It's a bit of a good and bad thing for the club the fact the fans simply won't tolerate relegation and will turn Goodison into a frenzy every other week to stay up by hook or crook. The good thing is it gives them that advantage at Goodison and sets standards, the bad thing is the pressure and abuse they put their own players under and also the fact that relegation might actually do them good in the long run (finances aside).You look at Leeds and West Ham in the bottom 3 and the fans will want to stay up but they aren't protesting outside the stadium/training ground and going mental about it. West Ham fans would just shrug and look forward to playing Millwall next season (their main rivals) and the chance of a promotion season to celebrate and some new away days. Leeds would look forward to the Yorkshire derbies and being the big fish in a small pond again. Evertonians just don't want us taking the piss out of them and compare themselves to us, so can't countenance relegation as they still see themselves as one of the top clubs.