Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1562026 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:35:45 am
Saturday Leeds up next at home.

Protests planned again?

The board advised to stay away again?
Bears defecate in the woods?
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm
Bears defecate in the woods?
The Pope's a left-footer? (But can he play in midfield........?)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 01:06:34 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 15, 2023, 01:30:27 pm
would you take these going down in exchange for us missing out on top four?

tempted to say yes yknow
Not for me. It's Liverpool's best interests first, last and always.

They are just an hilarious sideshow whether they go down or not. Don't get me wrong, I'd love them to finally get flushed. The city would benefit if they got relegated. Not having a poisonous derby would be lovely. Id definitely not trade a hypothetical top four place to ensure their flushing, though.
« Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:06:34 pm
Not for me. It's Liverpool's best interests first, last and always.

They are just an hilarious sideshow whether they go down or not. Don't get me wrong, I'd love them to finally get flushed. The city would benefit if they got relegated. Not having a poisonous derby would be lovely. Id definitely not trade a hypothetical top four place to ensure their flushing, though.

It would be hilarious if we beat Southampton but these are relegated regardless, their last few fixtures are

Brighton, a
City, h
Wolves, a
Bournemouth, h


City could still in the title race, & Brighton in the mix for a European place, Wolves could be on the beach, i can see them beating Bournemouth though, but could be all over by then.

Next 2 are vital for them, Leeds home Saturday, then Villa at home next Saturday.
« Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:19:20 pm

It would be hilarious if we beat Southampton but these are relegated regardless, their last few fixtures are

Brighton, a
City, h
Wolves, a
Bournemouth, h


City could still in the title race, & Brighton in the mix for a European place, Wolves could be on the beach, i can see them beating Bournemouth though, but could be all over by then.

Next 2 are vital for them, Leeds home Saturday, then Villa at home next Saturday.



I think my ideal scenario would be it going right down to the last match, and the game against Bournemouth being a 'winner-takes-all' super-match.

The PL brings Pierluigi Collina out of retirement to ref it.



« Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 02:41:25 pm »
Anyone else surprised by just how poor their fans were at Anfield?

I know they get a rep for being miserable and negative, but thought they'd have given it a bit at 1-0 or even 2-0. Didn't hear a peep out of them after the first goal.

Considering all the hype they gave it last season, when apparently the amazing support kept them up...
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 02:41:25 pm
Anyone else surprised by just how poor their fans were at Anfield?

I know they get a rep for being miserable and negative, but thought they'd have given it a bit at 1-0 or even 2-0. Didn't hear a peep out of them after the first goal.

Considering all the hype they gave it last season, when apparently the amazing support kept them up...

Maybe their players would have felt more at home if their fans had started booing.
« Reply #27007 on: Yesterday at 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm
Bears defecate in the woods?

If a bear shits in the woods, does anyone hear the tree fall over?

Is the tree used for Goodison stands repair?
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 02:41:25 pm
Anyone else surprised by just how poor their fans were at Anfield?

I know they get a rep for being miserable and negative, but thought they'd have given it a bit at 1-0 or even 2-0. Didn't hear a peep out of them after the first goal.

Considering all the hype they gave it last season, when apparently the amazing support kept them up...


We searched them for concealed toddlers before they got in.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
I've never understood why that expression exists.  how can an exception prove a rule?

If there is no rule then you dont need an exception because there is nothing for there to be an exception to. The existence of an exception therefore means there must be a rule.

For example, although a Blue, Dave was of sound mind [the exception]. The rule = all Blues are nutcases.

A clearer example might be - you may park here from 9pm to 10pm. The rule in this case is - you cant park here.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 11:58:14 am
It makes no sense because it's misquoted. In the old times 'the exception' meant 'the test'.

There are several different uses of the phrase. Which one is the original is disputed. Ive always thought the exception = test is a bit of a stretch. Its perfectly logical that an exception can only exist in relation to a rule.
'The exception that proves the rule' is an instance where even the exception to a rule contains qualities that support it. For example:

Woman A: "All men are selfish bastards" (The Rule)

Woman B: "What about the man who dived into a river to save that drowning woman?" (The Exception)

Woman A: "He tried to get her phone number afterwards!" (Proving the Rule)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm


I think my ideal scenario would be it going right down to the last match, and the game against Bournemouth being a 'winner-takes-all' super-match.

The PL brings Pierluigi Collina out of retirement to ref it.

I can see them winning the last match to stay up, if it went down to the last match, Bournemouth are as bad as these are, if it were to happen, i'd want them relegated before the last match, be funny if it was losing the match against City that relegates them, & with City needing the points for the title race.
Apart from lumping free kicks or corners at the giant head that is Tarkowski in hope of scoring a goal, who else in that rabble of a team is capable of finding the onion bag?
That's what their game plan will be, try & get a set piece around the penalty area, then launch the ball into the area in a hope it'll pay off, it paid off against Arsenal.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
Apart from lumping free kicks or corners at the giant head that is Tarkowski in hope of scoring a goal, who else in that rabble of a team is capable of finding the onion bag?

Wearing an onion bag, Tom Davies.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
Apart from lumping free kicks or corners at the giant head that is Tarkowski in hope of scoring a goal, who else in that rabble of a team is capable of finding the onion bag?
Erm, aren't you forgetting Dwight '9 Premier League goals in 5 season' McNeil?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
I've never understood why that expression exists.  how can an exception prove a rule?
The earliest possible citation for the phrase, and the idea, is a Latin phrase "Exceptio probat regulam in casibus non exceptis" meaning "the exception proves the rule in the non-excepted cases". This supposedly dates back to Cicero, who being named after a chickpea was obviously an anticipatory fan of Javier Chicharito Hernandez and therefore a Manc.

But it was also, supposedly, incorporated into UK law in the 17th century. It simply means that a cited 'exception' proves that there must be a rule for those cases not covered by the cited exception. Eg the phrase "Free Parking after 6pm only" proves that before 6pm there must be some kind of parking charge rule in force.

or how the phrase "1995" proves that before that year Everton weren't quite so fucking shite as they have been since.

There's also another possible meaning, that an older meaning of the word 'prove' meaning 'to test' is what's meant by the phrase, so that an exception to a rule tests the rule to see if it still holds. Sometimes the discovery of an exception will blow a rule apart proving  - sorry - demonstrating that it isn't an all-encompassing rule after all. Other times an 'exception' will show that a rule still stands generally but that there are very specific or unique cases where the rule has to be elastic. E.g everton winning at Anfield behind closed doors doesn't demolish the general rule that they are fucking pony and normally can't win a raffle in which they hold the only ticket.

Of course, scientists have been left baffled by recent archaeological evidence uncovered during the excavation of a site known as Taffs Tavern which seems to show, contrary to all logic and reason, that David Moyes does not have to win trophies to be a winner and he is a winner.

If proved this discovery could turn modern science, and the fields of logic and causation, on their heads and possibly precipitate the end of the world. Or it could be simply that Moysey is the exception that proves the rule.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
The earliest possible citation for the phrase, and the idea, is a Latin phrase "Exceptio probat regulam in casibus non exceptis" meaning "the exception proves the rule in the non-excepted cases". This supposedly dates back to Cicero, who being named after a chickpea was obviously an anticipatory fan of Javier Chicharito Hernandez and therefore a Manc.

But it was also, supposedly, incorporated into UK law in the 17th century. It simply means that a cited 'exception' proves that there must be a rule for those cases not covered by the cited exception. Eg the phrase "Free Parking after 6pm only" proves that before 6pm there must be some kind of parking charge rule in force.

or how the phrase "1995" proves that before that year Everton weren't quite so fucking shite as they have been since.

There's also another possible meaning, that an older meaning of the word 'prove' meaning 'to test' is what's meant by the phrase, so that an exception to a rule tests the rule to see if it still holds. Sometimes the discovery of an exception will blow a rule apart proving  - sorry - demonstrating that it isn't an all-encompassing rule after all. Other times an 'exception' will show that a rule still stands generally but that there are very specific or unique cases where the rule has to be elastic. E.g everton winning at Anfield behind closed doors doesn't demolish the general rule that they are fucking pony and normally can't win a raffle in which they hold the only ticket.

Of course, scientists have been left baffled by recent archaeological evidence uncovered during the excavation of a site known as Taffs Tavern which seems to show, contrary to all logic and reason, that David Moyes does not have to win trophies to be a winner and he is a winner.

If proved this discovery could turn modern science, and the fields of logic and causation, on their heads and possibly precipitate the end of the world. Or it could be simply that Moysey is the exception that proves the rule.

5:05 is too early in the evening to be that smashed, Town...
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:17:45 pm
I can see them winning the last match to stay up, if it went down to the last match, Bournemouth are as bad as these are, if it were to happen, i'd want them relegated before the last match, be funny if it was losing the match against City that relegates them, & with City needing the points for the title race.

Bournemouth knocked 7 past Everton in 2 games.
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
5:05 is too early in the evening to be that smashed, Town...
Why I oughtta...hang on, what day is it?

Never too early to go studs up into the Ev... ;)
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 02:41:25 pm
Anyone else surprised by just how poor their fans were at Anfield?

I know they get a rep for being miserable and negative, but thought they'd have given it a bit at 1-0 or even 2-0. Didn't hear a peep out of them after the first goal.

Considering all the hype they gave it last season, when apparently the amazing support kept them up...

You can raise that kind of hype out of your fanbase for maybe 10 games on the run in. Everton fans have been trying it now since about gameweek 17. It's difficult to sustain over such a lengthy period.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
You can raise that kind of hype out of your fanbase for maybe 10 games on the run in. Everton fans have been trying it now since about gameweek 17. It's difficult to sustain over such a lengthy period.

It's quite amusing too, they were giving it large all last week about how they were going to win the derby & all that, then reality bit them on the arse, as they've gone quiet since Monday night. ;D
So G.O.T has featured adverts for the Empire (Kenwright's shows) and is now featuring adverts for the LeighDay class action over the Paris sh*t show
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
I've never understood why that expression exists.  how can an exception prove a rule?

I read in one of Brysons books that the original form was the exception that tests the rule which makes more sense.

Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
I read in one of Brysons books that the original form was the exception that tests the rule which makes more sense.


As already mentioned by several of us. But Bryson was wrong (not for the first time, the cuddly little fella) in stating it as the clear origin/meaning. Truth is that no-one is sure exactly about the origins of the phrase. The Cicero reference earlier seems most likely because the wording also matches the way the phrase is used, making it a more likely candidate then the 'test' theory.

The proof = 'test' link is, however, the correct origin for another phrase which sometimes confuses people: 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating'. This doesn't mean that eating a pudding proves it exists, but rather that only when it's eaten can you tell if a pudding is any good or not. And this idea can then be broadened to apply to many things.

Interestingly many people now misphrase that old saw in various ways such as 'the proof is in the pudding' which doesn't really make any sense, but which is guaranteed to lead to discussions like this in years to come.

Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 02:41:25 pm
Anyone else surprised by just how poor their fans were at Anfield?

I know they get a rep for being miserable and negative, but thought they'd have given it a bit at 1-0 or even 2-0. Didn't hear a peep out of them after the first goal.

Considering all the hype they gave it last season, when apparently the amazing support kept them up...

Their home atmosphere is pretty much centred around booing (whether it's the ref, opponents or their own players, they just constantly boo - they don't do anything else). That doesn't really work away from home.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
As already mentioned by several of us. But Bryson was wrong (not for the first time, the cuddly little fella) in stating it as the clear origin/meaning. Truth is that no-one is sure exactly about the origins of the phrase. The Cicero reference earlier seems most likely because the wording also matches the way the phrase is used, making it a more likely candidate then the 'test' theory.

The proof = 'test' link is, however, the correct origin for another phrase which sometimes confuses people: 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating'. This doesn't mean that eating a pudding proves it exists, but rather that only when it's eaten can you tell if a pudding is any good or not. And this idea can then be broadened to apply to many things.

Interestingly many people now misphrase that old saw in various ways such as 'the proof is in the pudding' which doesn't really make any sense, but which is guaranteed to lead to discussions like this in years to come.


Completely agree. I bet youd be hard pushed to find many instances of exception proves the rule with the prove = test meaning. I think people like the idea of that because its a chance to say well, actually

More generously, people may be drawing an analogy with phrases like proving grounds.

I love how Everton are so shit and boring that we can find almost anything else to talk about in here instead.
So, Everton then... ;D
Everton 0 Bournemouth 0


Both teams go down without a fight


Let's see what Leeds are made of, yet another make or break game for the blues (and Leeds)
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm

Completely agree. I bet youd be hard pushed to find many instances of exception proves the rule with the prove = test meaning. I think people like the idea of that because its a chance to say well, actually

More generously, people may be drawing an analogy with phrases like proving grounds.

I love how Everton are so shit and boring that we can find almost anything else to talk about in here instead.

Ha ha  ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
As already mentioned by several of us. But Bryson was wrong (not for the first time, the cuddly little fella) in stating it as the clear origin/meaning. Truth is that no-one is sure exactly about the origins of the phrase. The Cicero reference earlier seems most likely because the wording also matches the way the phrase is used, making it a more likely candidate then the 'test' theory.

The proof = 'test' link is, however, the correct origin for another phrase which sometimes confuses people: 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating'. This doesn't mean that eating a pudding proves it exists, but rather that only when it's eaten can you tell if a pudding is any good or not. And this idea can then be broadened to apply to many things.

Interestingly many people now misphrase that old saw in various ways such as 'the proof is in the pudding' which doesn't really make any sense, but which is guaranteed to lead to discussions like this in years to come.



Exceptional!


(And I don't say that as a rule...)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
'the proof is in the pudding'

"and the pudding, in this case, is a football."

