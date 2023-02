would you take these going down in exchange for us missing out on top four?



tempted to say yes yknow



Not for me. It's Liverpool's best interests first, last and always.They are just an hilarious sideshow whether they go down or not. Don't get me wrong, I'd love them to finally get flushed. The city would benefit if they got relegated. Not having a poisonous derby would be lovely. Id definitely not trade a hypothetical top four place to ensure their flushing, though.