Some footie finance guy says apparently Everton Fan Tokens are being traded at record levels...are they back door funding the BMD with those proceeds?
There was a surge on the day Frank was sacked...
Fan tokens are just some cryptocurrency nonsense where you trade them to get stakes in minor decision-making around the club. It's basically pretend share-trading for pretend fans. If there was a surge after Frank left it's because the traders saw value in buying cheap Everton fan tokens, anticipating a rise in value should they stay up. Currently they are capped at 1/2 a million in value, valued at 58 cent per token, with roughly 900,000 available to trade. So, no chance of funding BMD with those amounts.