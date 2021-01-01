« previous next »
Reply #27320 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
I think Bournemouth and Southampton are toast. Then Everton are one of about 5-6 who could join them. They do not have a goalscorer and might pay the price.

It is shameful, given all the money they have spent, that they are down there. But thats where they deserve to be. Such a poorly run club.

I remember a friendlier time. If we were living in those days I would want them to stay up. But now? No way. Bitter, horrible outfit. Hopefully they go down and struggle for a few years out of sight.
Reply #27321 on: Today at 12:01:00 am
Looking quite promising on FiveThirtyEight.

Reply #27322 on: Today at 12:15:59 am
Finally I believe the bitter turd is going to be flushed down the pan. Sadly the Scouse camaraderie has been eroded by those of acidic vitriolic persuasion.  5 wins in 25 so far. They will need at least another 4 from 13 to have any chance of survival.
Reply #27323 on: Today at 12:17:38 am
That Forest game looks another massive one now, Forest have the chance to create a gap and everyone else above Everton is playing better than them right now.
As for Bournemouth and Southampton, I'm thinking their fixtures are tough (as are Everton's) but Everton v Bournemoth and Southampton V Bournemouth stand out, I have a feeling Bournemouth will improve, let's see what Selles can do.
As for Everton 17 goals in 25 games is appalling and the legs on the defence appear to be failing now.
New manager bounce over, let's see what Sean the red can pull out of a hat
Reply #27324 on: Today at 12:34:57 am
Finally I believe the bitter turd is going to be flushed down the pan. Sadly the Scouse camaraderie has been eroded by those of acidic vitriolic persuasion.  5 wins in 25 so far. They will need at least another 4 from 13 to have any chance of survival.

Ped, of Toffee tv, thinks they need 5 wins.

Also, Everton have the lowest amount of goals scored (17) in the top 5 Leagues. Which includes the National League.
Reply #27325 on: Today at 01:07:41 am
Ped, of Toffee tv, thinks they need 5 wins.

Yea, that sounds about right, maybe 4 wins would do it? Wolves being safe and Bournemouth relegated will help them in the last 2 games,
Reply #27326 on: Today at 02:55:05 am
Yea, that sounds about right, maybe 4 wins would do it? Wolves being safe and Bournemouth relegated will help them in the last 2 games,

Only if they find a goal scorer by then.
Reply #27327 on: Today at 03:52:55 am
I'll only start to believe if they're like 5 points from safety with 3 games to go.

They have a bad habit doing just enough to avoid the drop
Reply #27328 on: Today at 04:05:12 am
I'll only start to believe if they're like 5 points from safety with 3 games to go.

They have a bad habit doing just enough to avoid the drop

Yeah, same. I don't want to get my hopes up just yet.


