The Esk saying they should expect a bid from 777partners
Who?
777 is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that has, in a short period of time, acquired ownership interests in a number of football clubs across the world, including Sevilla, Genoa and Vasco da Gama. The firm has also recently appointed Don Dransfield, former chief strategy officer of City Football Group, to lead the development of its fast-growing network of football clubs. Norton Rose Fulbright has previously advised 777 on its acquisition of the London Lions basketball club and on its equity investment into the British Basketball League and we sat down with Juan Arciniegas, a managing director and Co-Head of Sports, Media and Entertainment at 777, to discuss 777s increased investment in the football industry and, in particular, the rise of the multi-club ownership model.
Having completed the acquisition of Genoa in September 2021, 777 have gone on to add Vasco da Gama (February 2022), Standard Liege (April 2022) and Red Star FC (May 2022) to its growing portfolio of football clubs and Arciniegas believes that the multi-club network is the future of sports investment for many reasons. For instance, owning multiple clubs allows investors to diversify risk, especially in Europe where leagues typically have a promotion/relegation dynamic that does not traditionally exist in the US. He also explained how there is significant value in the synergies that naturally arise from running a network of combined clubs that are working in unison whether that be in data sharing, scouting, sophisticated finance functions or even more mundane back office tasks. This view has been echoed by Pacific Media Group, with the groups founder, Paul Conway, noting that there is no need to replicate staff in all markets. Arciniegas, however, notes that the most exciting element is the commercial opportunities that arise as owning multiple football clubs allows investors to benefit from economies of scale and potentially increased bargaining power with counterparties.
