That Forest game looks another massive one now, Forest have the chance to create a gap and everyone else above Everton is playing better than them right now.
As for Bournemouth and Southampton, I'm thinking their fixtures are tough (as are Everton's) but Everton v Bournemoth and Southampton V Bournemouth stand out, I have a feeling Bournemouth will improve, let's see what Selles can do.
As for Everton 17 goals in 25 games is appalling and the legs on the defence appear to be failing now.
New manager bounce over, let's see what Sean the red can pull out of a hat