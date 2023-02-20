« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27120 on: Yesterday at 08:09:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 20, 2023, 08:04:06 pm
That would have been by far the best scenario for them, and certainly cheaper than the BMD nonsense. Had they acquired that school and those houses, they could have built the new Goodison using the New San Mames building model ...



The problem is they never had a pot to piss in until Moshiri turned up. They couldn't come up with the 30 million for Kings Dock (a prime location).  They tried to get the ground in Kirkby on the cheap and that fell down. They tried to piggyback on a groundshare with us for years which we were never interested in.

The finances were never there to rebuild Goodison. Once Moshiri came in the delusions of grandeur went through the roof and they wanted to make up for the Kings Dock fiasco.
harleydanger

  If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27121 on: Yesterday at 08:25:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:25:15 am
But you know what will happen, he will save them this year and next year, when they are 16th the fans will start moaning because they are not in the top 6, they will lose the derby and the the inevitable Dyche out stuff will start with some fantasy european manager being suggested to take them where they feel they deserve to be.
1/6 on


They then get the fantasy European manager, who proceeds to fuck off within 6 months to the first club in the CL that will have him
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27122 on: Yesterday at 08:30:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:25:15 am
But you know what will happen, he will save them this year and next year, when they are 16th the fans will start moaning because they are not in the top 6, they will lose the derby and the the inevitable Dyche out stuff will start with some fantasy european manager being suggested to take them where they feel they deserve to be.
1/6 on

At what point will the Bullens Wall speak though?
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27123 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:25:15 am
But you know what will happen, he will save them this year and next year, when they are 16th the fans will start moaning because they are not in the top 6, they will lose the derby and the the inevitable Dyche out stuff will start with some fantasy european manager being suggested to take them where they feel they deserve to be.
1/6 on

I doubt anyone will want Dyche and his shite football taking them into the new stadium but they'll want him to keep them in the PL for when they do move.

Then when they struggle under someone else they'll demand the next dogs of war salvation.
Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27124 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:25:15 am
But you know what will happen, he will save them this year and next year, when they are 16th the fans will start moaning because they are not in the top 6, they will lose the derby and the the inevitable Dyche out stuff will start with some fantasy european manager being suggested to take them where they feel they deserve to be.
1/6 on


A pic popped up on my FB yesterday of a group of Everton fans with a 'Dyche out' banner.
Greyfox

  Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27125 on: Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm »
Some footie finance guy says apparently Everton Fan Tokens are being traded at record levels...are they back door funding the BMD with those proceeds?

There was a surge on the day Frank was sacked...
Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27126 on: Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm »
What the hell is a fan token?
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27127 on: Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
What the hell is a fan token?
Some sort of NFT thing, I'm guessing? A way of praying upon people's hopes of wealth. WAGMI!
Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27128 on: Yesterday at 04:43:39 pm »
Are we sure they didn't mean Token Fans?
Black Bull Nova

  emo
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27129 on: Yesterday at 04:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm
What the hell is a fan token?


A bit like a token fan
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27130 on: Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm »
Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27131 on: Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm
NFTs

How do you trade No Fucking Trophies?
DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27132 on: Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm
Some footie finance guy says apparently Everton Fan Tokens are being traded at record levels...are they back door funding the BMD with those proceeds?

There was a surge on the day Frank was sacked...
Fan tokens are just some cryptocurrency nonsense where you trade them to get stakes in minor decision-making around the club. It's basically pretend share-trading for pretend fans. If there was a surge after Frank left it's because the traders saw value in buying cheap Everton fan tokens, anticipating a rise in value should they stay up. Currently they are capped at 1/2  a million in value, valued at 58 cent per token, with roughly 900,000 available to trade. So, no chance of funding BMD with those amounts.
RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27133 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
The gloating from the bitters today.... you'd swear they weren't in a relegation scrap.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27134 on: Today at 11:14:04 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:51:55 am
The gloating from the bitters today.... you'd swear they weren't in a relegation scrap.
Gloating when its a competition they've qualified for 3 times and played a total of 10 games. Including qualifiers.

As you say in a relegation scrap, for the second year on the bounce. Laughable really.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27135 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
The gloating is because of Don Carlo lad who bailed them as soon as Real came calling.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27136 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
Remember Elton Welsby who used to be on TV? 

https://twitter.com/WelsbyElton/status/1628145337108946944?s=20

Well Elton, the reason you couldn't do that is because you're about a whole matchday squad short
Tobelius

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27137 on: Today at 11:57:35 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:51:55 am
The gloating from the bitters today.... you'd swear they weren't in a relegation scrap.

We're almost out for now,they were never in.

Like a mosquito laughing at a bird,it's a miserable blue life.
24/7

  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27138 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:51:55 am
The gloating from the bitters today.... you'd swear they weren't in a relegation scrap.
Made even more hilarious by the mental image of them trying to type "schadenfreude" and giving up at "
Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27139 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:49:17 am
Remember Elton Welsby who used to be on TV? 

https://twitter.com/WelsbyElton/status/1628145337108946944?s=20

Well Elton, the reason you couldn't do that is because you're about a whole matchday squad short

I seem to recall there was a mad rumour about him and a certain weatherman. Some sort of urban legend type thing
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27140 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:43:34 pm
I seem to recall there was a mad rumour about him and a certain weatherman. Some sort of urban legend type thing

John Kettley is a Welsby man?
Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27141 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27142 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:43:34 pm
I seem to recall there was a mad rumour about him and a certain weatherman. Some sort of urban legend type thing


Wouldn't Elton have been a bit too old for the weatherman in question?
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27143 on: Today at 02:12:06 pm »
Ian Brown from The Stone Roses testified at his trial.the media missed an open goal with the headline quite frankly: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-south-scotland-39934931.amp

I handled Freds erection and it was alright
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27144 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Black Bull Nova

  emo
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27145 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Good win for Everton last night, that Dyche fellow is on a roll
