Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:00:20 am
Just seen that goal against Leeds, fucking hell keeper.

Might as well not have even been there.
They might be able to add The Championship in it one day.
These are staying up, too much shite at the bottom again, jammy bastards
It ain't over until the large lady sings.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm
These are staying up, too much shite at the bottom again, jammy bastards

After watching bits of the WHU Spurs game Id agree with you. Weird how WHU have regressed so quickly to utter shite whilst Everton are consistently mediocre shite.
Toilet club
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
Toilet club

Soon to be playing in the Toilet Bowl...
Probably better if they don't go down, they'll come back up again like fucking Burnley who I've been wishing for years to get flushed.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
Probably better if they don't go down, they'll come back up again like fucking Burnley who I've been wishing for years to get flushed.

It's a bit of a good and bad thing for the club the fact the fans simply won't tolerate relegation and will turn Goodison into a frenzy every other week to stay up by hook or crook. The good thing is it gives them that advantage at Goodison and sets standards, the bad thing is the pressure and abuse they put their own players under and also the fact that relegation might actually do them good in the long run (finances aside).

You look at Leeds and West Ham in the bottom 3 and the fans will want to stay up but they aren't protesting outside the stadium/training ground and going mental about it. West Ham fans would just shrug and look forward to playing Millwall next season (their main rivals) and the chance of a promotion season to celebrate and some new away days. Leeds would look forward to the Yorkshire derbies and being the big fish in a small pond again. Evertonians just don't want us taking the piss out of them and compare themselves to us, so can't countenance relegation as they still see themselves as one of the top clubs.
They now have a manager whose speciality is to lurk down the bottom and no money, I hope they are happy together
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm
These are staying up, too much shite at the bottom again, jammy bastards
Disagree.  Bournemouth and Southampton got unexpected away wins at the weekend, Wolves have been on a decent run until losing to Bournemouth, Leeds have some decent players if they can appoint a half decent manager, Forest and Leciester keep picking up enough points and West Ham wont put up with Moyes if they look like theyre falling adrfit.

They are all picking up points so its going to be very close.  I think Villa beat them next weekend and they will pick up very few points away from Goodison
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:51:38 am
It's a bit of a good and bad thing for the club the fact the fans simply won't tolerate relegation and will turn Goodison into a frenzy every other week to stay up by hook or crook. The good thing is it gives them that advantage at Goodison and sets standards, the bad thing is the pressure and abuse they put their own players under and also the fact that relegation might actually do them good in the long run (finances aside).

You look at Leeds and West Ham in the bottom 3 and the fans will want to stay up but they aren't protesting outside the stadium/training ground and going mental about it. West Ham fans would just shrug and look forward to playing Millwall next season (their main rivals) and the chance of a promotion season to celebrate and some new away days. Leeds would look forward to the Yorkshire derbies and being the big fish in a small pond again. Evertonians just don't want us taking the piss out of them and compare themselves to us, so can't countenance relegation as they still see themselves as one of the top clubs.
The gap between what Everton are, and what Everton fans think they are is wider than the Grand Canyon. I'm 60 now, and I can only remember Everton having a good team for a few short years in the 80s. No dynasty. No manager building one great side after another. Just a manager they all wanted sacked finally getting it right for a few brief years then the club resting on its laurels before rapidly declining back to rank mediocrity once more.

The fact they still compare themselves to us is bizarre. We operate in a different universe to them now, and have done for most of my lifetime. Their vastly inflated sense of importance shoots them in the foot time after time. It means their reality simply can never match their absurd expectations.

It's all really odd. I can't think of another club that's been so consistently average but also sees itself as a cut above. The self-aggradisement on show across the park is off the scale, and utterly bizarre given their actual reality.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:57:05 pm
It's all really odd. I can't think of another club that's been so consistently average but also sees itself as a cut above. The self-aggradisement on show across the park is off the scale, and utterly bizarre given their actual reality.

Maybe the Geordies? Maybe?
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Maybe the Geordies? Maybe?
Possibly so.

Maybe the fact I've only met one Newcastle fan in my entire life saw me overlook them. They're insufferable now they have blood money, of course.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm
These are staying up, too much shite at the bottom again, jammy bastards

Saturday gave them a fighting chance, if they'd have lost it would have been all but over. But I keep coming back to goals. It took a Coleman goal to beat Leeds, that's a rare thing. Dyche will make them harder to get past for sure. Can they get enough 1-0 wins to stay up, possibly. But there's just so few goals in their side that I'm happy to bet they don't win a single game this season if they fall behind. And I'm still not sure there's 3 worse teams.
Bournemouth and Southampton both winning definitely nullified the result a bit. Got them above Leeds of course, but all three of them winning has just dragged a few more teams into it when I had thought it was looking like three from four. Theyll be relieved they won but its hardly given them a load of breathing space.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Maybe the Geordies? Maybe?

A bit like Hamburg in Germany, who had not won a thing since the 80s, but clung onto the tag of never being relegated and still seeing themselves as a top dog and year after year kept dogging out survival, courtesy of a new manager bounce. Eventually they went down (with their fans causing mayhem) and they still haven't come back yet.

Newcastle went down twice in the last 15 years but the fans just took it and got on with it, same as Villa a few years back.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:48 pm
Possibly so.

Maybe the fact I've only met one Newcastle fan in my entire life saw me overlook them. They're insufferable now they have blood money, of course.

Mate you should try living in the NE. They honestly think they're on a par with us. Been giving it loads for weeks about getting to a final, as if we've never been there (half of them dont even know we won the league cup last season). Thank fuck we beat them at the weekend, it would have been unbearable if we hadn't.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:57:05 pm
The gap between what Everton are, and what Everton fans think they are is wider than the Grand Canyon. I'm 60 now, and I can only remember Everton having a good team for a few short years in the 80s. No dynasty. No manager building one great side after another. Just a manager they all wanted sacked finally getting it right for a few brief years then the club resting on its laurels before rapidly declining back to rank mediocrity once more.

The fact they still compare themselves to us is bizarre. We operate in a different universe to them now, and have done for most of my lifetime. Their vastly inflated sense of importance shoots them in the foot time after time. It means their reality simply can never match their absurd expectations.

It's all really odd. I can't think of another club that's been so consistently average but also sees itself as a cut above. The self-aggradisement on show across the park is off the scale, and utterly bizarre given their actual reality.

And they are making all the wrong decisions because of that. Had they not been deluded by their unrealistic expectations, they would've had a nice new 40,000 seater stadium at Goodison by now, and a decent team finishing between 8th-12th every year, with the occasional European adventure ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:54:09 pm
And they are making all the wrong decisions because of that. Had they not been deluded by their unrealistic expectations, they would've had a nice new 40,000 seater stadium at Goodison by now, and a decent team finishing between 8th-12th every year, with the occasional European adventure ...

They were even kicking off because BMD is 'only' going to be 52k capacity.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:59:17 pm
They were even kicking off because BMD is 'only' going to be 52k capacity.

Another one of their bullshit fantasies. They should have bought the land around Goodison a long time ago (where that school and those houses are), should have built a nice and simple modern 40,000 seater there, and expanded it later if there was a need for it ...


I think the appointment of Dyche might be the only sensible thing that board have done in years. He's an acquired taste and you wouldn't want him at Liverpool, but he only has to get Everton to 17th in a field of average sides. He's more than capable.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:55:11 pm
I think the appointment of Dyche might be the only sensible thing that board have done in years. He's an acquired taste and you wouldn't want him at Liverpool, but he only has to get Everton to 17th in a field of average sides. He's more than capable.
So was Fat Sam, but we all saw what happened to him.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:12:49 pm
So was Fat Sam, but we all saw what happened to him.

Didnt Fat Sam get them to 8th?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:26:41 pm
Didnt Fat Sam get them to 8th?


Which is appropriate, given Allardyce's shape
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:40:32 pm

Which is appropriate, given Allardyce's shape
his face alone is kinda 8-shaped.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:26:41 pm
Didnt Fat Sam get them to 8th?
No, he supplied everyone with an 8th then got the munchies and ate all the pies.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:07:09 pm
Another one of their bullshit fantasies. They should have bought the land around Goodison a long time ago (where that school and those houses are), should have built a nice and simple modern 40,000 seater there, and expanded it later if there was a need for it ...




You almost have the area where my Gran and great Aunt are buried in that picture. When I visited their graves, I can see Woodison from there but not Anfield. To many trees in the way.
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:43:56 pm
No, he supplied everyone with an 8th then got the munchies and ate all the pies.
:)
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 02:48:09 pm
Mate you should try living in the NE. They honestly think they're on a par with us. Been giving it loads for weeks about getting to a final, as if we've never been there (half of them dont even know we won the league cup last season). Thank fuck we beat them at the weekend, it would have been unbearable if we hadn't.
They aren't even on par with Sunderland.

I don't envy anyone living around them, especially now. I've only ever knowingly met one Newcastle fan in my life. I sat next to him on a flight back from Kos.

My only other recollection of them is of Newcastle scarves being burnt on the Kop pre game in the 70s and them giving it large before getting smashed in the '74 Cup Final.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:44:50 pm
You almost have the area where my Gran and great Aunt are buried in that picture. When I visited their graves, I can see Woodison from there but not Anfield. To many trees in the way.
A Memento Moribund?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:59:17 pm
They were even kicking off because BMD is 'only' going to be 52k capacity.
At 52,000 the Begging Bowl is actually too large for their needs and only that big as a dick swinging ego boost for them.
