day. Theyd win that I reckon.

City to relegate them at Goodison and they can all wear there its the taking part that counts t shirts would be nice.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27336 on: Today at 08:11:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon. Would want them down before Bournemouth at home on the final day. Theyd win that I reckon.

City to relegate them at Goodison and they can all wear there its the taking part that counts t shirts would be nice.

State City are in I can actually see Everton getting something from that game. Plus, I can see City throwing it just to spite us. ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27337 on: Today at 08:23:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon. Would want them down before Bournemouth at home on the final day. Theyd win that I reckon.

City to relegate them at Goodison and they can all wear there its the taking part that counts t shirts would be nice.

I wouldn't 'bet' on it. ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27338 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
I do get amused by their shouts of "should be charged with dereliction of duty" and "what they have done is nothing less than criminal".......let me just check the statutes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27339 on: Today at 08:58:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon. Would want them down before Bournemouth at home on the final day. Theyd win that I reckon.

City to relegate them at Goodison and they can all wear there its the taking part that counts t shirts would be nice.
"We're all having a party when City send us down"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27340 on: Today at 09:11:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon.

Toney has already said he is available for their 2-1 win over Everton.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27341 on: Today at 09:23:00 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
https://twitter.com/evertonstadium/status/1630616048817913876?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Best stadium ever


Free kick on the edge of the box, and Everton have six players back. Even their simulated team in their simulated stadium is crap.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27342 on: Today at 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:11:23 am
Toney has already said he is available for their 2-1 win over Everton.

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27343 on: Today at 09:31:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
I feel as though teams down there normally have fewer than 21/22 points at this stage of the season? They normally pick up towards the end when it's life or death. So maybe closser to 40 points will be required for a change?

Took a look back at the last 5 or so seasons and 17th and 18th place generally have 20 to 25 points at this stage.  Last season was the outlier with Norwich (18th) having 17 points.

The difference this year is that 20th and 19th have more points than in most other seasons. I think the most comparable season recently was 2017/18. West Brom (20th) had 20 points and Bournemouth (10th) had 28 points. There was also 9 teams on 23 to 27 points after 25 games. End of the season and 34 points would have kept you up (Swansea in 18th had 33pts).

This season is similar to 2107/18 in terms of points total and lots of teams being within 3-4 points of relegation zone. I suspect somewhere between 33 and 36 points would probably be the total that will keep a team up Means that Everton probably need a minimum of 12 points from 13 games to stand a chance of staying up. If they get close to 16 points in those remaining 13 games then I think they have a very good chance of staying up. Win 4 games draw 2 and lose 7 might be enough for them to scrape it again.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27344 on: Today at 09:34:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hopefully Toney will still be available for Brentford if they play soon. Would want them down before Bournemouth at home on the final day. Theyd win that I reckon.

City to relegate them at Goodison and they can all wear there its the taking part that counts t shirts would be nice.

Brentford without Toney battered us - admittedly we were shite that day, as shite as Everton to be Frank.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27345 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:51:47 am
I do get amused by their shouts of "should be charged with dereliction of duty" and "what they have done is nothing less than criminal".......let me just check the statutes.

Well money laundering is a criminal offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27346 on: Today at 09:55:53 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64805130

In my lifetime Ive never experienced Everton winning anything is my favourite line.
I think part of their problem is that because they had 3 or 4 good seasons in the 80s  they see themselves as a massive club. Deluded.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27347 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:55:53 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64805130

In my lifetime Ive never experienced Everton winning anything is my favourite line.
I think part of their problem is that because they had 3 or 4 good seasons in the 80s  they see themselves as a massive club. Deluded.

Historically they are big. Before the oil clubs came along, there was only ourselves, Arsenal and United with more titles. But they never experienced a period of sustained dominance #ifithadnthavebeenfortwoworldwars

As I've said, relegation would only be the start of their troubles. Assuming they don't immediately go bankrupt or get slapped with a points deduction for violating FFP, then the onus is on the club that has won nowt in almost 30 years to actually win promotion.

Anybody who thinks Everton will boss the Championship need to remind themselves of this lot's track record.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27348 on: Today at 10:43:21 am »
Think they are in deeper trouble than last year. Last year they had a bit of quality from Richarlison and Gordon in parts.

I dont think their fans are as worried which is bizarre.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27349 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:43:21 am
Think they are in deeper trouble than last year. Last year they had a bit of quality from Richarlison and Gordon in parts.

I dont think their fans are as worried which is bizarre.

The smart ones will be worried. The rest will be too blase about changing managers and how they escaped last year, thinking they just have to turn up for the home games.

 Many a team have sleep walked into relegation and Everton have no cards left to play this season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27350 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:18:04 am
Historically they are big. Before the oil clubs came along, there was only ourselves, Arsenal and United with more titles. But they never experienced a period of sustained dominance #ifithadnthavebeenfortwoworldwars

As I've said, relegation would only be the start of their troubles. Assuming they don't immediately go bankrupt or get slapped with a points deduction for violating FFP, then the onus is on the club that has won nowt in almost 30 years to actually win promotion.

Anybody who thinks Everton will boss the Championship need to remind themselves of this lot's track record.

The thing is they cling to being PL ever presents but for anyone under 40 they're just a club who've played awful football all your life, with an angry fanbase that boo a lot.

At least people remember fondly Keegan and Robson's Newcastle teams or the young Leeds side that reached CL semi. Everton don't offer anything to the league but shit football and booing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27351 on: Today at 12:13:35 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:43:21 am
Think they are in deeper trouble than last year. Last year they had a bit of quality from Richarlison and Gordon in parts.

I dont think their fans are as worried which is bizarre.

Calvert-Lewin was also available for part of the season too.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27352 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm »
It doesnt look good for Everton. Who do they have who can actually score? You need a bit of that if you want some points!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27353 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:13:35 pm
Calvert-Lewin was also available for part of the season too.



Wait, isn't he that model who's a part time footballer?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27354 on: Today at 01:18:06 pm »
Phil McNulty
@philmcnulty

As for Everton, it is beyond any sort of justification that  owner Farhad Moshiri, a hapless board led by chairman Bill Kenwright, and director of football Kevin Thelwell allowed the January transfer window to pass without adding a single player to a squad not fit for purpose.

An actual "journalist" wrote this
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27355 on: Today at 01:24:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:18:06 pm
Phil McNulty
@philmcnulty

As for Everton, it is beyond any sort of justification that  owner Farhad Moshiri, a hapless board led by chairman Bill Kenwright, and director of football Kevin Thelwell allowed the January transfer window to pass without adding a single player to a squad not fit for purpose.

An actual "journalist" wrote this
McNulty is a decent journalist apart from when he comments on Everton or us.
He is a blue and was at the Red Echo when all this boardroom bullshit began. Announcing Brazilian players just before season tickets sales closed only to then have them fail the medical.
