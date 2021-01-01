« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 672 673 674 675 676 [677]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1563005 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27040 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:26:15 am
We found the club who told Bill they always think "what would the Everton board do because they always get it right"


 :wellin
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,743
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27041 on: Today at 12:49:43 pm »
The Esk saying they should expect a bid from 777partners

Who?


Quote
777 is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that has, in a short period of time, acquired ownership interests in a number of football clubs across the world, including Sevilla, Genoa and Vasco da Gama. The firm has also recently appointed Don Dransfield, former chief strategy officer of City Football Group, to lead the development of its fast-growing network of football clubs. Norton Rose Fulbright has previously advised 777 on its acquisition of the London Lions basketball club and on its equity investment into the British Basketball League and we sat down with Juan Arciniegas, a managing director and Co-Head of Sports, Media and Entertainment at 777, to discuss 777s increased investment in the football industry and, in particular, the rise of the multi-club ownership model.

Having completed the acquisition of Genoa in September 2021, 777 have gone on to add Vasco da Gama (February 2022), Standard Liege (April 2022) and Red Star FC (May 2022) to its growing portfolio of football clubs and Arciniegas believes that the multi-club network is the future of sports investment for many reasons. For instance, owning multiple clubs allows investors to diversify risk, especially in Europe where leagues typically have a promotion/relegation dynamic that does not traditionally exist in the US. He also explained how there is significant value in the synergies that naturally arise from running a network of combined clubs that are working in unison  whether that be in data sharing, scouting, sophisticated finance functions or even more mundane back office tasks. This view has been echoed by Pacific Media Group, with the groups founder, Paul Conway, noting that there is no need to replicate staff in all markets. Arciniegas, however, notes that the most exciting element is the commercial opportunities that arise as owning multiple football clubs allows investors to benefit from economies of scale and potentially increased bargaining power with counterparties.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,027
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27042 on: Today at 12:54:33 pm »
"alternative investment firm"

They play Sum 41 on loop?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27043 on: Today at 01:22:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:49:43 pm
The Esk saying they should expect a bid from 777partners

Who?

You'd have to question the business acumen of anyone who is willing to buy a football club in very real danger of being relegated and with no opportunity (i.e., a transfer window) to stop it happening following the acquisition. You'd surely just wait 3 months?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,785
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27044 on: Today at 01:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
The earliest possible citation for the phrase, and the idea, is a Latin phrase "Exceptio probat regulam in casibus non exceptis" meaning "the exception proves the rule in the non-excepted cases". This supposedly dates back to Cicero, who being named after a chickpea was obviously an anticipatory fan of Javier Chicharito Hernandez and therefore a Manc.

But it was also, supposedly, incorporated into UK law in the 17th century. It simply means that a cited 'exception' proves that there must be a rule for those cases not covered by the cited exception. Eg the phrase "Free Parking after 6pm only" proves that before 6pm there must be some kind of parking charge rule in force.

or how the phrase "1995" proves that before that year Everton weren't quite so fucking shite as they have been since.

There's also another possible meaning, that an older meaning of the word 'prove' meaning 'to test' is what's meant by the phrase, so that an exception to a rule tests the rule to see if it still holds. Sometimes the discovery of an exception will blow a rule apart proving  - sorry - demonstrating that it isn't an all-encompassing rule after all. Other times an 'exception' will show that a rule still stands generally but that there are very specific or unique cases where the rule has to be elastic. E.g everton winning at Anfield behind closed doors doesn't demolish the general rule that they are fucking pony and normally can't win a raffle in which they hold the only ticket.

Of course, scientists have been left baffled by recent archaeological evidence uncovered during the excavation of a site known as Taffs Tavern which seems to show, contrary to all logic and reason, that David Moyes does not have to win trophies to be a winner and he is a winner.

If proved this discovery could turn modern science, and the fields of logic and causation, on their heads and possibly precipitate the end of the world. Or it could be simply that Moysey is the exception that proves the rule.

You are Suzi Dent, and I claim my £5.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 672 673 674 675 676 [677]   Go Up
« previous next »
 