I've never understood why that expression exists. how can an exception prove a rule?



The earliest possible citation for the phrase, and the idea, is a Latin phrase "Exceptio probat regulam in casibus non exceptis" meaning "the exception proves the rule in the non-excepted cases". This supposedly dates back to Cicero, who being named after a chickpea was obviously an anticipatory fan of Javier Chicharito Hernandez and therefore a Manc.But it was also, supposedly, incorporated into UK law in the 17th century. It simply means that a cited 'exception' proves that there must be a rule for those cases not covered by the cited exception. Eg the phrase "Free Parking after 6pm only" proves that before 6pm there must be some kind of parking charge rule in force.or how the phrase "1995" proves that before that year Everton weren't quite so fucking shite as they have been since.There's also another possible meaning, that an older meaning of the word 'prove' meaning 'to test' is what's meant by the phrase, so that an exception to a rule tests the rule to see if it still holds. Sometimes the discovery of an exception will blow a rule apart proving - sorry - demonstrating that it isn't an all-encompassing rule after all. Other times an 'exception' will show that a rule still stands generally but that there are very specific or unique cases where the rule has to be elastic. E.g everton winning at Anfield behind closed doors doesn't demolish the general rule that they are fucking pony and normally can't win a raffle in which they hold the only ticket.Of course, scientists have been left baffled by recent archaeological evidence uncovered during the excavation of a site known as Taffs Tavern which seems to show, contrary to all logic and reason, that David Moyes does not have to win trophies to be a winner and he is a winner.If proved this discovery could turn modern science, and the fields of logic and causation, on their heads and possibly precipitate the end of the world. Or it could be simply that Moysey is the exception that proves the rule.