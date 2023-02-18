It's a bit of a good and bad thing for the club the fact the fans simply won't tolerate relegation and will turn Goodison into a frenzy every other week to stay up by hook or crook. The good thing is it gives them that advantage at Goodison and sets standards, the bad thing is the pressure and abuse they put their own players under and also the fact that relegation might actually do them good in the long run (finances aside).
You look at Leeds and West Ham in the bottom 3 and the fans will want to stay up but they aren't protesting outside the stadium/training ground and going mental about it. West Ham fans would just shrug and look forward to playing Millwall next season (their main rivals) and the chance of a promotion season to celebrate and some new away days. Leeds would look forward to the Yorkshire derbies and being the big fish in a small pond again. Evertonians just don't want us taking the piss out of them and compare themselves to us, so can't countenance relegation as they still see themselves as one of the top clubs.
The gap between what Everton are, and what Everton fans think
they are is wider than the Grand Canyon. I'm 60 now, and I can only remember Everton having a good team for a few short years in the 80s. No dynasty. No manager building one great side after another. Just a manager they all wanted sacked finally getting it right for a few brief years then the club resting on its laurels before rapidly declining back to rank mediocrity once more.
The fact they still compare themselves to us is bizarre. We operate in a different universe to them now, and have done for most of my lifetime. Their vastly inflated sense of importance shoots them in the foot time after time. It means their reality simply can never match their absurd expectations.
It's all really odd. I can't think of another club that's been so consistently average but also sees itself as a cut above. The self-aggradisement on show across the park is off the scale, and utterly bizarre given their actual reality.