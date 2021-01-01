I think Bournemouth and Southampton are toast. Then Everton are one of about 5-6 who could join them. They do not have a goalscorer and might pay the price.



It is shameful, given all the money they have spent, that they are down there. But thats where they deserve to be. Such a poorly run club.



I remember a friendlier time. If we were living in those days I would want them to stay up. But now? No way. Bitter, horrible outfit. Hopefully they go down and struggle for a few years out of sight.